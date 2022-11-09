Read full article on original website
What Amendment Four’s failure to pass means for West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia voters rejected constitutional amendment four on Election Day. The Education Accountability Amendment would have made rules and policies issued by the state Board of Education subject to review by the Legislature. Because the amendment did not pass, the current procedure stands -- a relief...
Organizations working to restore formerly incarcerated peoples’ voting rights
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As millions of Americans casted their ballots last Tuesday, thousands were considered ineligible due to prior convictions. In 2016, national organization, All of Us or None, started a chapter Kentucky dedicating themselves to uplift the voices of formerly incarcerated and directly impact people. “This past election,...
WV high school quarterfinals are set
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Only 16 teams are left to compete for a state title in high school football and we found out Sunday morning where and when those quarterfinals games will be played. Here is the complete list of games with the WVSSAC state tournament now less than three weeks away in Wheeling.
ReFashion Show at Huntington Mall
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Amateur models and designers from throughout West Virginia are invited to highlight their unique outfits made from recyclable materials during the 20th annual ReFashion Show, sponsored by the Recycling Coalition of West Virginia. This year’s ReFashion Show is scheduled for 1 p.m. on November 19, near Macy’s inside the Huntington Mall.
First Warning Forecast
Fire at New River Gorge National Park sends several crews to protect park, structures. As of 9:30 Friday morning, a fire at New River Gorge National Park had been reported to be about 65 percent maintained, per National Park Service officials. Updated: 14 hours ago. Driver crashes into Huntington home.
