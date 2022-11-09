ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Cornell frat parties on hold; druggings, assault reported

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u6YvC_0j3i9G1E00

ITHACA, N.Y. — (AP) — Cornell University has announced the temporary suspension of fraternity parties after a student reported being sexually assaulted Sunday and four others were reportedly drugged at off-campus housing in recent weeks, university leaders said this week.

All of the incidents occurred at residences affiliated with registered fraternities, according to a statement to students Monday by President Martha Pollack and Vice President Ryan Lombardi.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The suspension of fraternity parties and other social events at the Ivy League university follows an emergency meeting Sunday between the Interfraternity Council, which governs recognized fraternities, and staff, the statement said. IFC student leaders made the decision voluntarily.

“Fraternity leaders will take this time to implement stronger health and safety plans," the university statement said. “No IFC-affiliated social events will resume until student leaders and Cornell staff are confident activities can take place responsibly and safely.”

The IFC did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

A Cornell University Police alert Friday warned of at least four incidents since Sept. 24 in which students reported they had become incapacitated while attending parties off campus, despite having consumed little or no alcohol. The individuals believed they were exposed to Rohypnol, the alert said. Commonly called “roofies,” the illegal sedative is known as a date-rape drug.

On Sunday, university police said a student reported being sexually assaulted at an event between 2:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. that morning.

“Like you, we are outraged and saddened by the Cornell University Police Department (CUPD) crime alerts issued this weekend,” Pollack and Lombardi said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whcuradio.com

City of Ithaca creates homeless coordinator position

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca city officials have approved funding for a homeless coordinator. The part-time job is set to complement the proposed full-time homeless coordinator in Tompkins County. Alderperson Feebee Brown supports the position. Three council members voted against the position, in efforts to lower next year’s tax...
ITHACA, NY
wxhc.com

Domestic Incident Leads to Man Ripping Door off its Hinges

On Sunday, November 6th around 1:30 in the morning for a reported domestic incident on Kellogg Rd. in the City of Cortland. During the investigation officer’s found that 19 Brenden I. Stillman of Cortland had engaged in a verbal and physical domestic incident with a 19 year old female. Stillman shoved the victim, smashed ceramic bowls and then proceeded to rip a bedroom door off of its hinges.
CORTLAND, NY
whcuradio.com

IPD investigating six commercial burglaries

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are investigating several commercial burglaries. Police say calls were made beginning around 4:30 Tuesday morning. Officers later determined there were six commercial burglaries. Investigators say there were signs of forced entry through unlocked windows and in one case, a car was stolen and found a few blocks away.
ITHACA, NY
wxhc.com

Cortland Man Charged After Punching, Striking, Hitting, and Kicking Dog

On Thursday, November 10th, the Cortland County SPCA Law Enforcement charged Cortland man Peter H. Knabe with attempted animal cruelty. The SPCA Law Enforcement charged Knabe after a complaint and investigation of an incident that occurred on October 21st at 110 Tompkins Ave in Cortland. Witnesses reported to the SPCA that he (Knabe) punched, striking, hitting, and kicking one of his dogs.
CORTLAND, NY
localsyr.com

Laura Lewis wins Ithaca Mayor race

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Laura Lewis wins the 2022 Ithaca Mayor race. In Tompkins County, Democrat Laura Lewis, Republican Zachary Winn, and Progressive Katie Sims all fought for the position with Lewis coming out on top. After former Mayor Svante Myrick stepped down, he appointed acting Mayor Laura Lewis...
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

City Attorney lashes out at “mob attack” from city employees; budget passes after four hour closed-door session

ITHACA, N.Y.—There have been uncomfortable moments in Ithaca politics from time to time, as there are in virtually any government. Those moments have seemed to come more frequently in the past 10 or so months as Common Council and Acting Mayor Laura Lewis adjust to their new leader and role, respectively, and two ethics investigations take place.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Man Arrested Following Investigation Involving Alleged Bad Checks

ERWIN, N.Y. (WENY) - A Penn Yan man was arrested following a fraud investigation involving two bad checks. According to police, 31 year old Dikeedren Flores was arrested after it was found that Flores allegedly issued checks involving insufficient funds in the town of Erwin. Police say the money totaled...
ERWIN, NY
whcuradio.com

Body discovered in Tioga County, investigation ensues

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities in Tioga County are investigating a death. Waverly Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at Waverly Glen Park at 85 Moore Street in the Village of Waverly at 12:35 p.m. Officers responded to the location and conducted a search and rescue effort with the Waverly-Barton Fire Department, NYS Park Police, and NYS Forest Rangers. They discovered the body of a deceased male later in the afternoon within the park area. Next of kin were notified, and no foul play is suspected at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

As the Flu Sweeps Across Campus, Students and Cornell Health are Falling Behind

This year’s flu season has students struggling to keep up on missed work while Cornell Health struggles to handle an influx of appointments punctually. Influenza A has come to Cornell in mass waves: students experienced fevers, heat flashes, fatigue and non-stop coughing among other severe symptoms. According to Dr....
ITHACA, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

Local Republican Zachary Winn Runs for City Mayor

This article is the third in a series profiling the candidates for city mayor. Read The Sun’s profile of Democratic candidate Acting Mayor Laura Lewis and Independent candidate Katie Sims. Zachary Winn is a lifelong, politically-active resident of Ithaca. He decided to run for mayor on the Republican ticket...
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.com

SIx Burglaries Reported on November 8

On the morning of 11/8/22 beginning at approximately 4:30AM, Ithaca Police Officers began to respond to several calls to service that were determined to be commercial burglaries. Currently there have been 6 reported commercial burglaries, some via forced entry and others through unlocked windows. One of these burglaries resulted in the theft of a vehicle that was later located several blocks away.
ITHACA, NY
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
50K+
Followers
104K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy