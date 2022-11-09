ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Mishaps, distrust spur Election Day misinformation

By DAVID KLEPPER
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wycpO_0j3i91ra00

Voters casting ballots in Tuesday's pivotal midterms grappled with misleading claims about glitchy election machines and delayed results, the final crest of a wave of misinformation that's expected to linger long after the last votes are tallied.

In Arizona, news of snags with vote tabulators spawned baseless claims about vote rigging, which quickly jumped from fringe sites popular with the far-right to mainstream platforms. It didn't matter that local officials were quick to report the problem and debunk the theory.

In Pennsylvania, election officials pushed back on baseless claims that delays in counting the vote equate to election fraud. But the conspiracy theory spread anyway, thanks in part to former President Donald Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz and other prominent Republicans who have amplified the idea.

There was lots of other misinformation too: false claims about ballots cast by non-citizens or pre-filled registration forms; hoaxes about voting machines and tales of suspicious Wi-Fi networks at election offices. In some cases, the false claims provoked responses including calls for violence against local officials.

The states and facts involved were all different, but most of the misinformation aimed at voters this year had the same drumbeat: American elections can no longer be trusted.

“People were looking for things to go wrong to prove their preconceived notions that the election was rigged,” said Bret Schafer, a senior fellow at the Alliance for Securing Democracy, a Washington, D.C.-based nonpartisan organization that tracks misinformation. ”And there are always things that go wrong.”

If 2020 is any guide, many of the claims the emerged Tuesday will persist for days, weeks and even years, despite efforts by election officials, journalists and others to debunk them.

There was a sharp uptick in social media posts Monday and Tuesday claiming Democrats would use delays in vote tallying to rig elections throughout the country, according to the SITE Intelligence Group, a firm that tracks disinformation.

Some of the posts originated on websites popular with Trump supporters and adherents of the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory.

The increased popularity of mail ballots is one reason why results can take a while. In key battleground states like Pennsylvania, Michigan and Arizona, election officials cannot begin counting mail ballots until Election Day, guaranteeing delays.

“We have never certified an election on election night,” said Sylvia Albert, director of voting and elections for Common Cause, a non-profit group that has been tracking election misinformation. “This is nothing new. It's just people trying to undermine faith in elections.”

Misinformation about voting and elections has been blamed for a widening political divide, decreased trust in democracy and an increased threat of political violence like the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The same false claims fueled the campaigns of candidates who reject the outcome of the 2020 election, including Republican gubernatorial candidates Kari Lake in Arizona and Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania. Several GOP nominees for secretary of state positions overseeing elections have also said they supported Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election and remain in power.

Though not on the ballot, Trump helped spread many of the leading false claims on Tuesday. Using his TruthSocial platform, he amplified the conspiracy theories from Pennsylvania and Arizona. “Another big voter tabulation problem in Arizona,” he wrote. "Sound familiar???"

The false claims seen in 2022 are likely to stick around and become part of the misinformation facing voters in the presidential election, said Morgan Wack, a University of Washington disinformation researcher and part of the Election Integrity Partnership, a collaborative research group focused on election misinformation.

“We will almost certainly see this again in 2024,” Wack said.

Most major social media platforms announced plans to combat election misinformation and provide voting resources to users. It was a different story on fringe platforms like Gab, where misinformation and even threats of violence were easy to spot Tuesday.

Twitter was of particular concern to disinformation researchers given its new owner, Elon Musk, a self-described free speech absolutist who has spread misinformation himself.

One analysis of bots and fake accounts on Twitter found a significant increase in discussion of election fraud in the week before the election. The number of automated or fake accounts posting about “stolen elections” doubled in the sample reviewed by researchers at Cyabra, an Israeli tech firm.

Officials with the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said Tuesday they were monitoring for foreign attempts to sow doubt about the election but saw no evidence the efforts were paying off.

Russia, China and Iran have all mounted disinformation operations targeting U.S. politics and will likely increase their efforts ahead of 2024, according to Craig Terron, director of global issues at Insikt Group, a division of the Massachusetts-based cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Terron said the Kremlin likely sees such meddling as justified, given U.S. support for Ukraine following Russia's invasion.

"Immediately after the US midterm elections, and into 2023 and beyond, the Russian government will very likely attempt to plan and execute malign influence efforts," Terron wrote in an email to the AP. "In particular, we expect to see campaigns aimed at undermining the next two years of President Biden's term."

___

AP writer Haleluya Hadero in New York contributed to this report.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of misinformation at https://apnews.com/hub/misinformation. Follow the AP for full coverage of the 2022 midterm elections at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ap_politics. And check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the midterms.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
HuffPost

The 2022 Election Nightmare Has Already Started

Two-and-a-half hours after polls closed in every state in the 2020 election, then-President Donald Trump declared victory and said he was going to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to stop states from counting any more legally cast ballots. “We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find...
WISCONSIN STATE
Washington Examiner

Reports of voter intimidation across country as Election Day nears﻿

Across the country, election officials have reported multiple instances of voter intimidation as Election Day fast approaches. The latest report of voter intimidation comes from North Carolina, where officials have registered 14 instances of "potential intimidation or interference with voters and election workers," per Reuters. The alleged incidents occurred over...
ARIZONA STATE
WFMJ.com

Conspiracists seeking key state election posts falling short

Republicans who backed Donald Trump’s failed efforts to overturn the 2020 election lost key races to oversee elections in some competitive states, even as others remained positioned to take those offices in more conservative parts of the country. Doug Mastriano, the GOP nominee for governor in Pennsylvania who was...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Midterm election updates: Latest news with early voting underway

NBC's 2022 midterm elections guide: Everything you need to know. President Joe Biden delivered a speech near the Capitol on Wednesday evening about threats to democracy in a final midterms push. A new Wisconsin poll shows GOP Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in a statistical dead...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WSB Radio

New York emerges as exception to strong election for Dems

While Democrats were celebrating a stronger-than-expected midterm performance across much of the U.S. this week, New York was emerging as a notable exception where losses and lackluster results prompted a round of soul-searching and finger-pointing inside the party. Republicans flipped four congressional seats, including one held by Rep. Sean Patrick...
FLORIDA STATE
KRMG

Minor poll problems twisted into false US election claims

Voters did not encounter widespread problems on Election Day. That has not stopped former President Donald Trump and other Republicans from falsely portraying minor snags at polling places to undermine confidence in the results. Two years after conspiracy theorists. about President Joe Biden stealing victory from Trump, they are now...
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

More than 20 million pre-election ballots cast in voting ahead of the 2022 midterms

CNN — More than 20.7 million pre-election ballots have been cast in 46 states as of Sunday, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. Three states have now crossed the 2 million ballot threshold. More than 2.8 million ballots have been cast in Texas, while more than 2.6 million have been cast in Florida and more than 2.1 million in California. Florida counties were required to start early in-person voting by Saturday.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Midterm elections – live: Democrats’ Senate hopes build via Arizona and Nevada as GOP turns on Trump

Control of the US Senate now hinges on two tight races in Arizona and Nevada, after the race between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker in Georgia headed for a runoff. Both Republicans and Democrats need to pick up two of these three remaining Senate seats to take control of the upper chamber, after Democrats flipped a red seat blue in Pennsylvania where John Fetterman sailed to victory over TV doctor Mehmet Oz.Both Arizona and Nevada are still too close to call. In Arizona, incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly is currently leading Republican Blake Masters with more than 20 per...
ARIZONA STATE
WSB Radio

Why the AP hasn't called control of Congress yet

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A look at where control of Congress stands in the 2022 midterm elections. In short, because neither party has yet reached the 218 seats necessary to win in the House or the 50 (for Democrats) or 51 (for Republicans) required in the Senate. When that will happen isn't clear.
ARIZONA STATE
WSB Radio

Trump faces blame from GOP as he moves forward with WH bid

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Republicans intensified their public criticism of former President Donald Trump on Thursday, with some saying it was time for the party to move on after an unexpectedly poor showing in the midterm elections, even as he prepared to launch a third White House bid next week.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
50K+
Followers
104K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy