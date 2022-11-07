Read full article on original website
kfdi.com
Wichita man charged in auto theft, child abduction incident
A 30-year-old Wichita man has been charged in connection with the theft of a car with two young children inside at a south side convenience store. Tyler Kirkhart appeared in court Thursday to face two counts of aggravated endangerment of a child and one count of theft. His bond was set at $450,000 and attorneys will talk about the case on November 23rd.
KWCH.com
2 hit, killed on N. Wichita interchange, DUI suspected
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Two people died from their injuries after a pickup hit them on the shoulder of the highway near I-135 and K-96. Police said the two were working to replace a flat tire when a Dodge pickup went onto the shoulder and hit them. Both died at the scene, police said.
Man arrested after pregnant woman is shot and loses baby
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police are investigating a shooting where a pregnant woman lost the baby and have made an arrest. According to Hutchinson Police Lt. Dustin Loepp, Friday, November 4th at 2:40 a.m., Hutchinson Police were sent to a residence in the 500 block of East Avenue B in reference to an accidental shooting.
WPD says there were three women involved in the incident, and two have been located. Officers are still trying to find the third woman.
WIBW
Wichita man sentenced to 2 years for illegally possessing a firearm
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm that a Sedgwick Co. deputy found in a safe in the convicted man’s vehicle. William McGold, 47, of Wichita, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm...
kfdi.com
Man sentenced for drive-by shooting of 11-year-old Wichita girl
A Wichita man was sentenced in on Wednesday after pleading no contest in a drive-by shooting that injured an 11-year-old girl.
KWCH.com
KAKE TV
classiccountry1070.com
adastraradio.com
One Person is in Custody Following a Home Invasion North of McPherson
MCPHERSON, Kan. – One person is in custody following a home invasion north of McPherson Wednesday morning. According to the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with McPherson Police were called around 10:30 AM to the area of 14th and Pawnee Road, where an armed male subject had entered an occupied home. The subject took food and stole a pickup, which was found a short time later several miles away.
kfdi.com
Hutch PD officer injured while making Sunday arrest
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police arrested a man who injured an officer while resisting on Sunday afternoon. Officers were sent to the 300 block of East 8th just after 4 p.m. Sunday for a loud music complaint. Forty-five-year-old Gary McQueen was acting disorderly and so officers attempted to arrest him. McQueen resisted and one of the responding officers was injured.
KAKE TV
First of 2 suspects convicted in beating death of homeless man in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A jury has convicted one of two people charged with the beating death of a homeless man in Wichita's Riverside neighborhood earlier this year. David Chandler, 64, was found guilty Monday of second-degree intentional murder, said Norma Smith, administrative aide to Chief Judge Jeffrey Goering. Sentencing was scheduled for December 19.
kfdi.com
adastraradio.com
Two Arrested After Early Saturday Incident at a Hutchinson Bar & Grill
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Two Hutchinson residents were arrested, and two others issued notices to appear in court after an early Saturday morning incident where a shot was reportedly fired. Hutchinson police were called to the Rusty Needle at 1808 North Plum in response to an altercation that began after...
Fire and inmate death under investigation at Greenwood County Jail
EUREKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two incidents that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 6, involving the Greenwood County Jail in Eureka are currently under investigation. Shortly after 7 p.m. on Sunday, an inmate at the jail started a fire in their cell, according to Greenwood County Sheriff Heath Samuels. Sherrif Samuels says the fire was quickly extinguished, […]
Ammunition detonates in south Wichita mobile fire
The Wichita Fire Department and Sedgwick County Fire District #1 responded to a fire in the 1100 block of 55th Street South Wednesday.
Two have serious injuries after crash in downtown Wichita
Two people have potentially serious injuries after a crash in downtown Wichita Monday morning.
