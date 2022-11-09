ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

South Carolina man arrested for trying to bring tasers, smoke grenades, knives on plane

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XydOt_0j3i8onb00

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man from Columbia, South Carolina, has been arrested and is facing federal charges for allegedly trying to bring tasers, smoke grenades and knives onto a plane, officials said.

According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office District of South Carolina, David Lee Angell, 51, was arrested by the FBI after Columbia Metropolitan Airport TSA agents reportedly found three smoke grenades, plastic stun knuckles, three stun batons and two cans of pepper spray in his carry-on luggage.

According to WCBD, Angell has been charged with knowing and willfully entering into an airport in violation of security requirements.

Angell requested a bond hearing. After the hearing, United States Magistrate Judge Shiva Hodges at the hearing ordered Angell to be detained without bond until the “resolution of the federal charges against him,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Angell is facing a maximum of one year in federal prison is convicted, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

No further information has been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newberry Observer

NCSO arrests man on multiple drug, gun charges

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Last week, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Leonardo Jamal Wimphrie, 38, for multiple drug and gun charges. On Friday November 4, 2022, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Unit and C.I.R.T (Critical Incident Response Team) executed a search warrant at 701 Pope Street, Newberry, where they say they discovered a large cache of illegal drugs and an array of handguns and long guns.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
wach.com

4 motorcycle group members charged in deadly shooting

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Four South Carolina men have been charged in a shooting on a Lexington County road last month that left a person dead. according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, thirty-three-year-old Shane Andrzejewski of Lexington, 28-year-old Joshua Allen Dutton of Columbia, 38-year-old Casey Thomas Goodson of Chapin and 34-year-old William Douglas McGathen Simpson of Edgefield are each charged with one count of murder, one count of conspiracy and seven counts of attempted murder, according to arrest warrants.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Police searching for Lexington Shoe Repair burglar

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Lexington Police needs your help in identifying this alleged burglar who was seen on security cameras breaking into Lexington Shoe Repair on Columbia Ave. Officials say on or between the date of Nov. 6 and 7, an unknown White man forcefully entered the business of...
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Woman discovered dead after investigation finds signs of earlier fire

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Investigators say a woman was found dead in an Orangeburg home on Friday after an earlier and unreported fire that day. According to a report filed by the Orangeburg Fire Marshal's Office, the son of the deceased called the property manager at 505 Livingway Drive just before noon, after which she went to the apartment and, after gaining access, found 66-year-old Dolliene Lewis dead.
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office: runaway teen found safe

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says reported runaway teen Anajiah Newberry has been found safe and is with her family. Authorities says the 16 year old was reported as a runaway from her Manning Avenue residence on Oct. 28. She was seen in different Sumter residencies after...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia man charged after vehicle pursuit, say Lexington deputies

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says 38 year-old Charles Kenneth Meador faces multiple charges after failing to stop for blue lights on Nov. 8. Meador was driving a stolen car in Lexington when he led authorities on a pursuit by going 97 in a 45 mph zone.
LEXINGTON, SC
The Daily South

This South Carolina Town Claims To Be The Home Of Pimiento Cheese

Pimiento cheese is an iconic Southern spread that combines grated cheese, pimiento peppers, and mayonnaise into a creamy delight that can be put onto everything from burgers to toast points. But did you know that Columbia, S.C. claims to be home to one of the oldest published pimiento cheese recipes?
abccolumbia.com

Richland deputies investigate overnight shooting on Wynn Way

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies are investigating a possible shooting overnight. It happened at the 200 block of Wynn Way in Columbia. Investigators say they responded to the shooting around 3:30am. When deputies arrived they say they found one person with a gunshot wound, they were taken...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Shooting at gas station on Garners Ferry Rd. leaves two injured

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. According to the department, deputies responded to reports of shots fired around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Citgo Gas Station, located at 7621 Garners Ferry Rd. Deputies found two victims with gun shot wounds and both victims were transported to the hospital by EMS.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Orangeburg firefighters respond to mobile home fire

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 100 block of Haddock Road. Firefighters say they responded to reports of a single-wide mobile home engulfed in flames and partially collapsed. According to officials, overhead electrical utility wires were down on...
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

Missing 69 year-old man with dementia found safe, say deputies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 69 year-old man with dementia was found safe in Bamberg County. Authorities say Malichia Wells Jr. was provided with medical access and his family is now with him. Wells was earlier reported missing from his home at 423...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Sumter County, SC

Sumter County is located in the middle of South Carolina and next to the river that leads to Lake Marion in the southern portion. The county, named after General Thomas Sumter, known as "The Fighting Gamecock" during the revolutionary war, has a deeply rooted military history. Sumter County is not...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

RCSD finds missing Hopkins teen

HOPKINS, S.C. (WIS) - RCSD said Hayden Rhodes was located safely Monday afternoon. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing Hopkins teen. RCSD said Hayden Rhodes was last seen at around 7 a.m. on Nov. 7 leaving her home on Lomis Court. Anyone with information about...
HOPKINS, SC
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
50K+
Followers
104K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy