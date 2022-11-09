ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Voting snag in Arizona fuels election conspiracy theories

By ANITA SNOW and NATHAN ELLGREN
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HwpBf_0j3i8Gz100

PHOENIX — (AP) — A printing malfunction at about one-quarter of the polling places across Arizona's most populous county slowed down voting Tuesday, but election officials assured voters that every ballot would be counted.

Still, the issue at 60 of 223 vote centers in Maricopa County gave rise to conspiracy theories about the integrity of the vote in the pivotal state. Former President Donald Trump, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and others weighed in to claim that Democrats were trying to subvert the vote of Republicans, who tend to show up in greater numbers in person on Election Day.

Lake and several other candidates on the Arizona ballot have pushed false claims about the 2020 presidential race, amplifying Trump's lies about a stolen election. But election officials from both political parties and members of Trump's own Cabinet have said there was no widespread voter fraud and that Trump lost reelection to Democrat Joe Biden.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Timothy Ryan denied a request from Republicans to keep the polls open, saying that he didn't see evidence that people were not allowed to vote.

After polls closed, the county supervisor, Republican Bill Gates, apologized, but said “every voter had the opportunity to vote and have their vote counted.”

The issue affected an unknown number of ballots in the county. About 4.5 million people live in the sprawling city and about 2.4 million are registered voters. More than 80% cast their ballots early, most by mail, and the county said about 230,000 had voted in-person about an hour before polls closed.

At issue were printers that were not producing dark enough markings on the ballots, which required election officials to change the printer settings. Until then, some voters who tried to insert their ballots into voting tabulators were forced to wait and use other machines or were told they could leave their ballots in a drop box. Those votes were expected to be counted Wednesday.

When voters in the county check in, they are handed a ballot for their specific election precinct; the races for which they can vote are printed for them. That process allows voters to go to any voting location in the county. The voters then fill out the ballot and put it into a tabulation machine to be counted.

Some of the tabulators did not read the ballots because the printers did not produce what are known as “timing marks” dark enough to be read by the machines. Timing marks tell a ballot scanner the voter’s precinct, party and other information so it can properly tabulate their choices. Voters who had their ballots rejected were told they could try the location’s second tabulator, put it in a ballot box to be counted at the central facility later or cancel it and go to another vote center.

Election officials have a variety of tools, including a different type of scanner, for accurately reading the lightly inked marks, said Eddie Perez, an election technology specialist with OSET Institute, an election security and integrity nonprofit organization. He was confident the ballots would be accurately processed.

The majority of Arizona counties do not count ballots at polling places. Officials bring the ballots to a central facility for counting. The ballots that were left in the drop boxes in Maricopa County will be counted at their central site.

The county's main election building where votes are tabulated was the scene of protests by hundreds of Trump supporters, some of whom were armed, after he lost in 2020.

As part of the security outside the county’s tabulation center in downtown Phoenix, 11 officers patrolled the area on horseback, a fairly common practice at protests in metro Phoenix in the past. No protesters had appeared outside the center, even hours after polls had closed.

Gates, the county supervisor, said there was no need for protesters to come to the facility, although he said they had a right to be there.

“There’s nothing that happened here today that would indicate a need to be out here, a need to address some injustice,” Gates said. "We had an issue with printers that has been addressed by the good people of Maricopa County.”

The problem slowed down voting in both traditionally Democratic and Republican areas, especially at an outlet mall in conservative far-flung Anthem. Some voters there reported waiting several hours to be able to vote with the only one of two tabulators working.

At a polling place on the other side of the county, Phoenix voter Maggie Perini said she was able to vote without problem, but that a man next her in line struggled with his ballot at a different tabulator. When he switched to the machine she had used, the ballot went through.

“And then I know one woman who was coming out, she tried like four or five times for it to work and it wasn’t working,” said Perini. “And someone had told her she could leave her ballot and she’s like, No, no, no, no, no.”

Voter Michael McCuarrie said his ballot wasn’t read so he dropped it off to be counted later.

“Fine as long as the vote is counted,” said McCuarrie. “I don’t mind.”

___

Associated Press writers Bob Christie and Jacques Billeaud contributed to this report.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the 2022 midterm elections at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections. And learn more about the issues and factors at play in the midterms at https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections.

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that there are 223 vote centers, not 232.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Arizona remains epicenter for post-election misinformation

Arizona remained the epicenter for post-Election Day misinformation Thursday as vote counting in that state continued. Many of the misleading claims circulating two days after the election focused on printing problems that prevented vote counters from reading some ballots. The mishap spawned conspiracy theories about vote rigging that spread despite despite explanations from local officials and assurances that all votes would be counted.
ARIZONA STATE
WSB Radio

Why Arizona election results are taking days

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Polls closed two days ago in Arizona, but counting for the 2022 midterm elections continued Thursday as officials continued to tally votes cast in outstanding races for Senate and governor. Arizona's votes are announced in waves and typically take past Election Day itself to...
ARIZONA STATE
WSB Radio

Trump loyalist Boebert's reelection bid could go to recount

DENVER — (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert's race remained extremely tight on Thursday and could be headed for a recount in the GOP firebrand's bid for reelection against Democrat Adam Frisch, a former city councilmember from the upscale ski town of Aspen, Colorado. The tightness of...
ASPEN, CO
thestandardnewspaper.online

Democrats in the lead for Arizona; votes continue to be tallied

MOHAVE COUNTY – Democrats had small leads over Republicans in five of the six major state races in Arizona following Tuesday’s general election. Results remain unofficial as thousands of votes will be processed and added to the ongoing tally in coming days. As of early Wednesday morning:. *Democrat...
ARIZONA STATE
jackcentral.org

Arizona election results continue to be counted

The polls closed yesterday and the results in Arizona are still too early to call. As ballots continue to be continued, results for propositions 128, 209 and 211 have been the first to be called by the Associated Press. Proposition 128, allowing voter initiatives to be repealed or amended by...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR News

GOP’s Abe Hamadeh overtakes Democrat Kris Mayes in race for Arizona attorney general

PHOENIX — Democrat Kris Mayes was the early leader over Republican Abe Hamadeh in the race for Arizona attorney general, but that changed Wednesday afternoon. Mayes had about 55% of the vote on the initial drop at 8 p.m. Tuesday. That total dropped to 52% by 1 a.m. Wednesday. And as of 3 p.m., Hamadeh led 50.1%-49.9% by 3,081 votes, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.
ARIZONA STATE
WSB Radio

Why Nevada election results are taking days

WASHINGTON — (AP) — With control of Congress pending, officials in Nevada's closely watched races for Senate and House, as well as governor, continued to tally votes on Thursday. The vote counting is taking days, but that's not abnormal for Nevada, where a chunk of votes have previously...
NEVADA STATE
WSB Radio

Warnock, Walker pivot to overtime in Georgia Senate contest

ATLANTA — (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker pivoted to a decisive extra round of their Senate race Thursday with blistering attacks, while party leaders and donors around the country geared up for a four-week campaign blitz that could determine control of the chamber for the next two years.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

EXPLAINER: What's known about delays in Nevada vote count

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Nevada's high-profile contests for governor and Senate are too early to call, and details about outstanding ballots are unclear. Here's a look at what we know about the Senate contests between Democratic incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt, and about the race for governor between Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak and GOP Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo.
NEVADA STATE
WSB Radio

Why some races in Arizona still haven't been called

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of votes were still being tallied Wednesday in Arizona, where contested races including Senate and gubernatorial races remained uncalled. What's the delay? Here's what we know:. MARICOPA MATH. Part of it is because of all of the ballots that got dropped...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Democrat Adrian Fontes lead narrows over Mark Finchem in Arizona’s secretary of state race

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes was all smiles on Tuesday night as he took the stage multiple times at the election night rally in downtown Phoenix for the Democrats. He had a reason to be happy since, as of midnight Wednesday, the Democrat nominee was up 58% to 42%, with 82% of precincts reporting. But that race narrowed overnight as thousands of votes were entered from more rural and conservative parts of the state. As of 5:30 a.m., Fontes had a 101,000-vote lead over Finchem, closing an earlier 16-point gap down to just six points.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

What will Arizona political landscape look like after the election?

Early returns were positive for Democrats, and numbers as of Wednesday morning look good for Kelly. Paul Bentz, Senior Vice President of Research & Strategy at public relations firm HighGround, joins Good Morning Arizona to discuss the latest election numbers. Tabulation to resume Wednesday morning after Election Day issues. Updated:...
ARIZONA STATE
WSB Radio

Will Fetterman's victory change the way the media covers disabilities?

When John Fetterman, Pennsylvania's new senator-elect, appeared in the race's lone debate last month, he at times struggled with his speech. The Democratic lieutenant governor suffered a stroke just before May's primary, and although he returned to campaigning in August, he was suffering from auditory processing issues, meaning that while he was cognitively fine, he would occasionally miss words as he processed.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Reassures Republicans at Arizona GOP Election Night Party That She Will Win

By midnight on election night in Arizona, mostly only early ballots had been counted, which skewed towards Democrats due to large numbers of conservative voters voting in person on Election Day. The Trump-endorsed slate of candidates was behind, with Democrat Katie Hobbs ahead of Kari Lake 56.7 percent to 43.3 percent, and 69 percent of precincts reporting.
ARIZONA STATE
WSB Radio

From sensation to struggles: Dem stars Abrams, O'Rourke fade

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Stacey Abrams and Beto O'Rourke catapulted to Democratic stardom in 2018 by defying expectations and nearly pulling off upsets in Georgia and Texas. But they flopped four years later in governors' races Tuesday even as other Democrats muscled out remarkably resilient victories in the midterm elections: Abrams lost her rematch with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp by 7 points, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott clobbered O'Rourke by double digits.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
50K+
Followers
104K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy