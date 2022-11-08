Read full article on original website
Trump set to officially launch 2024 comeback bid
Former US president Donald Trump is expected to officially launch another White House bid on Tuesday, refusing calls from within his own Republican party to fade away after his loyalists underperformed in this year's midterm elections. Delaying the announcement now, as some of his advisors have reportedly suggested to him, would be highly awkward for Trump because he has billed it as "perhaps be the most important speech given in the history of the USA." - 'Red wave' crashes - A 2024 White House bid would be Trump's third presidential campaign and -- if he wins his party's nomination -- the fifth national election with him as the Republican Party standard-bearer.
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez scores upset victory in Washington House race
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, an auto repair shop owner, was elected to Washington’s 3rd Congressional district with roughly 51 percent of the vote Saturday night. She defeated Republican nominee Joe Kent, a retired Green Beret and a CIA paramilitary officer who won an endorsement from former President Trump in the primary against Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) — one of the 10 House Republicans who voted for impeachment.
‘Determined to get her home’: President Biden hopes to get Brittney Griner released from Russia
With midterm elections in the rearview mirror, U.S. leaders are hopeful they can bring Brittney Griner home.
Doug Mastriano concedes to Josh Shapiro in race for Pennsylvania governor
Doug Mastriano released a statement Sunday evening officially conceding to Josh Shapiro in the race for Pennsylvania governor. “Difficult to accept as the results are, there is no right course but to concede, which I do, and I look to the challenges ahead. Josh Shapiro will be our next Governor, and I ask everyone to give him an opportunity to lead and pray that he leads well,” Mastriano said.
Biden admin stops accepting student loan forgiveness applications
(The Hill) – The Biden administration announced on Friday it would stop accepting student loan forgiveness applications after a federal judge ruled against the program on Thursday. The site that previously led to the student loan applications now shows a message titled “Student Loan Debt Relief Is Blocked.”
Immigrants contribute $4.8 billion to El Paso economy, business groups say
Immigrant households account for 29.2 percent of this community’s spending power, or about $3.8 billion, newly released research from Texas business associations and the American Immigration Council shows.
