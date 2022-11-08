BITS & BYTES: Animal art exhibit; Enchanted forest walk; Explore the Clark collection; Hilary Knight exhibit; Economics lecture; Rooted in Place Symposium

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massachusetts Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenStockbridge, MA
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersGlenmont, NY
Related
theberkshireedge.com
Foundry application is a round peg in a square hole
We all remember the child in kindergarten trying to smash a round peg in a square hole. Ultimately the child figures it out, but sometimes it can take far too long. The Foundry’s application to the West Stockbridge Planning Board for a special permit reminds me of just such a lengthy futile effort.
theberkshireedge.com
BITS & BYTES: Simon’s Rock Founder’s Day; PS21 Events; Georgia O’Keefe Lecture; WCMA Exhibit Tour; Green Drinks event; Shared Interest Group; New Trivia Night; Middle East Update
First Annual Founder’s Day Lecture on November 16 at Simon’s Rock. Great Barrington— The First Annual Founder’s Day Lecture at Bard College at Simon’s Rock will be held Wednesday, November 16 at 7 p.m. with keynote speaker Joan Countryman. The Founder’s Day Lecture will take place in the McConnell Theater in the Daniel Arts Center and is open to the public. The event will also be live streamed on Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89381147004.
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshires Jazz Fall Sprawl featuring Brandon Goldberg
Berkshires Jazz continues to be behind the resurgence of jazz in Berkshire County by hosting an exciting new concept. During the weekend of November 18-20, they will be presenting what they’re calling the Berkshires Jazz Fall Sprawl. At the center of the event, Brandon Goldberg, the 16-year-old piano phenom, will be making his debut Berkshire County appearance with his trio at Ventfort Hall in Lenox on November 20 at 4 p.m. The three-day event will range from small, local groups to the 17-piece Amherst Jazz Orchestra in venues from Pittsfield to Lenox. More information regarding the Berkshires Jazz Fall Sprawl and its full schedule can be found here. For Berkshires Jazz to present this amazing music filled weekend, the Mill Town Foundation stepped up, as they have previously, by subsidizing the concert by the Brandon Goldberg Trio while allowing all other events to be presented free of charge.
theberkshireedge.com
Welcome to Real Estate Friday!
Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Erin M. Scott of Burnham Gold Real Estate offers an amazing opportunity to own 244 acres of rolling hills, open fields and farmland surrounded by one of the most picturesque views in The Berkshires.
theberkshireedge.com
Carolann Marie (Olsen) Boardman, 86, Sheffield
Carolann Marie (Olsen) Boardman, 86, a longtime Sheffield resident and affectionately known as “Ma,” passed away peacefully at her home on Hewins Street on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, surrounded by her loving family and her beloved cat, Minnie. Carolann was born in Canaan, Conn. on October 1, 1936...
theberkshireedge.com
THE OTHER SIDE: The Market needs a human heart added to the equation
From my earliest days, I had the ability—sometimes very exciting, often scary—to slip into and merge with the stories I was being told, or read or watched. Most recently, I began watching “The Peripheral” on Amazon Prime—a mostly fascinating, often frightening look at the future. And then I became an unnamed character in the most recent series of articles about housing in Great Barrington. For a storyteller, it is disconcerting to surrender your story to someone else. Especially when it’s so very complicated and defies any simple telling. In my case, many people combined their efforts out of the public eye to help me find a new place to live, including “the developer,” who, like all of us, defies any kind of quick characterization or simplistic judgment. I personally appreciate his kindness. But these are days when everyone seems to be picking sides in a world so much more complex than simple.
theberkshireedge.com
One of the most beautiful farm properties in the Berkshires
Amazing opportunity to own 244 acres of rolling hills, open fields and farmland surrounded by one of the most picturesque views in The Berkshires. The Green River Farm property is comprised of three parcels of land, the first of which abuts Mount Hope Farm with views of the Taconic Mountains. This 95-acre parcel is the heart of the property where you will find the farm store, cidery, greenhouses, dairy barn, horse stable, and 2-bedroom renovated farmhouse. Extending northwest, crossing Green River Road, lies the second parcel containing 86 acres with 300 blueberry bushes and a 16-acre apple orchard. The third parcel is located across Cold Spring Road (Rte. 7) and contains 65 acres; of which 26.7 of those acres is unrestricted APR land. Call today to schedule a private tour.
theberkshireedge.com
Nick Diller’s October 2022 weather summary: Spectacular foliage season
Great Barrington — What a very beautiful fall foliage season! Some said, spectacular in view of the previous two seasons. I haven’t seen the dogwood tree in my front yard looking that colorful in the 10 years since it was planted. Nearly everywhere you looked you saw pastel orange, red and yellow colors.
theberkshireedge.com
Julia A. Smith, 99, of Lenox
Julia A. Smith, 99, of Lenox died Sunday, November 6 at Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center in Lenox. Born in New York City, the daughter of Michael and Anna Yaworska Podluski, she attended local Catholic schools. Mrs. Smith was a Purchasing Agent for Metropolitan Insurance Co. for many years, retiring...
theberkshireedge.com
Airwaves may go silent for WBCR-LP radio
Great Barrington — Since 2004, the 100-watt, low-power community radio station WBCR-LP has been broadcasting its programs from town on 97.7 FM. The station broadcasts its programs from a studio located at 320 Main Street and is operated by a group of volunteers. Locally produced shows include the Your Happy Ears Show which includes world music and comedy hosted by Jeffrey van de Visse, the Latin music-based Mundo Latino hosted by Martha Escobar, Jazz Avenue hosted by Peter Kirchoff, and the political show Red Radio hosted by John Prusinski.
theberkshireedge.com
Janet Gilligan, 77, of Sheffield
Janet Gilligan, 77, of Bow Wow Road in Sheffield passed away at her home on November 2, 2022. Janet was born on November 29, 1944 in Camden, Maine to the late Lloyd and Lydia (Trim) Pendleton and grew up on the island of Islesboro, Maine. She graduated from Kents Hill School before attending the University of Maine and later obtained her Sociology degree from American International College. She worked as a special-needs paraprofessional at Mount Everett Regional School and was a Town of Sheffield election official.
theberkshireedge.com
MassDOT Advisory: Bridge and guardrail repairs on I-90
Berkshire County — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is announcing it will be conducting daytime and overnight bridge and guardrail repair operations on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Lee, West Stockbridge, Becket, Montgomery, and Russell. The work will be conducted at different times and locations from 7 a.m. on Monday, November 14, through 5 a.m. on Friday, November 18. Lane closures will be in place during repair operations.
Comments / 0