BITS & BYTES: Animal art exhibit; Enchanted forest walk; Explore the Clark collection; Hilary Knight exhibit; Economics lecture; Rooted in Place Symposium

From my earliest days, I had the ability—sometimes very exciting, often scary—to slip into and merge with the stories I was being told, or read or watched. Most recently, I began watching “The Peripheral” on Amazon Prime—a mostly fascinating, often frightening look at the future. And then I became an unnamed character in the most recent series of articles about housing in Great Barrington. For a storyteller, it is disconcerting to surrender your story to someone else. Especially when it’s so very complicated and defies any simple telling. In my case, many people combined their efforts out of the public eye to help me find a new place to live, including “the developer,” who, like all of us, defies any kind of quick characterization or simplistic judgment. I personally appreciate his kindness. But these are days when everyone seems to be picking sides in a world so much more complex than simple.

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO