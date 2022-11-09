Read full article on original website
Third annual Mill Street Market this Sat., Nov. 12th
Nothing to do while the guys are hunting? Head on down to the third annual Mill Street Market in downtown Alton on Saturday, November 12th. There will be twenty-two vendors at The Front Porch, Bull City Mini Market and The Craft Basket between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. This will also be The Craft Basket’s Open House. The Front Porch will be serving breakfast and lunch.
Collages of Stockton’s history on display in businesses
As her way of helping commemorate and celebrate Stockton’s 150th birthday celebration later this month, Jean Lindsey has worked tirelessly since June putting together collages of our town’s forefathers, churches, homes, schools etc. for display in the businesses. Each collage focuses on a certain…
The Animal Hospital to host bi-annual dinner meeting
The Animal Hospital of Plainville and Phillipsburg invites all producers to their bi-annual dinner meeting, Feed & Feet. The dinner/meeting will be held at Phillipsburg at the Huck Boyd Center on Wednesday, November 16th at 6:00 p.m. The dinner/meeting at Plainville will be held on Thursday, November 17th at the...
Looking Back
The area fall harvest got off to a slow start thanks to Mother Nature showering the area with some rainfall, but as soon as the sun came out the farmers were in the fields taking care of business. As of November 3, 2008, the Woodston Coop had received 103,000 bushels of corn; 73,000 bushels of milo…
Stockton Food Pantry open next Thursday, November 17th
Just a reminder that the Stockton Food Pantry is open every third Thursday of the month from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The Food Pantry is located at 602 Main Street in the building behind the Main Street Christian Church Parsonage.
Kayla Hilbrink wins Rooks County Commission District 1 seat
Results of this Tuesday’s general election have been posted on our website at www.stocktonsentinel. com and shared to our Facebook and Twitter pages. A listing of those results are included below!
Commissioners hold short meeting
The Rooks County Commission met on Monday, October 31st instead of its regular Tuesday weekly meeting to conduct business and review and sign end-ofthe- month vouchers and payroll. Present for the meeting were commissioners Tim Berland and John Ruder. Commissioner Greg Balthazor was absent from the…
Farmers Union Coop closed on Friday, November 11th
The Stockton Farmers Union Coop will be closed on Friday, November 11th in honor of Veterans Day. (Look for the ad in this week’s issue.)
Two more from Rooks County compete at KJLS at Hutchinson
Two more from Rooks County, Cady Pieper of Zurich and Cole Flower of Stockton, exhibited at this year’s 90th anniversary of the Kansas Junior Livestock Show. Two weeks ago, five of the seven youth from Rooks County were featured among the more than 700 exhibitors entering 1,422 animals in this year…
SJH Tigers host Norton in their season opener
The Stockton Junior High Tigers were at home for the first time last Thursday, hosting the Norton Bluejays in basketball action. It proved to be a rough night for the Tigers as they were swept by Norton. Stockton’s A-Team boys put up a good fight, but fell in the end, 19-27, while the B Team was…
Municipal Court
(If the Stockton Sentinel is ever inaccurate in its reporting of Municipal Court news, we will gladly print a retraction and correction.) The following fines were received in the month of October in Municipal Court: Drake R. Champagne, Stockton, paid $183 for No Pet Registration, Dog at Large,…
SJH Tiger boys win season opener against Oakley
The Stockton Junior High Boys Basketball Team picked up an exciting win in their season opener, defeating Oakley on the road last Tuesday by the score of 45-40. The C-Team boys also downed the Plainsmen 8-6, but the B Teamers fell 2-31. In girls action the Lady Tigers were defeated 1-38, and the B…
Cole pleads guilty in fatal DUI accident
Zebulon Thomas Cole, 22, of Stockton, plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter while under the influence of alcohol when he struck a vehicle that claimed the life of 16-year-old Plainville girl. On April 29, 2021, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Cole was westbound on K-18 when the pickup he was…
Glen Francis Warren
Glen Francis Warren, age 88, of Hays, Kansas, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Hays Medical Center, Hays, Kansas. He was born July 3, 1934, in Zurich, Kansas, to Lawrence H. and Delma M. (Deslongchamp) Warren. He married Geraldine J. (Couture) on September 14, 1956, at Palco, Kansas. She preceded him in death on July 23, 2010.
