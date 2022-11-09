Nothing to do while the guys are hunting? Head on down to the third annual Mill Street Market in downtown Alton on Saturday, November 12th. There will be twenty-two vendors at The Front Porch, Bull City Mini Market and The Craft Basket between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. This will also be The Craft Basket’s Open House. The Front Porch will be serving breakfast and lunch.

ALTON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO