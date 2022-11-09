MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Gaslight Art Colony is hosting a Holiday Premiere and invites residents to come out, enjoy the art, and plan ahead for holiday gifts. The holidays are just around the corner, and people are preparing for the gift-giving season. On Nov. 19, the Gaslight Art Colony is offering a first look at several unique options for gifts including artwork by local artists, baked goods, Gaslight t-shirts, and coloring books. During the event, the gallery will be open from 5 – 8 p.m. with light refreshments and wine. Twenty-five percent of the purchases made during the Holiday Premiere will go to the Gaslight Art Colony.

MARSHALL, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO