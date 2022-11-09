Read full article on original website
Election 2022: Bobbitt wins Sullivan Sheriff race
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Democratic Candidate Jason Bobbitt will be the next sheriff of Sullivan County. Voters were tasked with choosing a new sheriff after Clark Cottom, the current Sullivan County Sheriff, announced he would be stepping down at the end of his second term. Democratic candidate Jason...
Inmates moved into new Vigo County Jail
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The new Vigo County jail is now fully operational. According to Sheriff John Plasse, inmates were moved into the new facility on West Honey Creek Drive overnight Tuesday. Sheriff Plasse thanked other local and surrounding agencies for helping assist in the transfer and thanked...
Crash involving deer on US Hwy 40
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a deer at 5525 US Hwy 40 in Clay County. Clay County Dispatch confirmed a helicopter has been called to the scene. The call came in just after 8:00 pm Wednesday. This story will...
Indoor archery range to open in Haute City Center
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A new indoor archery range is opening in the Haute City Center later this month. Straight Shooter Archery and Range offers something for everyone, no matter the level of experience with the sport. While only verticle bows are allowed in the indoor range, there’s a possibility for an outdoor range in the spring that will allow the use of crossbows. The 10-lane, indoor range will be monitored by certified instructors and is ADA accessible.
1 dead after semi hits 2 pedestrians in Crawford Co.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, a pedestrian has been killed, and another injured after an incident involving a semi-truck on route 33 south of Heathsville. The incident occurred at approximately 3:10 a.m. (CST), 1 mile south of Heathsville on Route 33.
Vincennes University collaborates to support veterans
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vincennes University and AmeriCrew have partnered and are working to lead an initiative that helps veterans ease into a civilian and post-military lifestyle. Working to support the transition from the military field into civilian life, VU will provide classes, training, certifications, and apprenticeships to help...
Women supporting women with recovery program
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Phoenix House of Terre Haute is a faith based residential recovery program for women. The program provides a structured sober-living environment in local homes. Women and their children are welcomed into these homes to create a recovery lifestyle. Director DeAnna Griffin said the program focuses on building a sisterhood.
Crews battle fire at old Mecca schoolhouse
MECCA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews battled a fire early Thursday morning at the old Mecca schoolhouse. According to Jim Fellows, fire chief for the Mecca Volunteer Fire Department, the call came in around 3 a.m. He said the roof collapsed and the building is likely a total loss. As...
Man hurt in Danville shooting, suspect arrested
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man is under arrest after police said he shot a man Monday afternoon. Jacob Derrickson, 29, was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened around 1 p.m. in the area of Voorhees Street and Kohen Drive. The 33-year-old victim told officers he was walking on Voorhees when an unknown person approached him from behind and started shooting. The victim saw the offender run away and offered a description; the victim received treatment for his wounds at the hospital and is expected to be ok.
Gaslight Art Colony hosts Holiday Premiere
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Gaslight Art Colony is hosting a Holiday Premiere and invites residents to come out, enjoy the art, and plan ahead for holiday gifts. The holidays are just around the corner, and people are preparing for the gift-giving season. On Nov. 19, the Gaslight Art Colony is offering a first look at several unique options for gifts including artwork by local artists, baked goods, Gaslight t-shirts, and coloring books. During the event, the gallery will be open from 5 – 8 p.m. with light refreshments and wine. Twenty-five percent of the purchases made during the Holiday Premiere will go to the Gaslight Art Colony.
