Orono, ME

wabi.tv

Deer Isle’s Alex Larrabee achieves hunting grand slam

DEER ISLE, Maine (WABI) - Deer Isle 10-year-old Alex Larrabee has had a fast start to his hunting career. He started when he was four and his list includes eight deer, three black bears, a dozen turkey, and a moose to complete his grand slam about three weeks ago. Larrabee...
DEER ISLE, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor Mall gets a new food spot

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’ve been in the Bangor Mall recently, you may have noticed something different. Candor Cafe recently opened and gives a fresh option for food. It’s located in the kiosk toward the mall center which has been empty for three years. And in just...
BANGOR, ME
WPFO

Two Mainers win $50,000 in Powerball lottery

One lucky ticket holder beat the odds of 1 in nearly 300 million, winning the largest Powerball lottery jackpot ever of more than $2 billion. Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold in Altadena, California at a Joe's Service Center. The cash prize is valued at just under $1...
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Does This Intersection Qualify as the Most Stupid In All of Bangor?

Do I turn? Do I wait? Does the other guy get to go?. These are questions I've asked myself a hundred over the years. There's one intersection in Bangor that begs all these and more whenever you get to it, especially during the day when the traffic is at it's heaviest. I doubt there's a lot of accidents in this spot, but it's still super awkward.
BANGOR, ME
WMTW

Apparent Apache scalp seized from Maine auctioneer

FAIRFIELD, Maine — The FBI has seized what appears to be the scalp of an Apache person from an auction house in Fairfield. Investigators are now trying to determine if the scalp is authentic and if it needs to be returned to the tribe. The FBI searched Poulin's Antiques...
FAIRFIELD, ME
wagmtv.com

High winds cause thousands to be without power in the County

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - High winds are being blamed for more than 3000 power outages in the County. According to Versant Power, 3,426 households have lost power, with 3,423 of those households in Aroostook County and three in Penobscot County. Line workers from Versant Power are working to restore power. Affected areas include Madawaska, Eagle Lake, Grand Isle, St. David, Caribou and surrounding communities. Customers are urged to stay clear of downed lines or trees in contact with them. Workers will continue to work on the lines until power is fully restored. For updates on estimated time of restoration, you can visit the Versant Live Outage Map at https://kubra.io/stormcenter/views/05bfafbb-0ad1-4ff1-8287-d32fd1ed7fce.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Belfast Public Health Nurse named Citizen of the Year

BELFAST — Waldo County General Hospital announces that Belfast Public Health Nurse Susan Dupler was named Citizen of the Year at the Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Chamber Awards Gala, Friday, Nov. 4, at the Hutchinson Center in Belfast. “I was so excited to hear that Sue was...
BELFAST, ME
Z107.3

Maine’s Pediatric Doctors Ask Parents to Take Steps to Avoid RSV

As Maine hospitals struggle under an overwhelming number of pediatric RSV cases, medical leaders are asking parents to take steps to prevent their children from getting sick. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is a common respiratory illness that, for most people, will make them sick with cold symptoms, but is not dangerous. In babies and toddlers, however, it can lead to bronchiolitis or pneumonia. There's no known cure for the virus, other than supportive care like over-the-counter cold remedies. But for babies and toddlers, hospitals can provide fluids, oxygen, and more advanced respiratory care, if needed.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Bennoch Rd in Alton now reopen

ALTON, Maine (WABI) - A portion of the Bennoch Rd near Alton Grocery Store is now reopen after being closed due to a wildland fire. Old Town Public Safety closed the route for a few hours on Tuesday to put out the fire. The fire which was caused by a...
ALTON, ME
penbaypilot.com

Rockport commercial greenhouse partially destroyed by fast-moving fire

ROCKPORT — Firefighters rushed to outer Main Street in Rockport Tuesday night just after 7:30 p.m. where a commercial greenhouse at Goose River Greenery had caught fire. The fire was discovered by Heather Dean, daughter of the homeowner, who called Knox Regional Communications Center for help. The source was...
ROCKPORT, ME
penbaypilot.com

Track the votes in the 2nd Congressional race

Waldo County voters decided Tuesday, Nov. 8 between a trio of individuals appearing on the ballot to represent Maine’s Second U.S. Congressional District. Incumbent Jared Golden, a Democrat, was challenged by Bruce Poliquin, a Republican, and Tiffany Bond, an Independent.
WALDO COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Police arrest 2 after incident at Bangor residence

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police arrested two people after an assault at a Court Street residence Tuesday night. David Bennett, 41, of Bangor and Kaniah Sockabasin, 28, of Pleasant Point are charged with robbery and kidnapping. Bangor Police say they received a call from a man with facial injuries...
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Bangor Area Restaurants That Will Be Open Thanksgiving Day

If you want to leave the cooking to someone else, there are plenty of Bangor-area options from which to choose!. As my mother will attest, cooking a Thanksgiving Day meal is a ton of work and preparation. She can never understand why we don't immediately want to help clean up afterward. I mean, you are supposed to unbutton your pants and watch football for at least an hour right? Maybe even squeeze a nap in? Then, it's time for pie, then another hour on the couch.
BANGOR, ME

