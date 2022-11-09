Apparently opting to overlook the humiliating fact that he is behind his opponent by 300,000 votes, Republican nominee Michael Peroutka said Thursday he would not concede the race for Maryland attorney general. In an email to supporters first flagged on Twitter by Derek Willis, a data journalist teaching at the University of Maryland, Peroutka alleged that “many odd and suspicious incidents were reported by poll watchers, and more reports are being gathered today.” The 70-year-old retired lawyer, who holds virulently neo-confederate and pro-secessionist views, said he would “investigate these strange occurrences and I do not plan to concede the race.” He did not elaborate on his claims, but took a moment to call his Democratic opponent, Rep. Anthony Brown (MD), “presumptuous” for claiming victory. Brown, a three-term congressman and two-term lieutenant governor, was projected to win on Wednesday by the Associated Press, making him the state’s first Black attorney general. The Maryland State Board of Elections told The Washington Post that it was investigating Peroutka’s allegations, but had not yet found any evidence to substantiate them.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO