La Crosse County clerk Dankmeyer breaks down election process, recount and turnout
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is headed back to Madison for four more years, defeating Republican challenger Tim Michels by 3.4 percent. In La Crosse County, Evers won by nearly 18 percent. To compare, Evers took 58.22 percent in the county, while getting 51.2 percent statewide. La Crosse County Clerk Ginny...
La Crosse County Clerk Dealing With Voter Misinformation
The clerk in La Crosse County spent her day before Election Day dealing with misinformation. Clerk Ginny Dankmeye’s office said they got calls from several voters yesterday asking about polling places that have moved. The clerk’s office says someone was going door to door telling voters that their polling...
Holmen School District referendum results
HOLMEN Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Much like Onalaska, the school district of Holmen also had a pair of referendums approved by voters on Tuesday. The district put both a capital and an operational referendum on the ballot, both of which passed by more than two-thousand votes. The 74.75-million-dollar capital referendum...
Siegel wins La Crosse Co. Sheriff race, first democrat in decades to hold position
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The next sheriff of La Crosse County will be a Democrat. John Seigel won the race against Republican Fritz Leinfelder, who has not yet conceded the race. This is the first time in decades that a Democrat will hold the position in La Crosse County. Siegel’s wife and kids are people of color. He also...
La Crosse County Clerk: Voting concerns
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse County Clerk says if a voter gets a phone call saying the polls are closed Tuesday, that is not the case. Polls are open statewide from 7:00 a.m. -8:00 p.m. According to the La Crosse County Clerk, the La Crosse County Clerk’s...
La Crosse voters handily reject school district referendum
Over 69% voted no, dealing a blow to the school board's plan to build a new consolidated high school on the site of the former Trane Technologies building on Pammel Creek Road. The plan cost $194.7 million.
Siegel edges Leinfelder by .13% in La Crosse County sheriff’s race; recount possible
John Siegel appears to have beaten Fritz Leinfelder in the race to be the next sheriff of La Crosse County. Siegel, a Democrat, won over Leinfelder by 175 votes — 27,372-27,197, for a difference of .13 percent. Because the difference is less than 1 percent, state law allows for...
La Crosse School District holding news conference at 10 am, as $194.7 million referendum fails; Holmen, Onalaska, Bangor passed
The $194.7 million consolidation plan by the La Crosse School District has been voted down. The plan to build a new high school on the south side, and convert Logan and Central into middle schools received just 30.9 percent of the vote. The referendum was voted down by 10,442 votes...
La Crosse State Rep. Steve Doyle wins re-election to Wisconsin’s 94th Assembly District
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- State Representative Steve Doyle won re-election to Wisconsin’s 94th assembly district. The incumbent Democrat defeated Republican challenger Ryan Huebsch with a little more than 51% of the vote. Doyle says he is relieved the voters of Western Wisconsin believe in positive campaigning. “People said with all of those attack ads against you maybe you should respond in...
Two parties could find agreement in Madison, now that election’s over, says La Crosse political pundit
Politics in Madison could stay the same for another two years, as a result of elections around Wisconsin. Republicans will still control both houses of the legislature, but they didn’t get a veto-proof majority. And they didn’t get a Republican governor, either, as Tony Evers won a second term.
La Crosse state Rep. Jill Billings wins election in Wisconsin Assembly
Democratic state Rep. Jill Billings is headed back to Madison for a seventh term in the Wisconsin state Assembly. With all precincts reporting, the incumbent Billings took 66.8 percent of the vote for the 95th Assembly District that includes the city of La Crosse. She defeated Republican Chris Woodard by...
Future of La Crosse school district unclear
What should the future of La Crosse schools look like? That is the question that will have to be decided after the defeat of yesterday’s referendum. That plan would have merged La Crosse’s Central and Logan High schools into one building on the far south-side. But the district says even with the defeat of this referendum, consolidation will still be necessary. The school administration will elaborate on the future of the district and its schools in a news conference today. Despite the referendum’s defeat, the issues leading to it have not gone away. La Crosse school enrollment has been declining, and continues to decline. The district’s buildings are aging, and we have more schools than we need. How to address that is the challenge, but apparently the answer won’t be to put a single high school on the far south end of town. Ideally, if we only need one school, it would be more centrally located, but there aren’t a lot of options for a building of that size. And ideally future plans won’t carry such a hefty price tag. So now, the hard work begins. We’ve decided what we don’t want. Now we need to decide what it is we do want.
Republican candidate Tim Michels makes last-minute stop in La Crosse to rally voters
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tim Michels is making his final visits to Wisconsin communities hours before polls open. The business owner stopped by Castaways to meet voters. According to the latest Marquette Law School poll, the race for Wisconsin’s governor is in a dead heat. When asked if he’d know when he’d win or need to...
Looks to be a “no” on La Crosse School District’s $194.7 million plan; School plans in Holmen, Bangor pass
With three precincts yet to counted, it appears the La Crosse School District’s $194.7 million plan for a new high school is going to be voted down. Nearly 69 percent have voted no on the measure. Election results are steadily coming in from across the state, but a lot...
Christenson, Hyma to join Winona City Council
A few newcomers will join the Winona City Council following Tuesday’s election. Former Winona Daily News columnist Jerome Christenson won the at-large council seat currently held by council member Michelle Alexander, while Fourth Ward incumbent George Borzyskowski held his ground against challenger Amber Buysman, and Jeff Hyma — running unopposed — secured the Second Ward seat.
Stanley seeking release again after years in hospital for triple murder at Onalaska church
An Onalaska man, who killed three people at a local church in the 1980s, is asking to be released again from a state hospital. A court hearing for Bryan Stanley was scheduled for Thursday in La Crosse, but it is being postponed until early in the new year. On Feb....
La Crosse Police respond to fight near Northside Elementary
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – On Wednesday afternoon, Northside Elementary School staff called police after seeing a verbal fight break out between students and people across the street from the playground. Callers told police that two people across the street and students at the elementary school started yelling at each other. Callers told police they thought they saw someone pull...
Winona District Shoreline Repairs Close Local Landing
(KWNO)-The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, Winona District, is closing the Mertes’ Slough Landing on Hwy 54/43 near the city of Winona as repairs to the shoreline are made beginning Monday, November 14th. Walk-in access will not be allowed during the closure. The landing is expected...
Five Winning $50,000 Tickets Sold for Powerball in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Saturday, November 5th there was still no winner for the Powerball drawing in Wisconsin. However, five $50,000 winning tickets were sold throughout Wisconsin. Two of the winning $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold at Jetz in Hales Corners, and Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay. The other...
Pediatric units at hospital in La Crosse filling with children battling RSV
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, cases are on the rise nationally, and Western Wisconsin is no exception. The pediatric units at Gundersen Health System are nearly full of kids battling the virus. Dr. Nicole Hennessy, a pediatric hospitalist, says they’re seeing cases of RSV in older kids. The virus usually affects one- and two-year-olds, but...
