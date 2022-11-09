ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse County, WI

seehafernews.com

La Crosse County Clerk Dealing With Voter Misinformation

The clerk in La Crosse County spent her day before Election Day dealing with misinformation. Clerk Ginny Dankmeye’s office said they got calls from several voters yesterday asking about polling places that have moved. The clerk’s office says someone was going door to door telling voters that their polling...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Holmen School District referendum results

HOLMEN Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Much like Onalaska, the school district of Holmen also had a pair of referendums approved by voters on Tuesday. The district put both a capital and an operational referendum on the ballot, both of which passed by more than two-thousand votes. The 74.75-million-dollar capital referendum...
HOLMEN, WI
WEAU-TV 13

La Crosse County Clerk: Voting concerns

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse County Clerk says if a voter gets a phone call saying the polls are closed Tuesday, that is not the case. Polls are open statewide from 7:00 a.m. -8:00 p.m. According to the La Crosse County Clerk, the La Crosse County Clerk’s...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse State Rep. Steve Doyle wins re-election to Wisconsin’s 94th Assembly District

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- State Representative Steve Doyle won re-election to Wisconsin’s 94th assembly district. The incumbent Democrat defeated Republican challenger Ryan Huebsch with a little more than 51% of the vote. Doyle says he is relieved the voters of Western Wisconsin believe in positive campaigning. “People said with all of those attack ads against you maybe you should respond in...
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

La Crosse state Rep. Jill Billings wins election in Wisconsin Assembly

Democratic state Rep. Jill Billings is headed back to Madison for a seventh term in the Wisconsin state Assembly. With all precincts reporting, the incumbent Billings took 66.8 percent of the vote for the 95th Assembly District that includes the city of La Crosse. She defeated Republican Chris Woodard by...
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

Future of La Crosse school district unclear

What should the future of La Crosse schools look like? That is the question that will have to be decided after the defeat of yesterday’s referendum. That plan would have merged La Crosse’s Central and Logan High schools into one building on the far south-side. But the district says even with the defeat of this referendum, consolidation will still be necessary. The school administration will elaborate on the future of the district and its schools in a news conference today. Despite the referendum’s defeat, the issues leading to it have not gone away. La Crosse school enrollment has been declining, and continues to decline. The district’s buildings are aging, and we have more schools than we need. How to address that is the challenge, but apparently the answer won’t be to put a single high school on the far south end of town. Ideally, if we only need one school, it would be more centrally located, but there aren’t a lot of options for a building of that size. And ideally future plans won’t carry such a hefty price tag. So now, the hard work begins. We’ve decided what we don’t want. Now we need to decide what it is we do want.
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Republican candidate Tim Michels makes last-minute stop in La Crosse to rally voters

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tim Michels is making his final visits to Wisconsin communities hours before polls open. The business owner stopped by Castaways to meet voters. According to the latest Marquette Law School poll, the race for Wisconsin’s governor is in a dead heat. When asked if he’d know when he’d win or need to...
LA CROSSE, WI
winonapost.com

Christenson, Hyma to join Winona City Council

A few newcomers will join the Winona City Council following Tuesday’s election. Former Winona Daily News columnist Jerome Christenson won the at-large council seat currently held by council member Michelle Alexander, while Fourth Ward incumbent George Borzyskowski held his ground against challenger Amber Buysman, and Jeff Hyma — running unopposed — secured the Second Ward seat.
WINONA, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse Police respond to fight near Northside Elementary

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – On Wednesday afternoon, Northside Elementary School staff called police after seeing a verbal fight break out between students and people across the street from the playground. Callers told police that two people across the street and students at the elementary school started yelling at each other. Callers told police they thought they saw someone pull...
LA CROSSE, WI
winonaradio.com

Winona District Shoreline Repairs Close Local Landing

(KWNO)-The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, Winona District, is closing the Mertes’ Slough Landing on Hwy 54/43 near the city of Winona as repairs to the shoreline are made beginning Monday, November 14th. Walk-in access will not be allowed during the closure. The landing is expected...
WINONA, MN
WDIO-TV

Five Winning $50,000 Tickets Sold for Powerball in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Saturday, November 5th there was still no winner for the Powerball drawing in Wisconsin. However, five $50,000 winning tickets were sold throughout Wisconsin. Two of the winning $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold at Jetz in Hales Corners, and Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay. The other...
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Pediatric units at hospital in La Crosse filling with children battling RSV

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, cases are on the rise nationally, and Western Wisconsin is no exception. The pediatric units at Gundersen Health System are nearly full of kids battling the virus. Dr. Nicole Hennessy, a pediatric hospitalist, says they’re seeing cases of RSV in older kids. The virus usually affects one- and two-year-olds, but...
LA CROSSE, WI

Community Policy