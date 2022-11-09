Read full article on original website
Related
itsecuritywire.com
Okta Launches Okta Customer Identity Cloud to Help Businesses Grow User Bases Without Compromising Security
Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), the leading independent identity provider, today at Oktane22, unveiled Okta Customer Identity Cloud, an easy-to-implement and customizable customer identity solution that helps organizations resolve the tension between security, privacy, and user experience for their customers. Two differentiated use cases for Consumer Apps and SaaS Apps, and several product innovations for modern app builders make it possible to accelerate growth with a better user experience, reduced risk, and greater developer productivity. Okta Customer Identity Cloud is Auth0 technology, and reinforces Okta’s commitment to free everyone to safely access any technology, so customers can focus on innovation.
How To Optimize Investments in Tech as a Small and Mid-sized Business
As an SME, it's important to make the most of your investments in technology.
How to protect your data in the cloud
When it comes to data security in the cloud, what keeps Robert Sullivan up at night? “Everything, all day,” says Agero’s chief information security officer with a laugh. Agero, based in Medford, Mass., is a white-label service for drivers that coordinates activities ranging from roadside assistance to accident management. The B2B’s partners include insurance and auto giants. “Not only do we not want people going in and stealing data, but it would be a difficult discussion to have with a client, as well as all the other clients, to understand how, exactly, there was a client data breach,” says Sullivan, who is also vice president of technology shared services at Agero. “My greatest concern is that we expose a client’s data out there somehow and don’t do the diligence that we need to protect that.”
Render Executive Team Expands to Meet Global Demand for Network Construction Technology
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Global leader in geospatial network construction management technology, Render Networks, today announced the appointment of Abby Gates as Vice President of People and Culture, supporting the platform’s fast growth trajectory and global expansion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005690/en/ Abby Gates, Vice President of People and Culture, Render Networks (Photo: Business Wire)
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Ping Raises $15M to Expand Payment Platform for Freelancers, Gig Economy
Ping, the global payment platform for freelancers and contractors, announced a $15 million seed funding round from key investors “including Y-Combinator, Race Capital, BlockTower, Danhua Capital, Signum Capital and Goat Capital.”. The funds from the investment round will “further propel and expand Ping’s platform to enable digital nomads to...
Former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer reveals he will invest $400 million in private-fund ventures to support Black entrepreneurs
Steve Ballmer, billionaire owner of the L.A. Clippers NBA team and former CEO of Microsoft, has been a major philanthropist for years. Now he’s investing $400 million to support Black-owned businesses. Ballmer, along with wife Connie Ballmer, will partner with established private equity firms and investment banks to help...
Macy’s To Invest $30 Million Over 5 Years To Support Minority-Owned Retail Businesses, Entrepreneurs
Macy’s, the largest department store in the United States, announced it will invest $30 million over the next five years to support minority-owned businesses in retail. The New York Times reports Macy’s is working with Momentus Capital to invest the money into three funding channels that will support businesses in retail run by underrepresented groups. According to Macy’s, the total financing for the programs will equal $200 million.
Black Entrepreneur Who Couldn’t Land Software Job Generates Millions With Payment Parking App
This Black entrepreneur feels it is more effective to ask himself which investors he wants to make money with rather than begging them for money. Jim Gibbs, a co-founder of Meter Feeder, a parking payment app that enables vehicles to pay for parking via an integration between the vehicle and a city’s metering system, has built a long career in software engineering after dropping out of Carnegie Mellon from a lack of finances.
Black-Owned Fintech Company Launches Free Grant Search Platform
Black-owned fintech and finance company Novae LLC has announced the launch of a new online tool designed to help small businesses to find grants and tax incentives that can help them to grow exponentially. Called Novae Grants, the new tool will allow users to search a database of thousands of...
MODORI Signs a Partnership Agreement With NEOWIZ Developing Intella X, a Web3 Gaming Platform
SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- MODORI announces the partnership agreement signed with NEOWIZ (KOSDAQ: 095660), one of the largest game publishers/developers based in South Korea. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107006233/en/ MODORI and NEOWIZ announced a partnership to develop a web3 gaming platform, Intella X (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Top Technology Challenges Businesses Are Facing Today (and Solutions for Each)
Here are the top technology challenges businesses have been facing this year, along with some advice for overcoming each challenge.
fintechfutures.com
Standard Chartered and UpSwot launch pilot for SME business analytics solution
Standard Chartered and US-based fintech UpSwot have launched a pilot initiative in Singapore designed to help the bank’s small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) customers. Described by the firms as a “first-of-its-kind” initiative, the solution aims to provide Standard Chartered’s SME clients with data-driven insights and forecasting capabilities on a single digital platform.
crowdfundinsider.com
BankiFi, MX to Enable Account Connectivity for Financial Institutions Serving SMBs
BankiFi, a provider of embedded banking solutions, has partnered with MX Technologies, Inc., a key player focused on open finance, “to enable secure data sharing and account connectivity for businesses using BankiFi’s platform.”. Through this collaboration, financial institutions will be able “to leverage MX’s open finance APIs to...
PC Magazine
Get a Lifetime of Cyber Security Knowledge for $80
Looking to advance your cybersecurity knowledge or sharpen your IT skills? There is almost certainly something for you in The Complete 2023 Cyber Security Developer and IT Skills Bundle—and it's currently on sale for only $79. With more than 400 hours of instruction across 26 courses, you have various...
crypto-academy.org
Web 3.0 Adoption in Japan to Be Facilitated Through Mobile Operators
NTT Docomo, the biggest mobile operator in Japan, plans to be the catalyst in Web 3.0 adoption in Japan. NTT Docomo, which has more than $40 billion in revenues annually, has recently unveiled plans for Web 3.0 adoption in Japan. The company partnered with Astar Network, which is a multichain smart contract platform. Through this partnership, NTT Docomo aims to provide citizens of Japan the freedom to use digital assets for governing purposes.
Shift4 Launches New Online Payments Platform with Enhanced eCommerce Capabilities and Powerful Developer Tools
ALLENTOWN, Pa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), a global leader in payment processing and commerce technology, has launched a new online payments platform with advanced developer tools to support eCommerce businesses of all sizes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005170/en/ Shift4 Online Payments Platform (Graphic: Business Wire)
Coefficient Raises $18M Series A to Bring the Power of Data and Automation to Spreadsheet Users, Announces New Product Plans
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Coefficient, the company that turns business users into builders with real-time data connectivity and automation in spreadsheets, today announced an $18M Series A investment led by Battery Ventures, the global technology investment firm, along with existing investors Foundation Capital and S28 Capital. The new funding will enable Coefficient—whose product is currently used by customers including Zendesk, Spotify, Foursquare, Contentful and Miro—to expand its product offerings and scale its global operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109006158/en/ Coefficient co-founders Navneet Loiwal and Tommy Tsai saw an opportunity to create data and reporting-automation tools intended for the business user that make existing spreadsheets smarter by providing connectivity to live and automated data from the systems they use every day. (Photo: Business Wire)
ffnews.com
11:FS and Griffin join forces to bring the power of embedded finance to UK businesses
Today, UK BaaS (Banking as a Service) fintech firm Griffin and global FS OS (Financial Services Operating System) 11:FS Foundry announced a new partnership to help businesses actualise the benefits of embedded finance – the process of building new fintech products and embedding financial services directly into non-financial applications. The partnership will expand 11:FS Foundry’s current integrations, adding Griffin’s BaaS products. The two companies will also leverage their collective capabilities to shape the industry’s thinking and understanding of embedded finance through helpful content, allowing those looking to embed financial products to understand revenue opportunities, and how to serve their customers better.
CNBC
For CIOs, it’s a critical time to deliver value on IT investments
A Gartner survey of 2,203 CIOs found that they expect IT budgets to increase 5% on average in 2023—lower than the projected 6.5% global inflation rate. A "triple squeeze" of economic pressure, scarce and expensive technology talent, and ongoing supply challenges is heightening the need for tech investments to pay off.
coingeek.com
Japan’s digital agency delves into DAOs, seeks to explore their ‘functions and roles’
The Digital Agency of Japan says it has created a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) to study its operations and the wider Web 3.0 ecosystem. The move stems from the meeting of the Digital Agency on November 3, in which it pledged to use its newly created DAO to scrutinize its “functions and roles.” By the end of the study, the Digital Agency of Japan notes that it may consider bestowing legal status to DAO if they meet the requirements.
Comments / 0