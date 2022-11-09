Read full article on original website
What Will Lula's Victory Mean for Brazil? | Opinion
It will take years, decades even, for Brazil to recover.
BBC
Peru: Police clash with protesters in capital Lima
Riot police used tear gas to disperse protesters in Peru's capital Lima, as thousands of people took part in anti-government marches across the country. Demonstrators want embattled President Pedro Castillo to resign over allegations of corruption. The left-wing leader, who unexpectedly won power last year, is the subject of six...
Venezuelan migrants surprised to learn that they will be returned to Mexico under new Biden admin policy
A group of roughly 30 Venezuelan migrants were surprised to learn that they will be returned to Mexico under a new Department of Homeland Security policy announced on Wednesday. Fox News correspondent Griff Jenkins approached the migrants in Eagle Pass, Texas, shortly after they were apprehended Thursday. "Did you know...
The Guardian view on Brazil’s election: Bolsonaro’s return would cost us all
On Sunday, Brazilian electors will cast their vote in a tight contest that will not only set the course for this extraordinarily polarised country but also have a powerful impact on the future of the world. Hopes that the far-right incumbent, Jair Bolsonaro, would be decisively rejected in the first round were dashed when he fared far better than expected, with 43% of votes, and his challenger, the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, fell just short of an outright majority with 48%. Eleventh-hour handouts to the poorest and lavish quantities of disinformation have aided Mr Bolsonaro’s recovery.
Colombia, the world’s largest cocaine producer, faces a change in drug policy
SAN JOSE DEL GUAVIARE, Colombia — The grizzled farmers had come on motorcycles and in pickups from jungle homesteads to a soccer field hours from the nearest town of any consequence. They sat patiently in white plastic chairs in the sweltering heat as government representatives gave their pitch: Plant...
Wave of Cuban migrant detentions stokes fears that deportations to the island will resume
When Dachel Caballero headed to an appointment at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Miramar earlier this week, the 30-year-old Cuban man thought he’d go back home to his wife and newborn child.
Nearly 100 Cuban migrants returned to homeland amid continued flight
The Coast Guard took 94 Cuban migrants back to their homeland Saturday amid continued flight from the island and an increased number of interdictions off Florida, the agency said Sunday. The Coast Guard said the migrants were apprehended in one of four interdictions of unstable vessels headed to the U.S.
Belize rejects idea of ‘inhumane’ Rwanda-style asylum deal with UK
Belize has rejected the idea of accepting a Rwanda-style deal with the UK to accept unwanted asylum seekers – calling such a policy “inhumane”.No 10 confirmed that the government is trying to reach deals with other countries willing to follow Rwanda and take migrants arriving via the English Channel on one-way flights.Paraguay, Peru and Belize are reportedly among the options – but Rishi Sunak’s official spokesperson said it was “not helpful to comment on speculation around potential discussions”.Belize’s foreign minister Eamon Courtenay said on Twitter on Thursday that the Carribbean country “is not in negotiations with the UK or...
Western leaders rushed to recognise Bolsonaro's defeat in Brazil to head off any Trump-like attempt to stay in power, experts say
Jair Bolsonaro lost power on Sunday, but previously spread conspiracy theories that the election was rigged, much as Trump did in 2020.
Venezuelan asylum-seekers stuck in Mexico plead to be admitted to U.S.
Venezuelan families who came to the U.S. border to request asylum but are now facing Title 42 expulsions if they walk across the Rio Grande on Wednesday sent the Biden administration a message: “Help us.”
Italy's far-right leader visits EU: "We are not Martians"
BRUSSELS — (AP) — New far-right Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni used her first visit to European Union headquarters in Brussels Thursday to declare that Italy will be a force to reckon with in EU affairs, leaving it unclear whether that was a promise or a threat from one of the bloc's powerful founding members.
The Jewish Press
Switzerland Sanctions the Supply of Iranian Drones to Russia
The Swiss Federal Department of Economic Affairs and Energy (EAER), which is responsible for sanctions, announced on Wednesday its decision, together with the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA), to adopt the EU sanctions concerning the delivery of Iranian drones to Russia. The decision was made in response to the...
Former Latin American leaders urge U.S. change on Cuba
HAVANA (AP) — Eighteen former Latin American and Caribbean leaders have signed a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden asking the United States to remove its six-decade embargo on Cuba in the wake of devastation inflicted by Hurricane Ian. The letter, shared with The Associated Press ahead of its Wednesday release, also requests that Biden remove Cuba from its list of state sponsors of terrorism for providing refuge to leaders of a guerrilla group that is now set to reenter peace talks with Colombia, an American ally. The letter comes as Cuba is suffering its worst economic, political and energy crises of the century so far, spurring a migratory exodus from the island. It was exacerbated by Hurricane Ian, which walloped western Cuba before hitting southern Florida late last month. “We ask you, Mr. President, to take into account this dramatic situation that thousands of Cubans are experiencing and do whatever is necessary to lift those restrictions that affect the most vulnerable,” the letter reads.
US News and World Report
'They Shut the Door on Us': Venezuelans Ask Mexico for Humanitarian Flights Home
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Ana Villalobos remembers what she went through to get from Venezuela to the United States: going hungry, sleeping in the open and crossing rivers and forests with her young son. She cries upon reflecting on the journey, knowing it bore no fruit. Now, Villalobos is asking...
Citrus County Chronicle
Kenya deploys hundreds to regional force in eastern Congo
GOMA, Congo (AP) — Kenya's president said Wednesday that his country is sending more than 900 military personnel to eastern Congo to join a new regional force tasked with trying to calm deadly tensions fueled by armed groups. Kenyan President William Ruto called the mission “necessary and urgent” for...
Chile president visits flashpoint region claimed by Indigenous groups
Chile President Gabriel Boric on Thursday began his first visit to the southern Araucania region that has been wracked by violence linked to radical Indigenous groups. The densely forested region is the site of territorial claims by the Mapuche, Chile's largest Indigenous group.
What Bolsonaro’s Loss Reveals About the Limits of Populism
As Sunday’s high-stakes runoff election for the presidency between Jair Bolsonaro, the far-right incumbent, and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, his left-wing challenger, approached, Brazilian political analysts kept returning to two big questions. The first was simply, “Who will win?” The second was more ominous: “Will the incumbent leave office if he loses?”
Venezuelans who braved horrific jungle trek may now have to repeat it
Migrants who emerged from a two-week trek through the Panama’s Darién Gap found the US had slammed the door to asylum shut
Dutch MEP says illegal spyware ‘a grave threat to democracy’
European Commission wears ‘velvet gloves’ when dealing with spyware used on citizens, says chief of inquiry on hacking software such as Pegasus
Democrat Schrier wins reelection to Washington's 8th
SEATTLE (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep Kim Schrier has won a third term in Washington’s 8th U.S. House district, fending off a challenge from Republicans who targeted the seat as part of their efforts to flip the chamber. Schrier, a pediatrician, is the only Democrat to have held the seat since the district was created in the early 1980s. She defeated Matt Larkin, a lawyer, abortion rights opponent and former Washington attorney general candidate who painted her as too far left. Schrier stressed the results she’s achieved in office, including helping win road money for the agricultural town of Wenatchee, which will help bring the region’s apples, pears and cherries to market, and getting the city of Roslyn, best known as the setting for the TV show “Northern Exposure,” support for projects to reduce the risk of wildfire. Wenatchee’s Republican mayor, Frank Kuntz, endorsed her in a campaign commercial, helping blunt Larkin’s assertion that Schrier was an extreme liberal out of step with voters.
