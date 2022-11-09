Read full article on original website
Just In: Tennessee's Ranking Unveiled in Second College Football Playoff Rankings of 2022
Tennessee (8-1, 4-1) is ranked 5th in the AP poll and the Coaches Poll. On Tuesday evening, the College Football playoff committee unveiled the initial CFP rankings on ESPN, and the Vols are ranked as the 5th in the playoff rankings. Tennessee was ranked 1st in the inaugural rankings before falling ...
FOX Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia is new No. 1
There is a new team sitting atop the College Football Playoff rankings, and it's a very familiar face: The defending champion Georgia Bulldogs. The Dawgs were announced as the new No. 1 team when the CFP Committee unveiled its latest rankings on Tuesday. Rounding out the top four were No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU.
USC and UCLA as No. 8 and No. 12 in CFP Rankings "makes no sense"
Emily Proud is joined by Chris Hummer and Brandon Marcello to discuss the Week 2 CFP rankings release.
Ohio State Is Trying To Flip Alabama 5-Star Commitment
Ohio State is reportedly still pursuing Alabama's top recruit from the class of 2023. According to Matt Parker of On3 Sports, the Buckeyes remain in "constant contact" with Caleb Downs. The five-star safety committed to the Crimson Tide in late July. Downs officially visited Ohio State a month before deciding...
ESPN
Georgia claims top spot in CFP's rankings after emphatic win
Georgia took over the top spot in the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings released Tuesday night, after its impressive 27-13 win over previous No. 1 Tennessee last weekend. Meanwhile, TCU jumped three spots to No. 4 heading into its big Saturday showdown at No. 18 Texas. "They've got six...
Rating playoff contenders controlling their destinies, from Michigan and LSU, to Oregon and Ohio State: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah are looking at destiny after the release of the second playoff rankings on Tuesday night. Which teams truly are in a situation of making the playoff if they win out, and why are there so...
LSU climbs in College Football Playoff rankings after Alabama upset; see full list
LSU football isn’t quite in the catbird seat of the College Football Playoff, but they’ve climbed to right where they want to be with a clear path ahead. See more on WWL and Audacy.
CFP Rankings: Georgia jumps to No. 1 while TCU enters picture at 4
The Georgia Bulldogs are now top dog in the College Football Playoff rankings after their win over Tennessee while TCU finally got some love from the committee.
Mr. CFB: LSU, Tennessee Could Give CFP Selection Committee Some Hard Decisions
As expected, Georgia used its 27-13 win over Tennessee last Saturday to jump from No. 3 to No. 1 in the latest set of rankings released by the College Football Playoff selection committee Tuesday night. So the road for the Bulldogs (9-0), the defending national champions, is clear: Win their final ...
Will this be the first College Football Playoff without Clemson or Alabama?
Emily Proud is joined by Chris Hummer and Brandon Marcello to discuss the Week 2 CFP rankings release.
saturdaytradition.com
CFP chair explains why Georgia jumped ahead of No. 2 Ohio State
The latest CFP rankings came out on Tuesday night. 2 B1G teams were ranked in the top 4. The top 4 teams were No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU. There was a question posed to CFP committee chair Boo Corrigan about if there was any consideration if Ohio State was looked at being the No. 1 team in the country.
theScore
CFP Rankings: Georgia grabs No. 1 spot, TCU breaks into top 4
Georgia moved into the No. 1 overall spot of Tuesday's College Football Playoff rankings, while Ohio State, Michigan, and TCU rounded out the top four. The Bulldogs jumped from No. 3 to the top of the rankings after a convincing 27-13 victory over. . The Horned Frogs moved up three...
DJ Horne helps Arizona State cruise to win over NAU
DJ Horne scored 18 of his 25 points in the first half to lead Arizona State to an 84-68 victory
Alabama Drops to Lowest CFP Ranking Since 2019
The Crimson Tide dropped three spots after losing to LSU.
CBS Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings reactions: Alabama overrated, UCLA underrated in new top 25
The second edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings for the 2022 season were released on Tuesday, and there was a significant shakeup at the top. Georgia, fresh off its most impressive showing of the year in a dominant win over No. 5 Tennessee, vaulted into the No. 1 spot. The Bulldogs were followed by No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU. Alabama and Clemson fell out of the top four after losses to LSU and Notre Dame, respectively, which opened the door for TCU to jump into the fold after its comeback win over Texas Tech.
Husker Men’s Hot Start Fuels Solid Win Over Omaha
Nebrasketball is 2-0 for first time under Fred Hoiberg
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe lineman Calabrace wins ‘NFL Way to Play Award’ for excellent technique
Latrobe senior lineman Daniel Calabrace was the NFL Way to Play Award recipient for Week 8. Calabrace’s defensive technique, particularly one play where he rips through a double-team and wraps up a running back near the line of scrimmage against Trinity, was lauded by Playfootball.nfl.com. NFL analyst Brian “Baldy”...
