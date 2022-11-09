ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

FOX Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia is new No. 1

There is a new team sitting atop the College Football Playoff rankings, and it's a very familiar face: The defending champion Georgia Bulldogs. The Dawgs were announced as the new No. 1 team when the CFP Committee unveiled its latest rankings on Tuesday. Rounding out the top four were No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Ohio State Is Trying To Flip Alabama 5-Star Commitment

Ohio State is reportedly still pursuing Alabama's top recruit from the class of 2023. According to Matt Parker of On3 Sports, the Buckeyes remain in "constant contact" with Caleb Downs. The five-star safety committed to the Crimson Tide in late July. Downs officially visited Ohio State a month before deciding...
COLUMBUS, OH
ESPN

Georgia claims top spot in CFP's rankings after emphatic win

Georgia took over the top spot in the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings released Tuesday night, after its impressive 27-13 win over previous No. 1 Tennessee last weekend. Meanwhile, TCU jumped three spots to No. 4 heading into its big Saturday showdown at No. 18 Texas. "They've got six...
ATLANTA, GA
saturdaytradition.com

CFP chair explains why Georgia jumped ahead of No. 2 Ohio State

The latest CFP rankings came out on Tuesday night. 2 B1G teams were ranked in the top 4. The top 4 teams were No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU. There was a question posed to CFP committee chair Boo Corrigan about if there was any consideration if Ohio State was looked at being the No. 1 team in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
theScore

CFP Rankings: Georgia grabs No. 1 spot, TCU breaks into top 4

Georgia moved into the No. 1 overall spot of Tuesday's College Football Playoff rankings, while Ohio State, Michigan, and TCU rounded out the top four. The Bulldogs jumped from No. 3 to the top of the rankings after a convincing 27-13 victory over. . The Horned Frogs moved up three...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings reactions: Alabama overrated, UCLA underrated in new top 25

The second edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings for the 2022 season were released on Tuesday, and there was a significant shakeup at the top. Georgia, fresh off its most impressive showing of the year in a dominant win over No. 5 Tennessee, vaulted into the No. 1 spot. The Bulldogs were followed by No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU. Alabama and Clemson fell out of the top four after losses to LSU and Notre Dame, respectively, which opened the door for TCU to jump into the fold after its comeback win over Texas Tech.
GEORGIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Latrobe lineman Calabrace wins ‘NFL Way to Play Award’ for excellent technique

Latrobe senior lineman Daniel Calabrace was the NFL Way to Play Award recipient for Week 8. Calabrace’s defensive technique, particularly one play where he rips through a double-team and wraps up a running back near the line of scrimmage against Trinity, was lauded by Playfootball.nfl.com. NFL analyst Brian “Baldy”...
LATROBE, PA

