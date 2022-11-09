Photos and Video of Alabama's Second Practice of Ole Miss Week

On Tuesday, the Alabama Crimson Tide football team had its second practice of the week leading up to its road game against Ole Miss.

During Tuesday's media availability, senior defensive back DeMarcco Hellams talked about the team's mindset after practicing yesterday.

"The mindset in the locker room is to finish the season strong," Hellams said. "There are still opportunities that we have to create value for ourselves as a team. There are still opportunities to create value for ourselves as players. We just want to finish these games out strong. We still feel like we have things to play for as a team, so we don't have our heads down. We aren't quitting on ourselves. We aren't quitting as a team, we just want to finish the season strong."

Both Hellams and running back Roydell Williams also talked about what it's like living up to the "Alabama standard" and the successes of previous teams.

"We worked all offseason to get where we are," Williams said. "We have to just step up. We have to do what we have to do throughout the week and come on Saturday and finish the game."

"We all knew what we signed up for when we came to Alabama," Hellams added. "We came here for that reason, because that's something we welcomed. We welcomed the pressure. We welcomed the standard, the mindset it takes to be out there as a football player. It isn't something that's too much pressure for anyone on this team. When we came to Alabama, we all knew what we came for when we put that A on our chest."

Courtesy of Alabama Athletics