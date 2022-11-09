CFP Rankings: Georgia Jumps to No. 1
The second set of college football playoff rankings has been released for the 2022 college football season and there is a new No. 1 at the top.
So, here's how these football programs are graded out by the committee:
- Strength of schedule
- Conference championships (when decided)
- Head-to-head
- Results vs. common opponents
- Results vs. ranked opponents
Last week, the Bulldogs came in at No. 3 and they have now jumped to No. 1 after knocking off the Tennessee Volunteers. Georgia looked like the best team in college football this past weekend, and that is exactly how the college football playoff committee views them as well.
CFP Rankings
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- TCU
- Tennessee
- Oregon
- LSU
- USC
- Alabama
- Clemson
- Ole Miss
- UCLA
- Utah
- Penn State
- North Carolina
- NC State
- Tulane
- Texas
- Kansas State
- Notre Dame
- Illinois
- UCF
- Florida State
- Kentucky
- Washington
Georgia plays Mississippi State this weekend. They are currently a 16.5-point favorite. With a win, Georgia would clinch their fifth division title under Kirby Smart in seven years.
You May Also Like:
- JUST IN: Tennesee-Georgia Sets TV Season Record
- Georgia to See a Familiar Face on Saturday - Reintroducing Justin Robinson
- CFP Rankings Predictions: Who's In, Who's Out
Join the community:
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE .
Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN
Comments / 0