Read full article on original website
Related
teslarati.com
Tesla Semi looks like a beast on the freeway as delivery date nears
It’s only a few weeks before the Tesla Semi’s first customer deliveries. With this in mind, the electric vehicle maker seems determined to test its Class 8 all-electric truck as much as possible before it hands over the first batch of the vehicles to its customers. Over the...
Tesla Denies Claims Chinese-Built Models Are Coming To The US
In what could become a source of controversy, Tesla is reportedly considering a plan to export vehicles built at its Shanghai factory to the United States and Canada. The news comes from Reuters, which claims it learned the information from two sources familiar with the automaker's plans. Both the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y are built in China, but not for the US market.
Tesla Is Now Allowing Salvaged Electric Vehicles Back On The Supercharger Network
A long-running debate within the Tesla community appears to have finally been resolved. Electrek reports the world's most valuable automaker has decided to create a process that will enable salvaged Teslas to return to the Supercharger network. A Tesla not being allowed access to this network is kind of a problem. Obviously, this update is very good news for those who acquire heavily damaged Teslas and manage to refurbish them.
Tesla And Zoom Bring Video Conferencing To EVs
At this week's Zoomtopia 2022 conference, the online video conferencing brand announced that its services are coming to the center screen of a Tesla Model Y near you. Or a Model S, or a Model X. Zoom product manager Nitasha Walia says that the feature is coming to "all new Tesla Models soon."
Mazda 3 The Only Small Car To Excel In IIHS's New Side Impact Crash Test Results
Now that the latest round of the IIHS's crash testing has concluded, the safety institution has stated that the final results from the small car segments are a mixed bag. Out of the 11 cars tested, only seven achieved Good or Acceptable scores in the division's stricter side-impact testing procedure. The rest were slapped with a Poor rating.
Rivian R1T And R1S Pre-Orders Through The Roof, But R2 Platform Delayed To 2026
American EV manufacturer Rivian has had a troubled year, but buried within its Q3 sales report, the brand disclosed 114,000 preorders for the R1 platform vehicles resulting in the all-new R2 platform being delayed until 2026. Rivian has been having a troubling year, with production numbers cut down from 50,000...
TEASED: 2024 Toyota Prius Arriving Next Week With bZ-Inspired Looks
Toyota has taken to its social media channels to tease an all-new hybrid model, and our money is on the 2024 Toyota Prius. The current Prius has been on sale since 2015, and with the Corolla Hybrid getting more power for 2023, we questioned the need for the Prius to live on any longer at all. Well, clearly, Toyota had the same train of thought and will be reinventing the Prius entirely if the 'Hybrid Reborn' tagline in the teasers below is anything to go by. These images posted by Toyota Japan seem to be the first clues leading to the official unveiling on November 16th.
BMW And Mini Will Not Be Adopting A Direct Sales Model In The US
Automakers like Tesla, Lucid, and Rivian are unique not only because their vehicles are purely battery-electric but also for their direct-sales model. BMW will start doing this in Europe, but don't expect it in the USA. Unlike legacy automakers, these three sell online to the consumer instead of using the...
All-New 2023 Honda Accord Ditches More Powerful Engine For Sleek Looks And Hybrid Power
11th generation of America's best-selling passenger car for the last 50 years. Available with 1.5-liter turbo engine (192/hp/192 lb-ft) or 2.0-liter hybrid powertrain (204 hp/247 lb-ft) First Honda to use Google built-in software, with Honda's largest-ever infotainment screen (12.3 inches) After an already busy year, Honda has introduced the 11th...
Carbon-Bodied Porsche 911 Turbo S Is The Only One Of Its Kind In America
Modified Porsches aren't to everyone's tastes, especially when they come from TopCar. Now, one such example has come up for sale, with a ludicrous asking price of $699,000. How can this be justified? Well, only 13 GTR Carbon Editions were made by the tuner, and only one of those currently resides in the USA. Not that model is up for grabs.
The First McLaren EV May Not Be An SUV After All
McLaren CEO Michael Leiters has said that the company is not developing an all-electric supercar yet. Still, it is thinking of something with more "utility," although the upcoming EV would not necessarily be a crossover or SUV. The news comes via Evo magazine, which interviewed the recently appointed CEO, who...
Automakers Are Facing More Delays, And Chip Shortages Are Not To Blame
The German port of Bremerhaven is Europe's fourth largest and a key automotive hub that is used by Tesla, BMW, Stellantis, Volvo, and others, and it's now experiencing a sort of gridlock thanks to a shortage of H&H (high and heavy cargo) drivers, according to a report from CNBC. The trade intelligence firm VesselsValue has told the news agency that there is also a shortage of roll-on/roll-off drivers to move incoming car deliveries too, while military exercises have absorbed a significant portion of terminal space that is usually kept open for operators. This is likely a result of the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Classic Car Fans Prefer Synthetic Fuels To Electric Conversions
Electric vehicle restomods have become increasingly common in recent years, blending powerful electric powertrains with classic styling. But not everybody who wishes to breathe new life into an older model wants to do so using electric power. Following a recent poll of 728 classic car owners by specialist insurer Footman James, it was found that an overwhelming majority would rather turn to synthetic fuels for their classic or collectible cars, assuming that regular gas or diesel was no longer available.
Tesla Wants Other Companies To Use Its Proprietary Plug
As of right now if you own a Tesla Model 3 (or any other Tesla vehicle) and want to charge it at a station such as Electrify America or EVgo, you have to use a charging adaptor. Conversely, if you own an electric vehicle that isn't a Tesla, you can not use Tesla's vast Supercharger network because the plug is different. Tesla has claimed for years that it will open the Superchargers for rival EVs, but nothing has materialized in the US. Now the company is taking a different approach by opening up its charging standard to other OEMs and networks.
New Ford Mustang Getting GT Racer-Style Body Kit With Wild Front Splitter
A whole new generation Ford Mustang made its debut earlier this year, and tuning shops are already lining up to take a crack at the platform. However, Ford is going to make that a little more complex than the last time around. You can read more of the "why" in the article linked, but in short, Ford needed more robust cybersecurity and over-the-air updates in the car, and the result is a much tougher car to tune.
Porsche To Pay Angry Owners $1,100 Over Misleading Fuel Economy Numbers
Approximately 500,000 Porsche owners are expected to receive up to $1,100 as a settlement. The automaker has allegedly lied about its cars' fuel economy figures stretching back to 2005. Porsche has denied any misconduct in the settlement, which could cost anything up to $80 million. Disgruntled owners maintain their vehicles...
Massachusetts Senator Fires Back After Musk Mocks His Twitter Questions
Elon Musk just picked on the wrong lawmaker. After the billionaire lashed out at Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) on Sunday over the latter’s request for information on Twitter’s new verification policy, Markey hit back, warning him to “fix his companies” lest Congress step in. “One of your companies is under an FTC consent decree. Auto safety watchdog NHTSA is investigating another for killing people. And you’re spending your time picking fights online,” Markey tweeted at Musk. “Fix your companies. Or Congress will.” The scolding comes after a Washington Post reporter successfully set up an imposter Twitter account masquerading as the...
BMW Will Continue To Offer Entry-Level Cars Unlike Mercedes
BMW's Oliver Zipse has assured the industry that the automaker will not abandon the entry-level segment as the electrification era draws near, reports Reuters. Speaking at a conference in Berlin, the CEO said BMW is "not leaving the lower market segment." "Even if you consider yourself a premium manufacturer, it...
BMW iX2 EV Will Make As Much Power As An Old BMW M3
You're looking at the first photos of a production-ready (ish) BMW X2 with an electric drivetrain. Shortly after the cancellation of the F39-generation X2 to make room for the next-gen car, we theorized that the platform would be getting an electric drivetrain. Well, here it is. We've spied test mules...
2023 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Misses A Perfect Result In Moose Test
The 2023 Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan is the latest victim of the dreaded moose test. In true Mercedes-Benz fashion, it went rather well for the executive sedan. It looks almost exactly like the S-Class, and it avoids a hypothetical moose just as well. The model in question, the C300e plug-in hybrid,...
CarBuzz.com
61K+
Followers
21K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0