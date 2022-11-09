ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornell frat parties on hold; druggings, assault reported

ITHACA, N.Y. — (AP) — Cornell University has announced the temporary suspension of fraternity parties after a student reported being sexually assaulted Sunday and four others were reportedly drugged at off-campus housing in recent weeks, university leaders said this week.

All of the incidents occurred at residences affiliated with registered fraternities, according to a statement to students Monday by President Martha Pollack and Vice President Ryan Lombardi.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The suspension of fraternity parties and other social events at the Ivy League university follows an emergency meeting Sunday between the Interfraternity Council, which governs recognized fraternities, and staff, the statement said. IFC student leaders made the decision voluntarily.

“Fraternity leaders will take this time to implement stronger health and safety plans," the university statement said. “No IFC-affiliated social events will resume until student leaders and Cornell staff are confident activities can take place responsibly and safely.”

The IFC did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

A Cornell University Police alert Friday warned of at least four incidents since Sept. 24 in which students reported they had become incapacitated while attending parties off campus, despite having consumed little or no alcohol. The individuals believed they were exposed to Rohypnol, the alert said. Commonly called “roofies,” the illegal sedative is known as a date-rape drug.

On Sunday, university police said a student reported being sexually assaulted at an event between 2:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. that morning.

“Like you, we are outraged and saddened by the Cornell University Police Department (CUPD) crime alerts issued this weekend,” Pollack and Lombardi said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Cornell Daily Sun

As the Flu Sweeps Across Campus, Students and Cornell Health are Falling Behind

This year’s flu season has students struggling to keep up on missed work while Cornell Health struggles to handle an influx of appointments punctually. Influenza A has come to Cornell in mass waves: students experienced fevers, heat flashes, fatigue and non-stop coughing among other severe symptoms. According to Dr....
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Thursday morning closure on Ithaca’s Floral Ave. for crash reconstruction

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An early morning road closure in the City of Ithaca. The Ithaca Police Department’s crash reconstruction team will be working on the 200 and 300 block of Floral Avenue tomorrow. That section of road will be close for the duration of the investigation into a Monday night accident. The section of the road will be closed from 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.
ITHACA, NY
