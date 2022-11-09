Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KHQ Right Now
The Post Falls Police Department asking for help locating a missing person
POST FALLS, Idaho. - The post falls Police Department is asking for help locating a missing person. Jared Dale Abbott was last seen on Oct. 24 wearing a dark colored windbreaker jacket, jeans and work boots. He is 5'9" and weighs 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Jared...
KHQ Right Now
Police searching for possible kidnapper in Coeur d'Alene
Coeur d'Alene police are searching for information on a case where a man attempted to kidnap a group of kids. According to police the man asked three kids if they wanted candy and gestured to his back seat.
Missing 87-year-old man located
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man reported missing out of central Spokane was found Monday night. Spokane Police say the 87-year-old man was located and is safe. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Coeur d’Alene Police: Man tried to entice children into car with candy
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Coeur d’Alene Police are looking for a man they say used candy to try and entice children into his car. Three children told police the man was sitting in a parked SUV near Mill Ave and College Way when he asked them if they wanted candy. One of the kids said he gestured to the back seat...
Missing Spokane man found safe
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department said a missing man was found safe on Wednesday night. He was reported missing earlier in the day after he was last seen in the area of Holy Family Hospital in Spokane. KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley man wanted for fraud investigation
Spokane Valley Police Detectives are hoping you can help them identify this man wanted for a fraud investigation. If you have any information, please call crime check at 509-456-2233.
wa.gov
WSP Press Release – Update # 14 on August 3 Officer Involved Shooting in Spokane
Spokane, WA – This is an update to the original press release put out by the Spokane Independent Investigative Response (SIIR) Team on August 4, 2022. This SIIR team is comprised of local agencies including the Spokane Police Department, the Spokane County Sherriff’s Office, Liberty Lake Police Department, Airway Heights Police Department, and the Washington State Patrol. The Washington State Patrol is the lead agency on this investigation.
Tri-City Herald
Wife found man dead in their home 40 years ago, WA cops say. An arrest was just made
A man was found dead in his Washington home in 1982, police said. But no arrests were made until 40 years later. Tracy Sabron Pruitt, 62, was arrested on Oct. 27 in Los Angeles and faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Archie Rutherford, the Spokane Police Department said.
Downtown Spokane shooting leaves one person injured, no suspect in custody
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — One person was injured after a shooting in downtown Spokane Wednesday morning. According to Spokane Police spokesperson Nick Briggs, the shooting happened on E. Pacific Avenue and S. Pine Street. There have not been any arrests, and details about the suspect are unclear. Officers are...
Suspect connected by DNA to Spokane cold case murder from 1982 was named in investigation 40 years ago
SPOKANE, Wash - 40 years after a Spokane man was found murdered in his home, Spokane Police have linked DNA to a suspect now living in Los Angeles. Court documents show the suspect's name came up in the initial investigation.
State bringing in dogs, another trap to catch bear in Spokane County neighborhood
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash - Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is setting up another trap and bringing in dogs to try to trap a bear that's been spotted in the Northwood neighborhood near Spokane Valley.
Spokane Police arrest suspect in 1982 cold case murder
SPOKANE, Wash. – The suspect in a 40-year-old cold case murder on the South Hill has been arrested in California. Tracy Sabron Pruitt, 62, was recently arrested by Spokane Police officers along with the help of the Los Angeles Police Department. Pruitt is accused of murdering Spokane businessman Archie Rutherford at his South Hill home. Rutherford was found dead by...
KXLY
Train collides with SUV in Bonner County, driver hospitalized
COLBURN, Idaho — A man was hospitalized after a a train crashed into him in Bonner County Tuesday afternoon. Idaho State Police say a 62-year-old man from Naples was life-flighted to a nearby hospital after his SUV was struck by a train near US 95 at Samuels Road. The...
1 shot, injured in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — One person was shot and injured in downtown Spokane Wednesday morning. The shooting happened near East Pacific Avenue and South Pine Street. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and they were clearing the scene. This is a developing story. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN...
KXLY
Missing Woman in Bonner County located
SANPOINT, Idaho — Monique Breckenridge, who was reported missing Monday afternoon, has been located. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office announced Breckenridge was found at 8:53 p.m. on Monday and thanked the public for its assistance. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
WSP identifies man killed in Highway 395 crash
CHEWELAH, Wash. – The man killed in a crash on Highway 395 south of Chewelah has been identified as 52-year-old Christopher Sanders of Poulsbo. The Washington State Patrol said Sanders was driving southbound near Jump Off Rd and lost control while attempting to negotiate a turn. His car crossed the center line and struck a northbound car. Both Sanders and...
School bus crash cleared from Pines at Indiana
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A crash that involved a school bus is now clear from Pines Road at Indiana Avenue. Traffic is now flowing normally in the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Minor Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Spokane Valley (Spokane Valley, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Spokane Valley. The Spokane Valley Fire Department confirmed that the crash involved a school bus and a garbage truck. The police confirmed that minor injuries were reported in the accident. No one has had any serious injuries, according to SVFD, however,...
Deadly crash blocks 395 south of Chewelah
CHEWELAH, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a deadly crash on Highway 395 in Stevens County on Tuesday morning. The crash involved two vehicles about nine miles south of Chewelah. According to WSP, the driver a 2006 Chevy Silverado was heading southbound on 395 near Milepost 197...
Police recover car stolen during Spokane toddler’s surgery
SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department has found the stolen car of a Spokane family whose toddler was recovering from brain surgery at the Seattle Children’s Hospital. Officers looked for the car all day on Friday and found it, where the person driving the stolen car drove off and tried to get away. They found the car in the parking...
KREM2
Spokane, WA
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Spokane local newshttps://www.krem.com/
Comments / 0