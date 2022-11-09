ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Falls, ID

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Missing 87-year-old man located

SPOKANE, Wash. — The man reported missing out of central Spokane was found Monday night. Spokane Police say the 87-year-old man was located and is safe.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Missing Spokane man found safe

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department said a missing man was found safe on Wednesday night. He was reported missing earlier in the day after he was last seen in the area of Holy Family Hospital in Spokane.
SPOKANE, WA
wa.gov

WSP Press Release – Update # 14 on August 3 Officer Involved Shooting in Spokane

Spokane, WA – This is an update to the original press release put out by the Spokane Independent Investigative Response (SIIR) Team on August 4, 2022. This SIIR team is comprised of local agencies including the Spokane Police Department, the Spokane County Sherriff’s Office, Liberty Lake Police Department, Airway Heights Police Department, and the Washington State Patrol. The Washington State Patrol is the lead agency on this investigation.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Police arrest suspect in 1982 cold case murder

SPOKANE, Wash. – The suspect in a 40-year-old cold case murder on the South Hill has been arrested in California.  Tracy Sabron Pruitt, 62, was recently arrested by Spokane Police officers along with the help of the Los Angeles Police Department.  Pruitt is accused of murdering Spokane businessman Archie Rutherford at his South Hill home. Rutherford was found dead by...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

1 shot, injured in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — One person was shot and injured in downtown Spokane Wednesday morning. The shooting happened near East Pacific Avenue and South Pine Street. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and they were clearing the scene. This is a developing story.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Missing Woman in Bonner County located

SANPOINT, Idaho — Monique Breckenridge, who was reported missing Monday afternoon, has been located. The Bonner County Sheriff's Office announced Breckenridge was found at 8:53 p.m. on Monday and thanked the public for its assistance.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSP identifies man killed in Highway 395 crash

CHEWELAH, Wash. – The man killed in a crash on Highway 395 south of Chewelah has been identified as 52-year-old Christopher Sanders of Poulsbo.  The Washington State Patrol said Sanders was driving southbound near Jump Off Rd and lost control while attempting to negotiate a turn. His car crossed the center line and struck a northbound car.  Both Sanders and...
CHEWELAH, WA
KREM2

Deadly crash blocks 395 south of Chewelah

CHEWELAH, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a deadly crash on Highway 395 in Stevens County on Tuesday morning. The crash involved two vehicles about nine miles south of Chewelah. According to WSP, the driver a 2006 Chevy Silverado was heading southbound on 395 near Milepost 197...
CHEWELAH, WA
