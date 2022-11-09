ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

1st Gen Z candidate, Dem Frost wins Florida US House seat

By CURT ANDERSON
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nzfN6_0j3i5w4u00

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost defeated Republican Calvin Wimbish on Tuesday for a Florida U.S. House seat, making him the first member of Generation Z to win a seat in Congress.

As of Tuesday night, most of the Florida races for the U.S. House of Representatives had gone according to prediction, including Republican Anna Paulina Luna's win against Democrat Eric Lynn in the 13th District, a St. Petersburg-based district formerly represented by Democrat Charlie Crist.

Frost, a 25-year-old gun reform and social justice activist, ran in a heavily blue Orlando-area district being relinquished by Democratic Rep. Val Demings, who challenged Republican Sen. Marco Rubio this year.

Frost is a former March For Our Lives organizer seeking stricter gun control laws and has stressed opposition to restrictions on abortion rights. Generation Z generally refers to those born between the late 1990s to early 2010s. To become a member of Congress, candidates must be at least 25 years old.

Wimbish, a 72-year-old former Army Green Beret who called himself a “Christian, conservative, constitutionalist” candidate for office, was handily defeated.

Frost is among at least six newcomers to the U.S. House of Representatives in Tuesday's vote from Florida as Republicans try to take advantage of an aggressively redrawn congressional map spearheaded by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In the wake of the 2020 census, DeSantis had ordered the GOP-controlled legislature to adopt a map devised to maximize Republican gains — vetoing the initial GOP-backed map which largely kept intact two seats held by Black Democratic members of Congress.

Heading into this election year, Republicans held 16 seats and Democrats represented 11 from Florida in the House. Florida is gaining a 28th seat due to population growth.

The marquee races include a pair of incumbent House members — Republican Neal Dunn and Democrat Al Lawson — facing off against each other in a north Florida district that leans GOP. Lawson's majority-Black district was scrapped by the Republican-led Legislature, which adopted a congressional map pushed by DeSantis, prompting a lawsuit alleging unconstitutional racial gerrymandering.

Barring incumbent defeats, the new House members will come from six open seats, including the 13th District won by Luna after losing in 2020 to Crist.

In addition, Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy chose not to run for reelection after her redrawn district in central Florida, leading to a victory by Republican Cory Mills, which marks a switch to the GOP. And in South Florida, Democrat Ted Deutch’s retirement opened the way for fellow Democrat Jared Moskowitz to win the seat.

One truly open seat, where no incumbent was involved, was the 15th District in the Tampa area, where Republican Laurel Lee — a former Florida secretary of state — defeated Democrat Alan Cohn, a former investigative journalist.

Among races with an incumbent, Miami-area 27th District was the most closely contested and had a history of flipping back and forth between Democrats and Republicans.

In that race, Democratic state Sen. Annette Taddeo lost to first-term Republican Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, keeping the seat in the GOP fold.

Otherwise, Florida incumbent U.S. House members are headed back to Washington, barring any upsets.

These include Republican Matt Gaetz, a top supporter of former President Donald Trump who is under federal investigation in a sex trafficking case; Democrat Kathy Castor in a Tampa-area seat; Republican Vern Buchanan, who could chair the powerful Ways and Means Committee in a GOP-led House; Democrat Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a former Democratic National Committee chair; and state delegation dean and Republican Mario Diaz-Balart, first elected in 2002.

One incumbent had no opposition Tuesday: GOP Rep. John Rutherford, a former Duval County sheriff, has already won another term in north Florida’s 5th District.

The economy is weighing heavily on the minds of Florida voters. Three-quarters of them believe things in the country are heading in the wrong direction, according to AP VoteCast, an expansive survey of more than 3,200 voters in Florida. About half rank the economy and jobs as the most important issues facing the country.

Almost 8 in 10 voters say the nation’s economy is not so good or poor. When looking at their own family’s financial situation, about half describe it as holding steady while almost 4 in 10 say they are falling behind. However, 6 in 10 voters say they are confident they can keep up with their expenses and find a good job if needed.

For a majority, inflation is the single most important factor in the election.

Meanwhile, nearly 7 in 10 voters say the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision on abortion is an important factor in the election.

___

Learn more about the issues and factors at play in the midterms at https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections.

And follow the AP’s election coverage of the 2022 elections at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Warnock, Walker pivot to overtime in Georgia Senate contest

ATLANTA — (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker pivoted to a decisive extra round of their Senate race Thursday with blistering attacks, while party leaders and donors around the country geared up for a four-week campaign blitz that could determine control of the chamber for the next two years.
GEORGIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Trump loyalist Boebert's reelection bid could go to recount

DENVER — (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert's race remained extremely tight on Thursday and could be headed for a recount in the GOP firebrand's bid for reelection against Democrat Adam Frisch, a former city councilmember from the upscale ski town of Aspen, Colorado. The tightness of...
ASPEN, CO
WHIO Dayton

US judge in Texas strikes down Biden loan-forgiveness plan

A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
TEXAS STATE
WHIO Dayton

New York emerges as exception to strong election for Dems

While Democrats were celebrating a stronger-than-expected midterm performance across much of the U.S. this week, New York was emerging as a notable exception where losses and lackluster results prompted a round of soul-searching and finger-pointing inside the party. Republicans flipped four congressional seats, including one held by Rep. Sean Patrick...
FLORIDA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Democratic edge shrinks in Arizona Senate, governor races

PHOENIX — (AP) — Margins between Democrats and Republicans in key Arizona races narrowed considerably Wednesday as election officials chipped away at counting more than half a million mail ballots returned on Election Day and shortly before. Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads in key races for U.S....
ARIZONA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Will Fetterman's victory change the way the media covers disabilities?

When John Fetterman, Pennsylvania's new senator-elect, appeared in the race's lone debate last month, he at times struggled with his speech. The Democratic lieutenant governor suffered a stroke just before May's primary, and although he returned to campaigning in August, he was suffering from auditory processing issues, meaning that while he was cognitively fine, he would occasionally miss words as he processed.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

'Vote one last time': How Georgia runoff elections work and why they exist

Georgia’s Senate race is headed to a runoff, a high-stakes showdown election in which there’s only two candidates on the ballot. Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, whose election rivalry was billed as one of the in the country, resulted in a virtual dead heat as both candidates garnered about out of the cast, while Libertarian Chase Oliver captured the final 2%. But since no candidate captured more than 50% of the vote, according to , the top two vote getters in Warnock and Walker will go head to head in an election slated for Dec. 6.
GEORGIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Tight California races may determine US House control

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — A string of too-early-to-call California U.S. House races remains in play and might end up determining whether Republicans seize control or Democrats hang on to power. With millions of votes still uncounted Wednesday across the nation’s most populous state, uncertainty remained for about...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

From sensation to struggles: Dem stars Abrams, O'Rourke fade

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Stacey Abrams and Beto O'Rourke catapulted to Democratic stardom in 2018 by defying expectations and nearly pulling off upsets in Georgia and Texas. But they flopped four years later in governors' races Tuesday even as other Democrats muscled out remarkably resilient victories in the midterm elections: Abrams lost her rematch with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp by 7 points, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott clobbered O'Rourke by double digits.
TEXAS STATE
WHIO Dayton

Why Nevada election results are taking days

WASHINGTON — (AP) — With control of Congress pending, officials in Nevada's closely watched races for Senate and House, as well as governor, continued to tally votes on Thursday. The vote counting is taking days, but that's not abnormal for Nevada, where a chunk of votes have previously...
NEVADA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Democrat Tony Evers wins reelection in Wisconsin governor's race

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has won reelection in the hotly contested Wisconsin governor’s race, defeating his Republican opponent, Tim Michels. Michels told supporters early Wednesday morning that he had conceded the race. <<< 2022 Wisconsin Gubernatorial Midterm Election: Latest Updates and Results >>>. Evers, the state’s former top education...
WISCONSIN STATE
WHIO Dayton

Voters pass State Issue 2: What this means for voting rights in Ohio

State Issue 2 on Ohio’s midterm election ballot allowed voters to decide on if non-citizens can vote in local elections. The issue passed, requiring that only a U.S. citizen, who is at least 18 years of age and who has been a legal resident and registered voter for at least 30 days, can vote at any state or local election. It also reads that local governments are prohibited “from allowing a person to vote in local elections if they are not legally qualified to vote in state elections.”
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Voters approve recreational marijuana in Maryland, Missouri

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (AP) — Voters approved recreational marijuana in Maryland and Missouri but rejected it in three other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country. The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana’s recreational use. Arkansas, North...
MISSOURI STATE
WHIO Dayton

Voters pass State Issue 1; How this will impact bail amounts

Issue 1 on Ohio’s midterm election ballot asked voters if judges should be required to consider factors like public safety when setting bail amounts. The issue passed, removing the requirement that bail amounts and conditions are determined by the Supreme Court of Ohio. This constitutional amendment requires the Ohio...
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
101K+
Followers
138K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy