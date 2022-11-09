ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Republican Sen. Rand Paul wins 3rd term in Kentucky

By BRUCE SCHREINER
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0phery_0j3i5nNb00

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, a libertarian-leaning conservative and former presidential candidate, won a third term Tuesday by defeating a rival from the other end of the political spectrum, progressive Democrat Charles Booker.

First elected in the tea party-driven wave of 2010, Paul’s victory extended a long GOP winning streak in Kentucky Senate races. The Bluegrass State hasn’t elected a Democrat to the Senate since Wendell Ford in 1992.

Booker was the first Black Kentuckian to run as the state’s Democratic nominee for the Senate, but his trailblazing campaign came up short against Paul. It was Booker’s second bid for the Senate. In 2020, he barely lost the Democratic Senate primary to an establishment-backed rival routed that year by Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell in the general election.

Paul has gained a national voice in promoting limited government and restraint in U.S. foreign policy. One of the Senate’s most contrarian voices, he also denounced what he views as government overreach in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After a dozen years as senator, Paul has regularly gone his own way, even putting himself at odds with his own party. The outspoken conservative has railed repeatedly against socialism, foreign aid and what he sees as excessive spending that he blames for driving up the nation’s debt.

Paul defied leaders of both parties this spring when he briefly delayed Senate approval of an additional $40 billion to help Ukraine withstand Russia’s invasion. Paul wanted language inserted that would have an inspector general scrutinize the new spending. Paul has voted against federal farm bills — vitally important for Kentucky’s agriculture sector — balking at the cost and its food aid sections.

The two candidates offered starkly different approaches to politics in GOP-trending Kentucky. Nationally, the outcome figured into the count for determining which party would control the Senate for the rest of Democrat Joe Biden’s term as president.

Booker, a former state lawmaker, promoted such social programs as Medicare for All and a basic universal income. He sought broad voter support with his “hood to the holler” campaign plank, vowing to uplift poor urban neighborhoods and struggling rural communities alike. He also backed criminal justice reforms.

In 2020, when he narrowly lost the Democratic Senate primary and a bid to face McConnell, Booker’s racial and economic justice message garnered him attention amid nationwide protests over the deaths of Black Americans in encounters with police.

The candidates’ differences aside, a pair of social media ads brought controversy to the campaign.

Shortly before a TV debate that Paul declined to take part in, he released a video that claimed Booker “doesn’t believe in civil discourse, only violence” and falsely conflated an attack years ago on Paul by a neighbor with violence during social protests that Booker had nothing to do with. Paul had several ribs broken and eventually underwent lung surgery for injuries he suffered when his neighbor slammed into him outside his Kentucky home in 2017.

The video also accused Booker of associating with members of the “radical left” who it said condone and perpetrate violence. Booker responded that Paul was using “racially charged dog whistles” and said the ad had “dangerous and dishonest rhetoric.”

Booker appeared in an online ad with a noose around his neck to draw attention to Paul’s position on anti-lynching legislation. The ad zeroed in on Paul’s efforts to stall the legislation in 2020. At the time, Paul said the bill was drafted too broadly and could define minor assaults as lynching. The ad failed to mention that Paul co-sponsored a new version of the bill that cleared Congress and was signed into law by Biden.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Tufts Daily

How the Democrats lost Florida

0As midterm elections draw closer and voting registration deadlines pass, pundits look at the polling of “swing states” — states with a roughly even population of Democrats and Republicans that have the potential to vote either way in national elections. The results are especially important this year as polls show neither party has a large advantage in either congressional chamber, with Democrats favored in the Senate and Republicans favored in the House. The governorships are also significant, as state law determines hot-button issues like abortion, education and immigration.
FLORIDA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Dems show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Control of Congress hung in the balance early Wednesday as Democrats showed surprising strength, defeating Republicans in a series of competitive races and defying expectations that high inflation and President Joe Biden's low approval ratings would drag the party down. In the most heartening...
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Paul cruises to third U.S. Senate term in Kentucky

(The Center Square) – Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, Kentucky’s junior senator, won his third term as he defeated Charles Booker on Tuesday. The Associated Press called that race less than 15 minutes after the polls were scheduled to close in western Kentucky at 6 p.m. CT. KET results showed Paul up 54.7% to Booker’s 45.3%, with 42% of the vote reported and many rural counties – expected to be heavily in Paul’s favor – still left to report.
KENTUCKY STATE
Axios

Republican Mike Lee holds on to Utah U.S. Senate seat

GOP Sen. Mike Lee won Utah's U.S. Senate race Tuesday night against independent challenger Evan McMullin, securing a third term in office, according to the Associated Press. By the numbers: As of Tuesday night, the Trump-backed incumbent had garnered about 55.22% of votes, compared to McMullin's 41.33%, preliminary results showed.
UTAH STATE
TheDailyBeast

Marco Rubio Cruises to Victory With Trump's Support

It didn't take long on Election Night before Sen. Marco Rubio could breathe easy. After months of focusing on his stance as a national security hawk and riding high on MAGA support from former President Donald Trump, Rubio coasted to victory in Florida on Tuesday. ABC, NBC, and CNN had all declared Rubio the winner just a little after 8 p.m. EST.
FLORIDA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Warnock, Walker pivot to overtime in Georgia Senate contest

ATLANTA — (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker pivoted to a decisive extra round of their Senate race Thursday with blistering attacks, while party leaders and donors around the country geared up for a four-week campaign blitz that could determine control of the chamber for the next two years.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Newsom, DeSantis both claim ‘freedom’ as election mandates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gavin Newsom and Ron DeSantis, governors of states on opposite ends of both the country and the political spectrum, held up their governing styles this week as models for the nation ahead of the 2024 presidential election as they rushed to use their convincing midterm victories to stake a claim on the nation’s most enduring political promise: Freedom.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Miami

Miami's Marco Rubio re-elected to third term in the US Senate

TALLAHASSEE - Republican Sen. Marco Rubio was reelected Tuesday night to a third term in the US Senate. Rubio faced Democratic Rep. Val Demings, a third-term congresswoman, who has prominently featured her background as a police officer and Orlando's first female police chief. If she wins, she would be Florida's first Black senator. "The people in this country are going to vote for people that fight for people like them. They're going to vote for people that are going to fight people that care about being safe," said Rubio. "That don't want drugs coming across our border. That don't want illegal...
MIAMI, FL
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
101K+
Followers
138K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy