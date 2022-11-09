Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification ProgramAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Nashville Nonprofit Partners with Metro Schools to Offer Tech to FamiliesAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Nashville Doctor Urges Voters to Turn Out, Make ChangeAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Related
Woman charged with stabbing another woman in West Nashville
Metro police made an arrest in a West Nashville after a woman grabbed a large kitchen knife and began stabbing the victim.
Argument leads to woman getting shot in leg, Metro Police say
A search effort is underway for a woman accused of shooting another woman in the Madison area on Thursday.
fox17.com
Three arrested with vehicle stolen during armed carjacking in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department has arrested three young men found in a vehicle stolen during a carjacking. MNPD reports a Honda Civic which had been stolen during an armed carjacking at a Millwood Drive apartment complex was spotted at a Bell Road apartment complex outside the stolen car.
fox17.com
Son claims self defense in fatal shooting of mother's boyfriend at Nashville home
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) reports a 20-year-old who killed his mother's boyfriend may have done so in self defense. Police say Zion Lacy lives in the Sycamore Road home where the fatal shooting took place on Tuesday morning. According to police, Lacy and his mother's boyfriend, 49-year-old...
WSMV
Convicted felon arrested for shooting girlfriend several times in North Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was charged with attempted murder after shooting his girlfriend several times inside an apartment in North Nashville on Tuesday morning. Kerry Baker, 44, and his 38-year-old girlfriend were arguing on and off the night prior to several gunshots being heard by witnesses around 5:40 a.m.
1 in custody after armed robbery in Antioch
Several victims called police and claimed they were robbed at gunpoint by three men dressed in all black on Blue Hole Road.
fox17.com
Former MNPS teacher arrested on rape charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A former Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) high school teacher has been arrested on rape charges, officials confirmed Thursday. Former teacher at Overton High School, 32-year-old Travis Boyde Prince, was arrested on statutory rape charges for an incident that took place in January 2021, according to records.
Man charged after police chase through Hermitage
The pursuit began on Tuesday when Metro police said officers observed Ernest McEwen cross a double yellow line on Tulip Grove Road.
Man charged with selling narcotics at Brookmeade Park
A 40-year-old man has been charged with selling narcotics at a park in West Nashville.
fox17.com
Police: Nashville teacher's assistant charged for bringing weed to school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police have charged a teacher's assistant accused of bringing marijuana to school. Police were called to Murrell School, a K-7th grade school, regarding a disorderly student. The student was reportedly placed in a teacher's lounge to "calm down" when police say he began throwing things in the room, including items in lockers.
Grandmother speaks after losing 18-year-old grandson to violence in North Nashville
Last Friday, Daryl Shannon, also known as DJ, was found inside a Dodge van with a gunshot wound.
fox17.com
Suspect indicted for 2020 murder of Clarksville man
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man extradited to Middle Tennessee on Wednesday is charged for the 2020 murder of a 28-year-old Clarksville man. Jaelyn Deon Gant was indicted by a grand jury on several charges, including murder, for the death of Seth Stephens. Stephens was found shot multiple times...
Clarksville police charge man with 2020 Chinese restaurant murder
A 29-year-old man extradited from Illinois is now booked into the Montgomery County Jail, charged in a 2020 murder.
WSMV
Police arrest woman who attacked and forced husband out of car
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was arrested on Monday after officers observed someone falling out of her illegally parked vehicle. According to an affidavit, 45-year-old Misty Fain was illegally stopped at the intersection of Korean Veterans Boulevard and Hermitage Avenue on Oct.16. Officers said they watched a man fall out of the passenger seat and into the busy intersection before Fain sped off.
WKRN
Police find car involved in Clarksville hit-and-run
Two pedestrians were injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday afternoon in Clarksville. Police find car involved in Clarksville hit-and-run Two pedestrians were injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday afternoon in Clarksville. Man charged after 2021 shooting. Mattress fire at Donelson motel. Education commissioner: Teacher pay a priority. Education commissioner: Teacher...
WSMV
Nashville man charged with murder found dead in jail cell
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - An inmate in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center charged with second-degree murder, among other charges, was found dead in his cell on Sunday, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. Manuel Angel Blanco-Garcia, 20, of Nashville, was found unresponsive while detention deputies were doing...
Suspect in Millersville manhunt taken into custody in Robertson County
The suspect who fled a traffic stop in Millersville Sunday night has been taken into custody.
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in South Nashville
A shooting investigation is underway after two people were shot in South Nashville early Tuesday morning.
Metro school TA arrested after jar of cannabis found in teacher's lounge
A Metro Nashville teacher's assistant has been charged with marijuana possession Wednesday after a student upended the teacher's lounge, exposing a jar containing the cannabis.
fox17.com
Pedestrian life-flighted to Nashville after Clarksville hit-and-run crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is being life-flighted to Nashville after a hit-and-run crash in Clarksville Tuesday. The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) said the status of the victim's injuries is unknown at this time. CPD is investigating the hit-and-run vehicle crash on Lafayette Road which involved two pedestrians.
Comments / 0