NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was arrested on Monday after officers observed someone falling out of her illegally parked vehicle. According to an affidavit, 45-year-old Misty Fain was illegally stopped at the intersection of Korean Veterans Boulevard and Hermitage Avenue on Oct.16. Officers said they watched a man fall out of the passenger seat and into the busy intersection before Fain sped off.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO