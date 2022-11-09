ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Three arrested with vehicle stolen during armed carjacking in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department has arrested three young men found in a vehicle stolen during a carjacking. MNPD reports a Honda Civic which had been stolen during an armed carjacking at a Millwood Drive apartment complex was spotted at a Bell Road apartment complex outside the stolen car.
Former MNPS teacher arrested on rape charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A former Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) high school teacher has been arrested on rape charges, officials confirmed Thursday. Former teacher at Overton High School, 32-year-old Travis Boyde Prince, was arrested on statutory rape charges for an incident that took place in January 2021, according to records.
Police: Nashville teacher's assistant charged for bringing weed to school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police have charged a teacher's assistant accused of bringing marijuana to school. Police were called to Murrell School, a K-7th grade school, regarding a disorderly student. The student was reportedly placed in a teacher's lounge to "calm down" when police say he began throwing things in the room, including items in lockers.
Suspect indicted for 2020 murder of Clarksville man

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man extradited to Middle Tennessee on Wednesday is charged for the 2020 murder of a 28-year-old Clarksville man. Jaelyn Deon Gant was indicted by a grand jury on several charges, including murder, for the death of Seth Stephens. Stephens was found shot multiple times...
Police arrest woman who attacked and forced husband out of car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was arrested on Monday after officers observed someone falling out of her illegally parked vehicle. According to an affidavit, 45-year-old Misty Fain was illegally stopped at the intersection of Korean Veterans Boulevard and Hermitage Avenue on Oct.16. Officers said they watched a man fall out of the passenger seat and into the busy intersection before Fain sped off.
Police find car involved in Clarksville hit-and-run

Two pedestrians were injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday afternoon in Clarksville. Police find car involved in Clarksville hit-and-run Two pedestrians were injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday afternoon in Clarksville. Man charged after 2021 shooting. Mattress fire at Donelson motel. Education commissioner: Teacher pay a priority. Education commissioner: Teacher...
Nashville man charged with murder found dead in jail cell

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - An inmate in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center charged with second-degree murder, among other charges, was found dead in his cell on Sunday, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. Manuel Angel Blanco-Garcia, 20, of Nashville, was found unresponsive while detention deputies were doing...
Pedestrian life-flighted to Nashville after Clarksville hit-and-run crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is being life-flighted to Nashville after a hit-and-run crash in Clarksville Tuesday. The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) said the status of the victim's injuries is unknown at this time. CPD is investigating the hit-and-run vehicle crash on Lafayette Road which involved two pedestrians.
