For truckers, when bad weather precipitates the activation of chain laws, they need a flat, paved surface with good lighting to chain up. For years, drivers have used non-designated places along Colorado Highway 145 — Deep Creek, West Meadows and near Lawson Hill just south of the roundabout — to chain up before climbing Lawson Hill and/or Lizard Head pass. With funding procured and following years of discussions with the San Miguel Board of County Commissioners (BOCC), Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) officials announced Wednesday that two, site specific chain stations will be constructed. The first will be located just west of the Deep Creek shop and the second will be at Lawson Hill.

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO