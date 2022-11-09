Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Daily Planet
Don’t forget about the children
Once again, the youth of Telluride are put on the backburner. Telluride Town Council is slated to cut the Youth Hangout (part of the Town Park Warming Hut project) from the upcoming budget, and there is now an unclear timeline for when ground will be broken. On top of this delay, there is now a provision that $1 million of the construction cost be generated outside of the town budget, ostensibly putting this burden on the backs of local youth.
The Daily Planet
Earthquake!
I was lying on the couch last Saturday night (Nov. 5) when I felt a lurch around, and beneath me. The entire house seemed to shudder. A lamp across the room rattled. I wrote down the time: 10:47 p.m. I had been in an earthquake, something I’d experienced in southern...
The Daily Planet
Community forum Monday to discuss state survey results
The Telluride School District is hosting a community forum Monday night at the Palm Theater at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the results of the 2021 Healthy Kids Colorado survey. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the Telluride Education Foundation will be selling pizza and concessions. A panel of representatives from...
The Daily Planet
We have changed
It would have been very useful to have this “workforce housing” map a year ago, before the Diamond Hill project was approved. To insult the Aldasoro family wish for low density development on their heritage property and “their” mesa is undignified. And for we that were...
The Daily Planet
Telluride Fire Protection District The Telluride Fire Protection District will
C.R.S. 29-1-106 Notice is hereby given that the proposed budget for the Telluride Fire Protection District has been submitted to the TFPD Board of Directors for the ensuing year of 2023. Copies of such proposed budgets are available for public inspection during business hours at the Telluride Fire Station – 131 W. Columbia Telluride, CO 81435.
The Daily Planet
District clerks continue election work
Voters across Colorado District 3 still anxiously await the results of the nail-bitingly close race between Rep. Lauren Boebert, the Silt Republican, and her Democratic challenger, Aspen businessman, Adam Frisch. As of press time Friday the contest stood at virtually a dead heat. How, many voters are wondering, will this crucial race for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives play out? The answer lies with county clerks throughout the district.
The Daily Planet
Lawson Hill chain station gets go-ahead
For truckers, when bad weather precipitates the activation of chain laws, they need a flat, paved surface with good lighting to chain up. For years, drivers have used non-designated places along Colorado Highway 145 — Deep Creek, West Meadows and near Lawson Hill just south of the roundabout — to chain up before climbing Lawson Hill and/or Lizard Head pass. With funding procured and following years of discussions with the San Miguel Board of County Commissioners (BOCC), Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) officials announced Wednesday that two, site specific chain stations will be constructed. The first will be located just west of the Deep Creek shop and the second will be at Lawson Hill.
Comments / 0