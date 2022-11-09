Read full article on original website
Related
philomathnews.com
Election Update: Philomath City Council’s top 6 changes again
Local candidates trying to win the sixth seat on the Philomath City Council have been involved in an excruciating close election with Peggy Yoder, David Low, Jessica Andrade and Catherine Biscoe all within a handful of votes of one another. In the latest update from the Benton County Elections office...
philomathnews.com
Jones re-elected as mayor while City Council race very close for last 2 seats
Philomath Mayor Chas Jones will remain in place for another two years, the City Council saw a very close vote for the fifth and sixth seats and the school district’s local option levy renewal passed by an overwhelming margin. Those were among the takeaways of unofficial results released at...
philomathnews.com
Shop With a Cop program collecting donations
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office along with the Corvallis Police Department and Oregon State University Public Safety will be participating in the 28th annual Shop With a Cop event. The event brings together law enforcement and social workers to create an opportunity for children to have a positive interaction...
philomathnews.com
If current numbers hold up, City Council election would trigger recount
Although the Philomath City Council voting numbers could again be updated in the coming days, if the current election results remain intact, it would automatically trigger a recount. James V. Morales, director/county clerk of the Benton County Records and Elections Department, provided an explanation. Local candidates trying to win the...
philomathnews.com
Letter: Thank you for passing Measure 2-137
To the voters of the Philomath School District: Thank you. As of Tuesday night, Measure 2-137, the district’s local option levy renewal, was passing with 72% of the vote. This will secure millions of dollars in funding for K-12 education programs here over the next five years — programs that keep students engaged in school, on track to graduate and set them up for success after graduation.
philomathnews.com
CWD inspection station to be set up in Blodgett on Saturday
The Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife will have a deer and elk inspection station set up in Blodgett on Saturday to provide inspections related to chronic wasting disease. CWD is a fatal neurological disease infecting deer and elk across North America, the agency reported. No cases have been detected in Oregon — as of December 2021 — but there was a discovery a year ago in Idaho within 30 miles of the border. As such, ODFW is asking hunters and wildlife managers to be on the lookout.
philomathnews.com
Civil War reenactor, historian to give presentation in Philomath
The Benton County Genealogical Society invites the community to a free program on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Philomath Museum. “The Civil War Soldier” will run from 11 a.m.-noon in the museum’s Moreland Gallery. Capt. Mark Stevens from the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War...
philomathnews.com
Letter: Thoughts on the candidates and local election results
Local elections are hard. While I congratulate all of our local elected leaders that are awakening this morning to news that their election campaigns were successful, others face a different reality and my heart goes out to them. Local elections feel particularly personal, because it is entirely possible that folks...
philomathnews.com
Fire & Rescue Calls: Oct. 28-Nov. 3, 2022
Editor’s note: This log is based on information submitted to the newspaper by Philomath Fire & Rescue. Locations are approximate. Following is a rundown of all calls for the period of Oct. 28-Nov. 3:. FRIDAY, OCT. 28. • Burning complaint, 3:26 p.m., 33000 block of Marys River Estates Road.
philomathnews.com
Law Enforcement Report: Oct. 28-Nov. 3, 2022
Editor’s note: The Law Enforcement report is based on information submitted by the Philomath Police Department and Benton County Sheriff’s Office. All calls for service may not be included. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. Individuals are identified in log only if arrested on felony charges. Juveniles are not identified. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
philomathnews.com
Faulty wood-burning furnace suspected as cause of fire at Blodgett home
A fire that appears to have been ignited by a faulty home heating system damaged a Blodgett home on Monday, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Philomath firefighters responded to the fire at 12:09 p.m. in the 22400 block of Highway 20 and upon arrival found flames coming out of the rear of the single-story house, Deputy Fire Chief Rich Saalsaa said. An investigation determined that the fire originated in the furnace area of the home’s basement and spread to the first floor.
philomathnews.com
Brad’s Blog: Dax picks up gig delivering coffee in Adair
A new coffee shop in Adair Village announced a partnership with Daxbot to deliver java to customers in that community. The first cup is scheduled to be delivered on Wednesday, Good Grounds Coffee owner Susan Arredondo said. “I chose to get a Daxbot as another option for the neighborhood to...
Comments / 0