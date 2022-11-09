The Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife will have a deer and elk inspection station set up in Blodgett on Saturday to provide inspections related to chronic wasting disease. CWD is a fatal neurological disease infecting deer and elk across North America, the agency reported. No cases have been detected in Oregon — as of December 2021 — but there was a discovery a year ago in Idaho within 30 miles of the border. As such, ODFW is asking hunters and wildlife managers to be on the lookout.

