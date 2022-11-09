ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

disneyfoodblog.com

Refillable Mugs Are Now MORE EXPENSIVE in Disney World

If you thought Disney was done with price increases, think again. Back in January of 2022, we saw hundreds of price increases on all kinds of food items. That happened again in October 2022. Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bars, pretzels, bottles of water, character meals, and more are all more expensive in the Most Magical Place on Earth. And now we’ve spotted another price increase.
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Offering Discounted Hotel Rooms to Annual Passholders in Early 2023

Annual Passholders can now book a discounted room at select Walt Disney World resort hotels for early 2023. Annual Passholders can save between 10% and 25% on rooms for stays most nights from January 2, 2023, through April 30, 2023. From January 2 through February 28, discounts are available for most Sunday-Thursday nights, and most nights March 1 through April 30.
WDW News Today

New Musical Popcorn Tin Coming Soon to Walt Disney World and Disneyland

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Disney announced on Instagram that a new musical popcorn tin (rather than a plastic bucket) will be available at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort later this month. The tin is red with green holly and gold...
WanderWisdom

Man's Epic Solo Date at 'Disney World' Sounds Like a Dream Come True

Though many people plan trips to Disney World to spend time with their family and friends, hanging out there can be just as fun if you're by yourself. Whether you're aimlessly wandering the parks with no one else's opinions to take into account or hanging by the pool, it's a surprisingly great way to get some downtime. And if you want to go to dinner solo, there are an endless amount of options.
ORLANDO, FL
hotelnewsme.com

BAR DU PORT LAUNCHES BDP SUNSETS

Sundowners are being elevated with the launch of BDP Sunsets at Dubai hot spot Bar Du Port. Guests can choose from a glass or bottle of their favourite bubbly or gin, paired with the finest French oysters. Prices range from Dhs125 for a glass of Martini Prosecco with 2 Fine de Claire Oysters to Dhs1,900 for a bottle of Ruinart Blanc des Blanc and 9 Maison Gillardeau Oysters.

