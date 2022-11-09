ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Related
POLITICO

The sleeper state Republicans are targeting to win the Senate

DENVER — For months, top party operatives have mused that Joe O’Dea is the best Republican candidate running for Senate this year. While other GOP nominees are countering reports that they have encouraged abortions, killed puppies or waffled on the 2020 election being legitimate, O’Dea has been talking non-stop about soaring inflation.
COLORADO STATE
TheDailyBeast

Rick Scott Won’t Reject Challenging Mitch McConnell to Be Republican Senate Leader

Sen. Rick Scott of Florida wouldn’t reject the idea on Sunday that he could be the Senate Majority Leader should Republicans win back the Senate next week. As head of the Senate’s Republican campaign committee, Scott appeared on Meet The Press on Sunday to discuss the GOP’s final midterm election push, but moderator Chuck Todd took the opportunity to see if an intra-party Senate battle was in store for the senator himself.
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

Paul cruises to third U.S. Senate term in Kentucky

(The Center Square) – Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, Kentucky’s junior senator, won his third term as he defeated Charles Booker on Tuesday. The Associated Press called that race less than 15 minutes after the polls were scheduled to close in western Kentucky at 6 p.m. CT. KET results showed Paul up 54.7% to Booker’s 45.3%, with 42% of the vote reported and many rural counties – expected to be heavily in Paul’s favor – still left to report.
KENTUCKY STATE
TheDailyBeast

Marco Rubio Cruises to Victory With Trump's Support

It didn't take long on Election Night before Sen. Marco Rubio could breathe easy. After months of focusing on his stance as a national security hawk and riding high on MAGA support from former President Donald Trump, Rubio coasted to victory in Florida on Tuesday. ABC, NBC, and CNN had all declared Rubio the winner just a little after 8 p.m. EST.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Newsom, DeSantis both claim ‘freedom’ as election mandates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gavin Newsom and Ron DeSantis, governors of states on opposite ends of both the country and the political spectrum, held up their governing styles this week as models for the nation ahead of the 2024 presidential election as they rushed to use their convincing midterm victories to stake a claim on the nation’s most enduring political promise: Freedom.
CALIFORNIA STATE

