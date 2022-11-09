Read full article on original website
Rand Paul calls for disqualification of a Democratic Senate candidate over past jokes about the Kentucky Republican's broken rib from a violent neighbor
GOP Sen. Rand Paul calls Iowa Senate hopeful Mike Franken 'disgusting' for mocking a 2017 attack on him, saying advocating violence is disqualifying.
Live Results: Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders defeats Democrat Chris Jones in Arkansas' gubernatorial election
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders defeated Democrat Chris Jones in a race to occupy the seat her father, former Gov. Mike Huckabee, once had.
The Murray/Smiley Senate race may be Washington’s priciest ever
The KIRO camera framed both candidates for Senate as Tiffany Smiley hammered away at U.S. Sen. Patty Murray’s support for forgiving some student loan debt. And then the Republican challenger went after Murray’s foundational political story. “You know, Sen. Murray’s not the mom in tennis shoes anymore, we...
Police In Florida Confirm Rubio’s Volunteer Was Brutally Beaten For Being A Republican
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio on Wednesday fired back at leftist media critics who tried to excuse anti-Republican violence by two thugs who brutally beat one of his campaign volunteers. As The Free Press reported this week, the Florida Republican noted that one of his neighborhood
Republican Sen. Rand Paul defeats Democrat Charles Booker in Kentucky's US Senate election
Booker, the first Black person to be a major party nominee for US Senate in Kentucky, seeks an unlikely upset over incumbent Republican Rand Paul.
The sleeper state Republicans are targeting to win the Senate
DENVER — For months, top party operatives have mused that Joe O’Dea is the best Republican candidate running for Senate this year. While other GOP nominees are countering reports that they have encouraged abortions, killed puppies or waffled on the 2020 election being legitimate, O’Dea has been talking non-stop about soaring inflation.
Rick Scott Won’t Reject Challenging Mitch McConnell to Be Republican Senate Leader
Sen. Rick Scott of Florida wouldn’t reject the idea on Sunday that he could be the Senate Majority Leader should Republicans win back the Senate next week. As head of the Senate’s Republican campaign committee, Scott appeared on Meet The Press on Sunday to discuss the GOP’s final midterm election push, but moderator Chuck Todd took the opportunity to see if an intra-party Senate battle was in store for the senator himself.
Republican J.D. Vance defeats Democrat Tim Ryan in Ohio Senate race, NBC News projects
Republican J.D. Vance defeated Democrat Tim Ryan in the Ohio U.S. Senate race, NBC News projected. His victory keeps the seat in GOP hands as the party tries to regain control of the Senate. Vance will replace Sen. Rob Portman, who is retiring. Republican J.D. Vance defeated Democratic Rep. Tim...
‘I’m my own man’: Colorado Republican Senate nominee fires back at Trump
CNN — Joe O’Dea, the Republican nominee for US Senate from Colorado, fired back at Donald Trump on Monday after the former President slammed him as a “RINO” and suggested Trump’s supporters wouldn’t vote for a “stupid” person like O’Dea. In...
No more than 5 out of 50 current GOP senators want to see Trump run for president in 2024, a Republican senator told Politico
Former President Donald Trump is all but certain to cast his name for the 2024 presidency. However, few GOP senators want to see him as the party's frontrunner, Politico reported. The incoming midterm results are also putting Trump's hold on the GOP in question. Only a handful of incumbent Republican...
McConnell-aligned super PAC pulls $5M from New Hampshire Senate race
The Senate Leadership Fund super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday that it would cut off TV ad reservations in New Hampshire.
Democrats beat Trump-backed GOP candidates in liberal states
Democrats easily repelled Republicans backed by former President Donald Trump in several left-leaning states Tuesday, while tougher tests that could decide control of Congress and the future of Joe Biden's presidency awaited in more competitive territory.
MSNBC's Joy Reid fumes Florida is 'far-far-far-right state' after DeSantis, Rubio wins
An irked MSNBC host Joy Reid called Florida, a swing state in presidential elections for decades, a "far-far-far-right" state on Tuesday as returns showed Republicans Ron DeSantis and Marco Rubio cruising to victory. As she gushed over Democratic Rep.-elect Maxwell Frost as a progressive star in the making in Florida...
Republican Sen. Rick Scott says 'I don't dislike anybody' when asked if he hates Mitch McConnell on Fox News
Sen. Rick Scott reportedly hasn't ruled out a bid for Senate majority leader if Republicans win control of the Senate.
Paul cruises to third U.S. Senate term in Kentucky
(The Center Square) – Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, Kentucky’s junior senator, won his third term as he defeated Charles Booker on Tuesday. The Associated Press called that race less than 15 minutes after the polls were scheduled to close in western Kentucky at 6 p.m. CT. KET results showed Paul up 54.7% to Booker’s 45.3%, with 42% of the vote reported and many rural counties – expected to be heavily in Paul’s favor – still left to report.
Marco Rubio Cruises to Victory With Trump's Support
It didn't take long on Election Night before Sen. Marco Rubio could breathe easy. After months of focusing on his stance as a national security hawk and riding high on MAGA support from former President Donald Trump, Rubio coasted to victory in Florida on Tuesday. ABC, NBC, and CNN had all declared Rubio the winner just a little after 8 p.m. EST.
Live Results: Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado defeats Republican Joe O'Dea in a race the GOP was optimistic about
Incumbent Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet defeated his GOP challenger after the state emerged as a surprise battleground.
Newsom, DeSantis both claim ‘freedom’ as election mandates
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gavin Newsom and Ron DeSantis, governors of states on opposite ends of both the country and the political spectrum, held up their governing styles this week as models for the nation ahead of the 2024 presidential election as they rushed to use their convincing midterm victories to stake a claim on the nation’s most enduring political promise: Freedom.
Rift in Trump’s inner circle over 2024 presidential campaign announcement
With the ex-president facing heat for the GOP’s midterm washout, there is conflict on if he should hold off next week’s event
John Kennedy, Clay Higgins won big, unlike Democrats and moderate Republicans in Louisiana
In something of a counter-narrative to national trends, Democrats and moderate Republicans fared poorly Tuesday in Louisiana as conservative Republicans, led by Sen. John Kennedy and U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, won impressive triumphs. A prime failing for Democrats was not energizing Black voters, who comprise 60% of the Louisiana Democratic...
