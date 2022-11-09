Read full article on original website
Officials discuss regional map for affordable housing
San Miguel County Assistant Town Manager James Van Hooser presented the first draft of an affordable housing map to local elected officials during an intergovernmental meeting Monday afternoon. An initial discussion about such a resource was part of the August intergovernmental meeting, when Mountain Village Town Manager Paul Wisor suggested county governments and entities work in sync on affordable housing, including potentially developing an all-encompassing map.
Nonprofits feeling lodging crunch
Nonprofits are feeling the effects of inadequate lodging options, according to Telluride Theatre Artistic Director Sasha Cucciniello. She talked about the unexpected pandemic problem during Monday’s intergovernmental meeting, during which she explained essentially every nonprofit in town is having a hard time finding short-term lodging for visiting guests, volunteers and seasonal employees.
Pinion Park waits on home delivery
David Bruce, the architect and project manager for the Pinion Park neighborhood in Norwood, told The Norwood Post the site work for the project is basically done. Bruce said the structural concrete is in place, the foundations and garage slabs, and now the development is ready to receive modules. Last...
Spreading the word on composting
The next time you are about to dump your dinner scraps into the kitchen garbage, stop. You could take meaningful steps toward greenhouse gas reduction (and more) by tipping those scraps into a compost bin instead. “People say food waste ‘biodegrades’ in the landfill as if that’s a good thing,...
Strong voter turnout powers Democrats statewide
The 2022 midterm election, though it featured no contested local candidates and none of the typically hot-button issues that can motivate San Miguel County and Telluride voters to the polls, was remarkable for its healthy turnout and one nail-biter of a marquee contest. The race between incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert and Democrat Adam Frisch had not yet been decided as of press time Wednesday afternoon, when, with nearly all the ballots counted, the two are in a virtual dead heat for the Colorado District 3 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Frisch Vs. Boebert Coming Down to the Wire
Adam Frisch leads Lauren Boebert by just 73 votes as of 6 p.m. Although Adam Frisch’s lead dwindles and Coloradans are sitting on the edge of their seat, ballots continue to pour in throughout the state. Will Boebert receive enough last-minute ballots for the come-from-behind victory? Or will Frisch hang on? See our Elections Results page to stay up to date with the information.
Pinhead Robotics Team team readies for comp
Ready! Get set! Change the world! While that might be a lofty end result of Saturday’s Lego Robotics team competition in Fruita, what the Telluride Intermediate School and Telluride Mountain School students on the team learn in this STEM-based (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) pursuit could, in fact, lead to just the kind of innovations that could change the future. The First Lego League (FLL) competition is the regional qualifier for the Colorado state championship.
Ski Season Updates in Durango
The snow keeps on falling on our mountain town and it quite possibly may look the happiest it has ever been, which means it is the moment we have all been waiting for – it’s POWDER season in Durango! Whether you want to get your turns in locally at Purgatory Resort, or you plan on traveling a bit out of town this ski season to check out each mountain nearby, you can be sure that you will not be disappointed by some fresh POW. Be sure to tag us on Instagram and Facebook and use the hashtag #dodurango to be featured on our page! Go ahead, rub it in that the rest of us have to work and you’re shredding away on the mountain– we honestly would LOVE to see it!
Mentorship gratitude
I am writing to express gratitude to the Telluride Regional Medical Center and Emily McGough for my unique mentorship this past fall. Through the Telluride High School Mentorship Program, I am lucky enough to spend time shadowing appointments in the med center each week and learning more about the medical world. From watching well-child checks and ER visits to observing blood pressure monitoring and skin checks, I’ve learned invaluable information about the ways in which our bodies work and how we heal.
