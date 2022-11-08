Read full article on original website
consumergoods.com
Everywhere Commerce: Back in Action LIVE at the Consumer Goods Sales & Marketing Summit
Influential leaders and leading brand executives from across the globe gathered on October 26-28 for the Consumer Goods Sales & Marketing Summit (CGSM). Held in iconic New York City, inside the Westin Grand Central, CGT explored the theme of “Everywhere Commerce” across three jam-packed days, with executives and experts touching on topics such as the shifting landscape of DTC, the art and science of loyalty, the future of first-party data, and more.
Gizmodo
PepsiCo, Nestlé, Coca-Cola, and Other Major Brands to Blunder Plastic Sustainability Goals
Corporate giants vowed change, but are falling short on their promises. Some of the biggest companies on Earth are all but certain to shoot past agreed upon targets to make plastic packaging more sustainable by 2025, according to a report published Wednesday. Beginning in 2018, hundreds of the world’s largest...
consumergoods.com
C-Suite Roadmap: Consumer Goods Forum Issues Guide for Operationalizing Net Zero
The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF), a global industry network that encourages the adoption of a range of industry standards, has launched a playbook for not only developing decarbonization roadmaps but also operationalizing them. The Net Zero Playbook for Consumer Industries, developed with Accenture and the Race to Zero — a...
Peloton co-founder John Foley launches business selling custom rugs directly to consumers
Several other Peloton alums, including two co-founders, are joining Foley in the venture, called Ernesta, which has raised $25 million in funding.
Startup Obtains Industry-Leading Certification, Continues Focus On The Future Of Engineering Excellence
Last week, Propelo Inc, the world’s leading engineering excellence platform, dropped some pretty exciting news within the DevOps community. Known for its no-code workflow automation, the company recently attained its SOC-2 Type II certification, proving that it truly values data privacy and security.
Is VF Becoming a Leader in Supply Chain Traceability?
The North Face, Vans and Timberland owner VF Corp says traceability is a company imperative in its latest sustainability report. Titled “Seizing the Momentum,” the footwear and apparel firm’s memo on social and environmental performance details advancements in product mapping and material innovation, as well as circularity measures. Over the past year, VF published traceability maps for 100 of its brands’ best-selling products—on track toward its goal of tracing five key materials through its supply chain by 2028. “We are devoting significant resources to trace our global supply chain so we can better understand the origins of the key materials used in...
Digiday
The next-generation of retail marketing is about quality reach
Marketers have long relied on the belief that retaining and upselling an existing customer is easier and more cost-efficient than a net new acquisition. However, between today’s challenging economic headwinds, dwindling data landscape and heavily saturated retail market, that adage may no longer prove entirely accurate. Brand loyalty is under greater threat than ever, and retail marketers have made filling their funnel a priority as they strive to ensure long-term growth.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Restaurants’ tech investments shift to the back-of-house
The top item on restaurants’ tech wish list this holiday season? Inventory management systems. That’s according to a survey by the National Restaurant Association and accounting software provider Sage Intacct, which asked operators where they plan to spend their tech dollars over the next one to two years.
Render Executive Team Expands to Meet Global Demand for Network Construction Technology
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Global leader in geospatial network construction management technology, Render Networks, today announced the appointment of Abby Gates as Vice President of People and Culture, supporting the platform’s fast growth trajectory and global expansion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005690/en/ Abby Gates, Vice President of People and Culture, Render Networks (Photo: Business Wire)
Print Magazine
Design for Business: Part 2
In Part 1 of this series, I introduced The Business 6,™ a very short glossary of the top six business terms that help creatives shift a conversation from a subjective opinion on the aesthetics of a design to an objective analysis of how the design will help a business achieve its goals. When we integrate these terms in client conversations and meetings, we amplify our credibility, our influence, and our impact as a strategic business partner – beyond our role as a designer. I have experienced it in action over and over again: clients hear our design input with more receptive ears when we share it in their language – the Language of Business™.
What's in Your Pipeline? A Playbook for Winning the Right Business, Not Just Any Business
How to get more of the types of clients and projects you want and fewer of those you don't. Here are five steps that work for my company, and what our clients say is working for them, too.
CNBC
There's a major shift underway in manufacturing for U.S. companies
More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
fintechfutures.com
Standard Chartered and UpSwot launch pilot for SME business analytics solution
Standard Chartered and US-based fintech UpSwot have launched a pilot initiative in Singapore designed to help the bank’s small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) customers. Described by the firms as a “first-of-its-kind” initiative, the solution aims to provide Standard Chartered’s SME clients with data-driven insights and forecasting capabilities on a single digital platform.
Avery Dennison Research Reveals Supply Chain Challenges and Consumer Concerns
Avery Dennison’s most recent research polled 65 global apparel companies and 7,500 consumers to unlock the consumer mind-set on key issues while uncovering current challenges and logistical issues in the supply chain. The company found that stock inefficiencies and “inventory black holes” are further “exacerbating the supply chain crisis...
SMB TV: Entrepreneurial Smarts Could Determine Make-or-Break Holiday Season
Recall the bleak summer of 2020, when you’d have thought Main Street small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) would be extinct by year’s end. It was understandably pessimistic, but it didn’t account for the sheer tenacity small business owners have repeatedly shown. As part of the SMB-TV series...
theevreport.com
MIH unveils Project X: an A-Segment Electric Vehicle Platform with Modular Design Approach
Enabling mobility service providers, fleet operators, and mobility brands to customize vehicles based on their needs. TAIPEI – The Foxconn-initiated MIH Consortium announced Project X, an open and agnostic EV Platform for the innovators, by the innovators. MIH is lowering the entry barrier for companies entering the electric vehicle market to customize vehicles based on their needs. To make it easier for partners and potential customers to understand the open and agnostic nature of MIH and to realize technologies developed by the MIH Working Groups, MIH released the Project X timeline and exterior design for the first time and this A-segment three-seater demo car is expected to be presented by the end of 2023.
CNBC
For CIOs, it’s a critical time to deliver value on IT investments
A Gartner survey of 2,203 CIOs found that they expect IT budgets to increase 5% on average in 2023—lower than the projected 6.5% global inflation rate. A "triple squeeze" of economic pressure, scarce and expensive technology talent, and ongoing supply challenges is heightening the need for tech investments to pay off.
Happi
Brenntag Reveals Strategic Growth Plan
Brenntag has announced its detailed strategic growth plan including new mid-term targets until 2026. The comprehensive “Strategy to Win” comprises dedicated growth strategies for both divisions, Brenntag Specialties and Brenntag Essentials, details and targets for the company’s digital, data, and excellence transformation as well as its sustainability and M&A strategy.
technode.global
South Korean travel AI startup Globaleur raises $2.5M to connect end-to-end experience
South Korean travel tech startup Globaleur has raised $2.5 million in their pre-series A round and recently completed setting up an office in Singapore as part of their expansion plans for South East Asia (SEA). Globaleur said in a statement on Tuesday it has attracted renowned venture capital firms such...
True Religion Plans to Take Its Women’s Business to the Next Level
True Religion’s latest hire reflects its mission to grow its women’s business. The Y2K brand on Wednesday said it appointed Tina Blake as senior vice president, women’s design and brand image. In this newly created role, Blake will oversee all women’s product, lead women’s initiatives and create a consistent brand identity across True Religion’s women’s business, including marketing, advertising, customer communications, social media, e-commerce and retail stores. She will work closely with Zihaad Wells, True Religion creative director, and will report to Michael Buckley, True Religion’s long-time CEO. Blake’s appointment is a key component of True Religion’s expanded women’s merchandise strategy to drive...
