ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adelanto, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iebusinessdaily.com

Mall demolition hits snag

The demolition of Carousel Mall is on hold, at least for the moment. The city council is scheduled to discuss at its Dec. 7 meeting a proposal to level the abandoned structure for $7.7 million, said Councilman Theodore Sanchez. Because the average price proposed by other demolition companies is closer...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County approves $279K to move 12 families living in Oasis Mobile Home Park

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to allocate funding to move 12 families from the troubled Oasis Mobile Home Park into better living conditions by early next year. The Oasis Mobile Home Park has been plagued by issues with clean water for more than three years. The Environmental Protection Agency found high levels The post Riverside County approves $279K to move 12 families living in Oasis Mobile Home Park appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Burlington will open new store in Fontana on Nov. 11

Burlington Stores, Inc., a major off-price retailer, will be opening a new store in Fontana on the weekend of Nov. 11-13. The store, which offers 60 percent off other retailers’ prices every day and brand name merchandise arriving regularly, will be located at 15058 Summit Avenue in Summit Heights Gateway.
FONTANA, CA
beckerspayer.com

Inter Valley Health Plan shutting down at year's end

Facing declining enrollment, Inter Valley Health Plan will cease operations at the end of 2022, the Daily Bulletin reported Nov. 7. The Pomona, Calif.-based payer offered Medicare Advantage plans. According to its website, the plan had over 15,000 members in Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside and Orange counties in California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Riverside: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Riverside, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Riverside California. There are many things to do in Riverside California, including the Riverside Botanical Garden. This beautiful park is located in the city’s Chancellor’s Canyon, and it features 150 types of bearded irises. Riverside is home to several golf courses, including...
RIVERSIDE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman convicted of fatal DUI in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 50-year-old La Mirada woman was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder for the alcohol-fueled collision that killed a pedestrian near Disneyland. Stefanie Lyn Bieser was convicted for the collision that killed 54- year-old Louis Rosales of Fresno who was walking south on Disneyland Drive, north of Katella Avenue, at 11:04 p.m. Feb. 9, 2019, when he was hit by the 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Bieser, according to police and prosecutors.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

ELECTION: Jesse Armendarez wins in race for S.B. County supervisor

Jesse Armendarez, a former member of the Fontana City Council, was victorious over Luis Cetina in a costly and bitter race for San Bernardino County’s 2nd District supervisor seat. In the final unofficial results announced by the Registrar of Voters on Nov. 9, Armendarez had 20,934 votes (54.54 percent...
FONTANA, CA
citynewsgroup.com

San Bernardino Animal Shelter Offering Free Pet Microchipping in November and December

In an effort to ensure lost pets are reunited with their owners during the holidays, the City of San Bernardino Animal Services Department will be offering residents of San Bernardino and Loma Linda the chance to microchip their pets for free through December 31. Grant funding from the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians and the California Animal Welfare Funders Collaborative is making this opportunity possible.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Winning $2.04B Powerball ticket sold in Southern California

SAN FRANCISCO -- After a long and confusing evening waiting for the Powerball drawing, California Lottery officials announced Tuesday morning that a winning ticket worth $2.04 billion was sold in Altadena.After an overnight delay in the draw, officials finally released the winning numbers for the record drawing Tuesday morning. They were 10-33-41-47-56-10.While officials initially announced there was no jackpot winner, the California Lottery Twitter account later confirmed that a winning ticket had in fact been sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena.Officials also said there were three more tickets matched five of the numbers drawn -- missing just the Powerball...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Sherri Papini begins serving prison sentence

REDDING, Calif. (KRON) — Sherri Papini, the Northern California woman who faked her own kidnapping in a elaborate hoax, has begun serving her prison sentence. According to federal inmate records, Papini is currently an inmate of Federal Correctional Institution Victorville, a medium security federal prison in San Bernardino County. In September, 40-year-old Papini was sentenced by […]
REDDING, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Charged with Selling Jaguar Cub to RivCo Man Surrenders

A Texas woman who was indicted last month by a federal grand jury for allegedly selling an endangered jaguar cub for $30,000 to a Riverside County man, who in turn re-sold it before it was ultimately abandoned outside an animal rescue center, surrendered to authorities Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

At Least One Dead, Two Missing in Ontario Wash After Morning Downpours

One person has died and two people remain missing after reports of six people washed downstream in an Ontario wash. Fire-rescue personnel rescued three people from a river wash and continued to search for at least two others in the water after a morning a rain throughout Southern California. One...
ONTARIO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy