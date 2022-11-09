Read full article on original website
5 High Desert communities make list for cheapest home pricesThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
Apple Valley ‘Lucky Retailer’ sells $12,141 SuperLotto Plus winning ticketThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
Pro wrestling returns to Hesperia this SaturdayThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Amazon Solar + Storage Project breaks ground in AdelantoThe HD PostAdelanto, CA
Brightline high speed rail estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostHesperia, CA
iebusinessdaily.com
Mall demolition hits snag
The demolition of Carousel Mall is on hold, at least for the moment. The city council is scheduled to discuss at its Dec. 7 meeting a proposal to level the abandoned structure for $7.7 million, said Councilman Theodore Sanchez. Because the average price proposed by other demolition companies is closer...
mynewsla.com
Supervisors Approve Project to Repair Solar Field Ripped Up By Thieves
The Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved a $1.84 million project to repair a solar power generation site operated by Riverside County officials just east of Jurupa Valley, where thieves ripped out wiring and stole components in photovoltaic cells. In a 5-0 vote without comment, the board authorized the Department of...
Riverside County approves $279K to move 12 families living in Oasis Mobile Home Park
The Riverside County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to allocate funding to move 12 families from the troubled Oasis Mobile Home Park into better living conditions by early next year. The Oasis Mobile Home Park has been plagued by issues with clean water for more than three years. The Environmental Protection Agency found high levels The post Riverside County approves $279K to move 12 families living in Oasis Mobile Home Park appeared first on KESQ.
Helen Tran set to become first Asian American Mayor of the City of San Bernardino as heavy rain, winds keep voters away
Voter turnout was low in both Inland Empire counties on Tuesday, November 8. Although this is not usual for a midterm election, it is possible this year’s winds and heavy rain may have added to the abysmal participation. By mid-day Wednesday, Registrar of Voters Offices in Riverside and San...
foxla.com
San Bernardino polling place closed due to evacuations: Here's where to vote instead
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A polling place in San Bernardino has been evacuated and will remain closed for the rest of the day as heavy rains continue to move through the area Tuesday. The polling location at the Angelus Oaks Fire station at 5766 Frontage Road was closed just after...
BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’
BARSTOW – BNSF Railway is planning a $1.5 billion new rail facility, in Barstow, that aims to relieve congestion around the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. The facility will create 20,000 direct and indirect jobs for Barstow and other High Desert communities.
Amazon Solar + Storage Project breaks ground in Adelanto
ADELANTO – Sitting on over 1,000 acres of privately owned land, AES’ Baldy Mesa Solar + Storage Project will house 150 MW of solar and 75 MW of battery storage to power Amazon facilities. The city of Adelanto welcomed the company as they recently broke ground on the project.
Fontana Herald News
Burlington will open new store in Fontana on Nov. 11
Burlington Stores, Inc., a major off-price retailer, will be opening a new store in Fontana on the weekend of Nov. 11-13. The store, which offers 60 percent off other retailers’ prices every day and brand name merchandise arriving regularly, will be located at 15058 Summit Avenue in Summit Heights Gateway.
beckerspayer.com
Inter Valley Health Plan shutting down at year's end
Facing declining enrollment, Inter Valley Health Plan will cease operations at the end of 2022, the Daily Bulletin reported Nov. 7. The Pomona, Calif.-based payer offered Medicare Advantage plans. According to its website, the plan had over 15,000 members in Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside and Orange counties in California.
nomadlawyer.org
Riverside: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Riverside, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Riverside California. There are many things to do in Riverside California, including the Riverside Botanical Garden. This beautiful park is located in the city’s Chancellor’s Canyon, and it features 150 types of bearded irises. Riverside is home to several golf courses, including...
2urbangirls.com
Woman convicted of fatal DUI in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 50-year-old La Mirada woman was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder for the alcohol-fueled collision that killed a pedestrian near Disneyland. Stefanie Lyn Bieser was convicted for the collision that killed 54- year-old Louis Rosales of Fresno who was walking south on Disneyland Drive, north of Katella Avenue, at 11:04 p.m. Feb. 9, 2019, when he was hit by the 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Bieser, according to police and prosecutors.
USPS Suspends Service In Riverside, California Immediately
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline, USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Fontana Herald News
ELECTION: Jesse Armendarez wins in race for S.B. County supervisor
Jesse Armendarez, a former member of the Fontana City Council, was victorious over Luis Cetina in a costly and bitter race for San Bernardino County’s 2nd District supervisor seat. In the final unofficial results announced by the Registrar of Voters on Nov. 9, Armendarez had 20,934 votes (54.54 percent...
citynewsgroup.com
San Bernardino Animal Shelter Offering Free Pet Microchipping in November and December
In an effort to ensure lost pets are reunited with their owners during the holidays, the City of San Bernardino Animal Services Department will be offering residents of San Bernardino and Loma Linda the chance to microchip their pets for free through December 31. Grant funding from the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians and the California Animal Welfare Funders Collaborative is making this opportunity possible.
Update: Winning $2.04B Powerball ticket sold in Southern California
SAN FRANCISCO -- After a long and confusing evening waiting for the Powerball drawing, California Lottery officials announced Tuesday morning that a winning ticket worth $2.04 billion was sold in Altadena.After an overnight delay in the draw, officials finally released the winning numbers for the record drawing Tuesday morning. They were 10-33-41-47-56-10.While officials initially announced there was no jackpot winner, the California Lottery Twitter account later confirmed that a winning ticket had in fact been sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena.Officials also said there were three more tickets matched five of the numbers drawn -- missing just the Powerball...
Sherri Papini begins serving prison sentence
REDDING, Calif. (KRON) — Sherri Papini, the Northern California woman who faked her own kidnapping in a elaborate hoax, has begun serving her prison sentence. According to federal inmate records, Papini is currently an inmate of Federal Correctional Institution Victorville, a medium security federal prison in San Bernardino County. In September, 40-year-old Papini was sentenced by […]
Recovery operation underway after 10 swept away in Ontario floodwaters; 5 rescued
One person was killed and four others are missing and presumed dead after officials say 10 people were swept away in a rush of floodwaters in Ontario.
mynewsla.com
Woman Charged with Selling Jaguar Cub to RivCo Man Surrenders
A Texas woman who was indicted last month by a federal grand jury for allegedly selling an endangered jaguar cub for $30,000 to a Riverside County man, who in turn re-sold it before it was ultimately abandoned outside an animal rescue center, surrendered to authorities Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
NBC Los Angeles
At Least One Dead, Two Missing in Ontario Wash After Morning Downpours
One person has died and two people remain missing after reports of six people washed downstream in an Ontario wash. Fire-rescue personnel rescued three people from a river wash and continued to search for at least two others in the water after a morning a rain throughout Southern California. One...
police1.com
Off-duty Calif. officer arrested after firing gun in air at local tavern
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — A man identified as an off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer was arrested in the mountain community of Blue Jay on Sunday on suspicion of discharging his gun into the air, officials said. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies arrived at Dogwood Tavern in the...
