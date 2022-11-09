Philip Martin Neurath, 66, of Bristol, passed away on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on May 23, 1956 in New Britain, of the late Marie Rachel (Chasse) and Howard Neurath. Phil was the loving husband of Lori (Barnum) Neurath for 42 years. A dedicated and loyal employee, he recently retired from his job as a Tool and Die Maker at Associated Spring after 34 years, due to his illness.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 10 HOURS AGO