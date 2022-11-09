Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
Bristol Press
Bristol Eastern advances to second round of Class L Tournament
The No. 11 Bristol Eastern Lancers are moving on to the second.round of the Class L State Tournament after defeating No. 22 Windsor 3-0. Despite taking a little longer than usual to get settled in, the Lancers established control of the game and walked away with a victory. Bristol Eastern’s...
sheltonherald.com
Jordan Hawkins' concussion history cause for concern, but not career-altering
HARTFORD — The collective gasp from the 9,116 at XL Center when UConn men's basketball sophomore standout Jordan Hawkins crashed to the floor Monday night spoke volumes. The tears that flowed from Hawkins’ eyes as he sat near the end of the bench, towel over head, before retreating to the locker room spoke even more.
UConn Notebook: Clingan makes big first impression
HARTFORD — When Donovan Clingan walked from the scorer’s table onto the XL Center’s court for the first time in a UConn men’s basketball uniform, he received a hero’s welcome from his home-state fans. "I didn't know if Ray (Allen) or Rip (Richard Hamilton) was...
Bristol Press
Central CT State University, Smalley Elementary School partner to help the hungry
NEW BRITAIN – Central CT State University and Smalley Elementary School have partnered up to help the hungry with a supper fundraiser coming up soon. An Empty Bowls Event is set to take place at Smalley, 175 West St., New Britain, on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Bristol Press
Philip Martin Neurath
Philip Martin Neurath, 66, of Bristol, passed away on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on May 23, 1956 in New Britain, of the late Marie Rachel (Chasse) and Howard Neurath. Phil was the loving husband of Lori (Barnum) Neurath for 42 years. A dedicated and loyal employee, he recently retired from his job as a Tool and Die Maker at Associated Spring after 34 years, due to his illness.
Bristol Press
PARC plans Thanksgiving Bowling Classic fundraiser
PLAINVILLE – PARC plans Thanksgiving Bowling Classic fundraiser on Nov. 19. PARC is continuing to celebrate its 65th birthday at the 19th Annual Frank Robinson Sr. Thanksgiving Bowling Classic on Saturday, Nov. 19. Participants can choose bowling or mini golf at the fundraiser to be held at Lessard Lanes, 136 New Britain Ave., from 4 to 7 p.m.
Bristol Press
Southington Genealogical Society has helped to clean up Merriman Burying Ground
SOUTHINGTON – The Southington Genealogical Society has helped to clean up the Merriman Burying Ground. It has been a longstanding tradition for the Southington Genealogical Society to beautify the historic cemetery on Marion Ave. Members gathered to rake leaves and remove sticks at the burying ground on Oct. 29.
Connecticut couple indicted of multi-town robbery spree
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Bristol man and woman are accused of committing dozens of robberies in numerous Connecticut towns in September and October, according to the U.S. Attorney for Connecticut. Lonny Cross, 44, and Rebecca Barbera, 40, were federally indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday of conspiring to...
Bristol Press
June Marie (Mullins) Wortcheck
June Marie (Mullins) Wortcheck, 97, of New Britain and formerly of Bristol passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at the Jerome Home in New Britain. She was born July 13, 1925 in Bristol, and was the daughter of the late Francis and Alfema (Gaudreau) Mullins. June was a legal secretary for the Law Office of Howard Steeg for many years before she retired.
Bristol couple charged in string of violent robberies across Connecticut
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bristol couple has been accused of committing a string of violent robberies across Connecticut. Lonny Cross, 44, and 40-year-old Rebecca Barbera robbed dozens of businesses in September and October, according to an announcement Wednesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Cross is also facing a narcotics distribution charge. The […]
Bristol Press
Frank E. Scarfo
Frank E. Scarfo, husband of Laurie (DiVenere) Scarfo, passed away at home on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 surrounded by his family who loved him dearly. He was born in New Britain on Dec. 24, 1945, the son of the late Frank and Rose (Caporale) Scarfo. He was a proud alumnus of Cardinal Hayes High School, Bronx, NY, Central Connecticut College for his undergraduate degree, and UConn School of Social Work for his Masters Degree.
Bristol Press
Mary O'Neil
Mary O'Neil, of Bristol, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving children at age 88 on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, which happened to be Election Day. For the past 30 years, she could be found working at various Bristol polling locations on that day. Mary Louise Mills was born in Milton, MA on Feb. 23, 1934, to parents Helen (Coleman) and Richard Mills, Sr. She was predeceased by her parents, her older sister Dorothy Scanlon and older brother, Richard Mills.
Eyewitness News
F-35 flyover scheduled in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A military aircraft was scheduled to make a flyover in East Hartford on Wednesday morning. East Hartford Mayor Mike Walsh said the F-35 flyover was set for 10:35 a.m. and will be in honor of the Pratt & Whitney workers who make the F135 engine that powers the plane.
sheltonherald.com
New exit numbers planned for Route 8 from Bridgeport to the Valley
SHELTON — Sign replacement and exit renumbering on Route 8 will begin Nov. 22, according to the state Department of Transportation. The existing highway signs have exceeded their useful service life, according to a DOT statement. “The existing signs have less than adequate retro reflectivity, are in poor condition,...
Bristol Press
Pavalock-D'Amato, Martin, Fortier, Hoxha claim victories in Bristol
BRISTOL – Bristol’s election night was marked with three Republican legislator victories as well as one Democrat, according to numbers provided via the head moderator’s return paperwork with Bristol Registrars of Voters. The Registrars of Voters said, Wednesday, they were still counting and ratifying results, however, winners...
Bristol Press
Raymond F. Bachand
Raymond F. Bachand, 98, widower of Barbara (Prindle) Bachand, of Bristol passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Friday Nov. 4, 2022. He was born on Sept. 6, 1924 in New Britain, son of the late Raymond and Rose (Gaudreau) Bachand. Mr. Bachand served with the US Navy during World War II and retired from the Wallace Barnes Steel Division.
Bristol Press
Dimitrios Athanassiou
Dimitrios Athanassiou, 81, of Bristol, passed away on Nov. 4, 2022 in Naples, FL. He was the beloved husband of Vaso (Sofianos) Athanassiou for 30 years. Dimitrios was born in Nemea, Korinthos, Greece on Jan. 18, 1941, son of the late Nikolas and Dimitra (Panagopoulos) Athanassiou. He moved to the United States in 1984, and was the proud owner of Kizl's Family Restaurant for over 30 years. Dimitrios was a member of St. Demetrios Church in Bristol.
Bristol Press
Republicans have won most Southington races with the 81st District going to recount
SOUTHINGTON – With absentee ballots counted, Southington Republicans have won most local races, but the race for the House 81st District is still too close to call and is going into recount. In the race for the 81st District, Democrat Chris Poulos was ahead of Republican Tony Morrison by...
Bristol Press
Elizabeth (Chambrello) Masotti
Elizabeth (Chambrello) Masotti, 92, of Bristol, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 8th, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Jan. 24th, 1930, in Southington, and was a daughter of the late Cecelia and Frank Chambrello. Betty was an active parishioner of St. Anthony Church. She loved spending winters in Ft. Lauderdale and New Smyrna Beach, FL with her loving husband Vito Masotti. She also loved her home on Cedar Lake in Bristol.
Tropical Storm Nicole impacts flights in and out of Connecticut
Avelo Airlines and Bradley International Airport are canceling certain flights ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to hit the coast of Florida as a hurricane on Thursday morning.
