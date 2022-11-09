ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone County, AL

Comments / 1

Debbie Zachary
2d ago

Sorry to say but a piece of paper does stop bullets. He would of still done it.

Reply
5
WAFF

Court of Criminal Appeals hears case of former Huntsville Police Officer

Hall of Heroes 2022: Brigadier General Robert Stewart. Limestone County students lay wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Maggie Burgess and a few of her classmates were selected to lay the wreath after competing in an essay contest. Scottsboro Boys Museum reopens after extensive renovation. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Arraignment set for woman accused of killing sons

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - An arraignment date has been set for a woman accused of killing her two sons in 2019. Sara Franco is accused of strangling and cutting the throat of her two children in October 2019. She was indicted by a grand jury in 2020 on three charges of capital murder.
WAFF

Oral arguments for William Darby appeal to be held in Homewood

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - ”When a imminent force is in front of you, you have the right to defend yourself or another person, and that’s exactly what Ben did. The truth is slowly coming out and this will get overturned.”. That’s Keelin Darby, the wife of former Huntsville...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Hall of Heroes 2022: Brigadier General Robert Stewart

Court of Criminal Appeals hears case of former Huntsville Police Officer. Court of Criminal Appeals hears case of former Huntsville Police Officer. Limestone County students lay wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Updated: 19 hours ago. Maggie Burgess and a few of her classmates were selected to lay the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Alabama Forestry Commission fights fire in Jackson Co.

JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A fire was reported in Jackson County on Wednesday afternoon in the Estillfork area. The area covers nearly 120 acres and sits on rough terrain. The fire is not threatening any structures and it is likely that the wind and dry conditions helped the fire spread.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Sheriff's Office, Community Rallies Behind Hospitalized Chief Deputy

Community members, local officials, and businesses are asking for prayers after Steve Guthrie, the chief deputy of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was hospitalized last month. Sheriff’s Office, Community Rallies Behind Hospitalized …. Community members, local officials, and businesses are asking for prayers after Steve Guthrie, the chief...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

