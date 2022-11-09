Read full article on original website
Debbie Zachary
2d ago
Sorry to say but a piece of paper does stop bullets. He would of still done it.
WAFF
Court of Criminal Appeals hears case of former Huntsville Police Officer
Hall of Heroes 2022: Brigadier General Robert Stewart. Limestone County students lay wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Maggie Burgess and a few of her classmates were selected to lay the wreath after competing in an essay contest. Scottsboro Boys Museum reopens after extensive renovation. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022...
Huntsville officer convicted of murder argues he was denied public trial during pandemic
Lawyers for William Ben Darby, the former Huntsville police officer convicted of murder, argued this morning that he did not get a public trial during the pandemic. “The only remedy to this is to overturn Mr. Darby’s conviction and order a new trial in this case,” Nick Lough, one of Darby’s lawyers, told the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.
Sheriff: Alabama man beat daughter after teen told mother about social media affair
RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. — A northwest Alabama man is accused of beating his teen daughter after the girl told her mother about an alleged affair her father was having on social media, authorities said. Christopher Andrighetti, 39, of Russellville, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree domestic violence, child abuse...
WAFF
Defense attorneys argue former Huntsville officer’s sixth amendment rights violated during murder trial
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Oral appellate arguments were heard on Thursday in the case of a former Huntsville police officer attempting to overturn a 2021 murder conviction. In May 2021, William Darby was found guilty of murdering a suicidal Jeffrey Parker. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison, but months later his defense team filed an appeal.
Produce delivery driver suspected of carrying drugs outside elementary school
A Huntsville, Alabama man is spending the night in the Franklin County Jail after a school resource officer at Sewanee Elementary School found drugs inside his delivery truck.
Scottsboro woman arrested on multiple drug charges
A Scottsboro woman was arrested on several drug-related charges after a traffic stop earlier this week, according to police.
WAFF
Arraignment set for woman accused of killing sons
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - An arraignment date has been set for a woman accused of killing her two sons in 2019. Sara Franco is accused of strangling and cutting the throat of her two children in October 2019. She was indicted by a grand jury in 2020 on three charges of capital murder.
WAFF
Oral arguments for William Darby appeal to be held in Homewood
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - ”When a imminent force is in front of you, you have the right to defend yourself or another person, and that’s exactly what Ben did. The truth is slowly coming out and this will get overturned.”. That’s Keelin Darby, the wife of former Huntsville...
Man accused of recording Albertville gym tanning room
An Albertville man was arrested after court documents show he tried to film someone while changing clothes at a local gym.
WAFF
Hall of Heroes 2022: Brigadier General Robert Stewart
Court of Criminal Appeals hears case of former Huntsville Police Officer. Court of Criminal Appeals hears case of former Huntsville Police Officer. Limestone County students lay wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Updated: 19 hours ago. Maggie Burgess and a few of her classmates were selected to lay the...
FOUND: Lincoln County authorities locate missing teen
A 15-year-old girl who had been reported as missing from Lincoln County was recently found, authorities say.
Athens Police investigate shooting at local Walmart
Authorities are investigating what led to a shooting incident at the Walmart in Athens Tuesday night.
Food delivery driver to schools in Franklin County arrested for fentanyl
This story is scary and potentially puts hundreds of children at risk. Authorities in Franklin County, Tennessee have arrested a truck driver delivering produce to area schools.
Police: 3 injured in Huntsville crash, charges likely
Three people were injured in a head-on crash on Hobbs Island Road in Huntsville Thursday night.
Student found with handgun at Hazel Green High School
A Hazel Green High School was "removed" from campus after authorities say they had a handgun in their possession.
WAFF
Hazel Green High School student in custody after allegedly having gun on campus
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - A student at Hazel Green High School was taken into custody on Wednesday after allegedly having a gun on campus. According to the principal at Hazel Green High School, Dr. Quinn Headen, a student told administrators that another student had a gun on campus. The School Resource Officer quickly placed the student in custody.
Alabama woman’s debit card alert while making police report leads to arrest of 3 men
DAPHNE, Ala. — A debit card fraud alert helped police in Alabama capture three men suspected of stealing several thousands of dollars worth of merchandise and possibly involved with several car break-ins, authorities said. Daphne Police Capt. Brian Gulsby said a woman was at a school event at the...
WAFF
Alabama Forestry Commission fights fire in Jackson Co.
JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A fire was reported in Jackson County on Wednesday afternoon in the Estillfork area. The area covers nearly 120 acres and sits on rough terrain. The fire is not threatening any structures and it is likely that the wind and dry conditions helped the fire spread.
Scottsboro Police Department asking for public’s help in identifying 2 suspects
Scottsboro Police Department is looking for two people in connection to a theft.
WHNT-TV
Sheriff's Office, Community Rallies Behind Hospitalized Chief Deputy
Community members, local officials, and businesses are asking for prayers after Steve Guthrie, the chief deputy of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was hospitalized last month. Sheriff’s Office, Community Rallies Behind Hospitalized …. Community members, local officials, and businesses are asking for prayers after Steve Guthrie, the chief...
