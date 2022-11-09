ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independent Florida Alligator

The room where it happens: Inside the Supervisor of Elections’ Office as ballots roll in

There’s no fancy catering or formalwear — but it’s still Alachua County’s ultimate watch party. After 12 hours of open polls at 64 precincts, county ballots are delivered to a room clad in red, white and blue — and it’s completely open to the public. Supervisor of Elections Kim A. Barton sits, draped in an American flag overshirt, while 10 members of the public watch her work to certify the Nov. 8 midterms.
Independent Florida Alligator

Ballot initiative round-up: Alachua County referendums pass, Florida amendments fail

No. 1 Constitutional Amendment Article VII, Section 4 and Article XII, Section 42: Failed. Amendment 1 failed Tuesday. It would have allowed the Florida Legislature to stop the consideration of changes or improvements made to residential property that improves the property’s resistance to flood damage in determining the assessed value of such property for property taxation purposes.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Florida ballot Amendment 2 fails to pass

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Election Day, Floridians failed to pass Amendment 2. A vote of 60% is required to pass the amendment and the measure only received 54% of the vote. A yes vote on Amendment 2 will "abolish the Constitution Revision Commission," which meets every 20 years to put amendments on the ballot.
FLORIDA STATE
Independent Florida Alligator

Breaking down the ballot: Who Gainesville residents will see in the general election

After months of campaigning, canvassing and collecting donations, candidates are leaving it all in the voters’ hands. The Nov. 8 general election has arrived, and with it, a slew of candidates for Alachua County residents to choose from. From a high-profile gubernatorial contest to open spots on the Gainesville City Commission, races from all levels of government fill this year’s ballot.
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

See who won Florida’s 2022 state House and Senate seats

Winning close to two-thirds of the vote, Yvonne Hayes Hinson glided into her second term as a state House representative, this time for District 21. In keeping incumbent Yvonne Hayes Hinson, a majority of voters chose to advocate for more liberal policies, including expanding abortion rights and strengthening gun control legislation. Merton, on the other hand, has been a staunch advocate for Second Amendment rights throughout her campaign.
FLORIDA STATE
mainstreetdailynews.com

Familiar faces retain state, U.S. House seats

Election Day brought a clean sweep for area incumbents looking to return to Tallahassee and Washington, D.C. With 93% of the votes counted, U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Gainesville, had 62% of the votes in her battle with 28-year-old political newcomer Danielle Hawk for the 3rd Congressional District. The Associated Press called the race early in the evening.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Yvonne Hayes Hinson wins District 21 Florida House race

Yvonne Hayes Hinson, D-Gainesville, was reelected to the Florida House of Representatives, defeating her Republican challenger Hollye Merton by 43 percentage points, as of 9:20 p.m. Tuesday. As of 9:20 p.m, Hinson had 71.83% of the reported votes compared to opponent Merton's 28.17%. Hinson celebrated her victory among family and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

See who won Alachua County’s 2022 midterm elections

Mary Alford took in around 58% of the vote, reclaiming the seat for commissioner of District 1, according to the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections. Alford, 61, resigned in May after an investigation from The Gainesville Sun found she was living in a district she wasn’t representing, an act in violation of state law. After closing on a home in her original district, Alford filed to run for office a month later. In her stead, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Raemi Eagle-Glenn, 42, the same person Alford beat in the 2020 election prior to her resignation, to fill her seat.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Florida Amendment 2 not approved by voters. Here’s what it means

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida voters cast their ballots against a state amendment Tuesday aimed at getting rid of Florida’s Constitution Revision Commission. When Florida voters went to the polls, they may have been surprised to see only a handful of constitutional amendments on their ballot. There were only three this year: a big departure from previous elections.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz refuses to support Ron DeSantis in potential presidential run

Noted creep and US House Rep. Matt Gaetz is not ready for a potential Ron DeSantis run for president. Shortly after the Florida governor and presumed frontrunner for the GOP's 2024 ticket won re-election, Gaetz penned an op-ed in the Daily Caller saying that the next presidential election is Trump or nothing. "The job President Trump started was not finished. Only Trump can be trusted to enact the 'America First' agenda he ran on in 2016.
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Board of Governors advance proposal that may impact tenure at UF

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Board of Governors advanced a proposal that would impact tenure at the University of Florida and other higher learning institutions during their meeting on Wednesday. The new policy would create a system for reviewing all tenured faculty members. Under the proposed new rules, professors would...
