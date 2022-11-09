ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Odell Beckham Jr., Cowboys news

More than halfway through the 2022-23 NFL football regular season, former All-Pro wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still not on an NFL roster. While Beckham has seemed to show interest in a number of teams across the league, including a potential return to the New York Giants, one team seems to be causing quite a stir in its pursuit of the veteran receiver: the Dallas Cowboys.
Giants safety hopes to re-sign and stay in New York

Julian Love wants to stick around. The New York Giants safety would like to remain a member of the team. Giants general manager Joe Schoen said last week that he was opening up a window for contract negotiations with soon-to-be free agents. However, the bye-week is over and nothing has been negotiated with Love.
Cowboys Odell Beckham Signing with Dallas is Oddsmakers Favorite

The Dallas Cowboys are talking about Odell Beckham Jr. And the oddsmakers are listening. Beckham Jr. is about to return to an NFL roster, with a positive picture being painted about his rehab from the torn ACL he sustained in the Super Bowl. ... and confirming CowboysSI.com's reporting that the Cowboys will be involved in the "OBJ Sweepstakes.''
Ezekiel Elliott joins chorus of Cowboys lobbying WR Odell Beckham Jr.

The calls for the Cowboys to sign free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. are getting louder. And they’re coming from inside the building. Ezekiel Elliott joined a growing chorus of Cowboys publicly lobbying for the three-time Pro Bowler to bring his pass-catching talents- and his rehabbed left knee- to Dallas. Following Wednesday’s practice, Elliott talked about what the nine-year veteran would bring to the locker room.
New York Giants Notebook: Injury and Contract Updates

It wasn't meant to be for New York Giants second-year cornerback Aaron Robinson. Robinson, who was elevated to the starting cornerback position after the team had to part ways with James Bradberry in a salary cap-related move, missed two games earlier in the season after undergoing an emergency appendectomy following the team's Week 1 win at Tennessee.
