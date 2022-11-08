Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Customers Search for Savings at Salvage Grocery Stores
Grocery prices have shot up faster than we’ve seen in decades. The latest Consumer Price Index for North Texas showed prices for food at home rose 16.8% from September 2021 to September 2022. That’s the biggest 12-month increase in 48 years. The NBC 5 Responds team spoke to...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Nicole Leaves Florida Drenched and Damaged After Making Landfall as Cat. 1 Hurricane
Nicole hit Florida's east coast as a Category 1 hurricane early Thursday, bringing strong winds, storm surge and heavy rain across much of the state and sending multiple homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean. Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach at about 3 a.m. Thursday with winds of 75 mph,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Big Game Friday: Texas High School Football Scores, Nov. 10-12, 2022
Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 10-12, 2022. Additional scores will be added after the games are played. Scores will be added after the games are played. SATURDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES. Scores will be added after the games are played.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Freeze Warnings Issued for Parts of North Texas
Freeze Warnings have been posted for parts of North Texas. Skies will begin to clear out by Saturday morning in wake of a strong cold front. Areas north and west of Dallas-Fort Worth will see temperatures tumble into the upper-20s and lower-30s into Saturday morning. North winds 10 to 15 mph around sunrise Saturday will result in wind chills in the lower to mid-20s.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Caught on Cam Hanging Nooses Above Sign for Black Congressional Candidate in NJ
Cape May County authorities say they’re investigating a hate crime in which a woman was caught on camera hanging stuffed animals with nooses above a campaign sign for a Black Congressional candidate on Election Day. Police and prosecutors in Cape May County said a blonde-haired woman was seen on...
