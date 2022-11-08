ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Customers Search for Savings at Salvage Grocery Stores

Grocery prices have shot up faster than we’ve seen in decades. The latest Consumer Price Index for North Texas showed prices for food at home rose 16.8% from September 2021 to September 2022. That’s the biggest 12-month increase in 48 years. The NBC 5 Responds team spoke to...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Big Game Friday: Texas High School Football Scores, Nov. 10-12, 2022

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 10-12, 2022. Additional scores will be added after the games are played. Scores will be added after the games are played. SATURDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES. Scores will be added after the games are played.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Freeze Warnings Issued for Parts of North Texas

Freeze Warnings have been posted for parts of North Texas. Skies will begin to clear out by Saturday morning in wake of a strong cold front. Areas north and west of Dallas-Fort Worth will see temperatures tumble into the upper-20s and lower-30s into Saturday morning. North winds 10 to 15 mph around sunrise Saturday will result in wind chills in the lower to mid-20s.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy