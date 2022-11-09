ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Radio Ink

SiriusXM Unveils Team Coco Radio

SiriusXM says its satellite and streaming radio service will debut “Team Coco Radio” on November 15. The channel will be produced and curated by comedian Conan O’Brien and will feature a selection of episodes from the Team Coco library, including the hit show “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” and the behind-the-scenes podcast “Inside Conan.”
TMZ.com

Duran Duran Guitarist Andy Taylor Battling Stage 4 Cancer

Pitchfork

Duran Duran Reveal Andy Taylor’s Cancer Diagnosis During 2022 Rock Hall Ceremony

Variety

Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor Unable to Attend Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Due to Health Setback

The Associated Press

Duran Duran stumbles, Dolly Parton rolls into Rock Hall

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lionel Richie soared. Pat Benatar roared. Duran Duran stumbled but stayed sophisticated. Eminem was Eminem. The four acts found very different ways to celebrate on Saturday night, but all can now forever say they’re Rock & Roll Hall of Famers. So are Carly Simon, Eurythmics, Harry Belafonte, Judas Priest and Dolly Parton, who gave the honor an enthusiastic embrace after temporarily turning it down. The first act inducted at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles after a memorable speech from a shaven-headed Robert Downey Jr., Duran Duran took the stage and launched into their 1981 breakthrough hit “Girls on Film.” The shrieking crowd was there for it, but the music wasn’t. The band was all but inaudible other than singer Simon Le Bon, whose vocals were essentially a cappella.
Radio Ink

Fox Sports Signs Philly Podcast

FOX Sports Radio, a division of Premiere Sports Network, announced Wednesday it has added the sports talk podcast, “The Paulie & Tony Fusco Show,” to the network’s family of podcasts. Each week on “The Paulie & Tony Fusco Show,” former Herd with Colin Cowherd producers Andrew Samson...
Radio Ink

Dave Ramsey to Speak at RAB Workshop

The Radio Advertising Bureau says broadcaster and financial expert Dave Ramsey will deliver remarks at its next webinar. The event, “Radio Works for Financial Services,” is a one-hour presentation that will focus on the expanding financial services category and its key segments, including retail banking, investment banking and credit cards, with a focus on the challenges and opportunities ahead in the new year.
The Independent

John Lewis Christmas ad: Blink 182’s All the Small Things covered by Michael Geier

The John Lewis Christmas Advert 2022 song will be a cover of the classic Blink 182 song “All The Small Things”.The cover is by an artist called Michael Geier under the pseudonym: Puddles Pity Party.The song was originally covered by Geier back in 2017, making the track the first in several years to have not been commissioned by John Lewis.Geier is an actor, musician and entertainer from Georgia in the US. He is best known under the Puddles Pity Party alter ego, where he performs cover songs as a sad clown.Puddles first gained attention when a video of him...
Kerrang

Serj Tankian composed the music for Netflix’s Down To Earth With Zac Efron

When he’s not playing massive nu-metal fests, System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian is also busy composing – and he’s just revealed his latest project: working with Netflix on Down To Earth With Zac Efron. The new season of the documentary travel series sees Zac head...
American Songwriter

David Crosby Shares “Guinnevere” from Solo Live Album

David Crosby continues to share tracks from his first solo live album, David Crosby & The Lighthouse Band Live at the Capitol Theatre, with one of his signature hits, “Guinnevere.”. The track transports the listener into Crosby’s live show at the Capitol Theatre in December 2018. During the set,...

