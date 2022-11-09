Read full article on original website
SiriusXM Unveils Team Coco Radio
SiriusXM says its satellite and streaming radio service will debut “Team Coco Radio” on November 15. The channel will be produced and curated by comedian Conan O’Brien and will feature a selection of episodes from the Team Coco library, including the hit show “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” and the behind-the-scenes podcast “Inside Conan.”
Dolly Parton Interrupts Duran Duran’s Interview At Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction
Many incredible artists recently came together to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Dolly Parton and Duran Duran were a few of the artists honored this year and Dolly adorably interrupted an interview with Duran Duran on accident. Just before the ceremony, many of the honorees...
Duran Duran Guitarist Andy Taylor Battling Stage 4 Cancer
Duran Duran was inducted into the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Saturday night ... but the good news quickly turned bad as the band accepted the honor. Legendary frontman Simon Le Bon and the group's other members -- except for one -- gave an acceptance speech during the 37th Annual induction ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Noticeably absent was guitarist Andy Taylor.
Duran Duran Reveal Andy Taylor’s Cancer Diagnosis During 2022 Rock Hall Ceremony
Duran Duran performed at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony Saturday (November 5). After being inducted by actor Robert Downey Jr., lead singer Simon Le Bon read a letter from founding guitarist Andy Taylor, who was not present during the celebration. Le Bon revealed that Taylor’s absence was due to his Stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer diagnosis, which he received four years ago.
Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor Unable to Attend Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Due to Health Setback
Original Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor was unable to attend tonight’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles honoring the group, as the guitarist has been battling health issues related to Stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer. During their induction into the Rock Hall at the Microsoft Theater, Duran Duran revealed that Taylor, diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer four years ago, suffered a setback from the diagnosis that would not allow him to travel to L.A. from Ibiza, Spain. The band honored Taylor during the ceremony reading portions of an acceptance speech letter. “Just over four years ago I was...
Taylor Swift announces more dates for The Eras Tour: See where she'll play her first live concerts since 2018
Taylor Swift fans knew all too well that their idol would soon announce a tour to complement “Midnights,” her record-setting 10th release that has commandeered radio and record charts worldwide. Swift will kick off The Eras Tour March 18 in Glendale, Arizona at State Farm Stadium. The run...
Watch Judas Priest's Rob Halford have the time of his life singing Jolene with Dolly Parton at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony
Who had Rob Halford duetting with Dolly Parton on their 2022 bingo card?!. Last night, November 5, the latest Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, celebrating some of the biggest and most influential legends to have graced music over the last six decades.
Dolly Parton Brings Pink, Rob Halford + More Onstage For ‘Jolene’ at the Rock Hall [Watch]
At her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday night (Nov. 5), Dolly Parton rounded up a group of stars from all different genres to perform one of her signature songs, "Jolene." "Jolene" is a country classic: Released in 1973, it tells the story of a...
Bob Dylan Pays Tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis with Cover of Late Rock Pioneer’s Country Hit “I Can’t Seem to Say Goodbye”
Closing out his show at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England on Oct. 28, Bob Dylan encored with a tribute to the late rock and roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis, who died at the age of 87 earlier that day, with a rendition of Lewis’ 1970 country single “I Can’t Seem to Say Goodbye.”
Dave Grohl Joins Lionel Richie for Performance of “Easy” at Rock and Roll HOF Ceremony
Lionel Richie and Dave Grohl teamed up for a performance of Richie’s hit “Easy” at the recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The Grammy Award-winning artist began the set on Saturday night (November 5) at the music celebration with his hit, “Hello.” Then he continued it with “Easy” by the Commodores, the Motown group he co-founded.
Julian Lennon Opens Up About The 'Dark' Feelings Associated With 'Hey Jude'
He appreciates the support from Paul McCartney, but it's not all positive.
Legendary Country Music Star Dolly Parton Explains Her Love For Song Writing
Publicity shot of Dolly Parton from 1977RCA Records. Tennessee native Dolly Parton is a celebrated country music artist. Parton is a singer, songwriter, and smart businesswoman. She is also known to be a prolific philanthropist.
Duran Duran stumbles, Dolly Parton rolls into Rock Hall
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lionel Richie soared. Pat Benatar roared. Duran Duran stumbled but stayed sophisticated. Eminem was Eminem. The four acts found very different ways to celebrate on Saturday night, but all can now forever say they’re Rock & Roll Hall of Famers. So are Carly Simon, Eurythmics, Harry Belafonte, Judas Priest and Dolly Parton, who gave the honor an enthusiastic embrace after temporarily turning it down. The first act inducted at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles after a memorable speech from a shaven-headed Robert Downey Jr., Duran Duran took the stage and launched into their 1981 breakthrough hit “Girls on Film.” The shrieking crowd was there for it, but the music wasn’t. The band was all but inaudible other than singer Simon Le Bon, whose vocals were essentially a cappella.
Fox Sports Signs Philly Podcast
FOX Sports Radio, a division of Premiere Sports Network, announced Wednesday it has added the sports talk podcast, “The Paulie & Tony Fusco Show,” to the network’s family of podcasts. Each week on “The Paulie & Tony Fusco Show,” former Herd with Colin Cowherd producers Andrew Samson...
Exclusive: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame President recaps 2022 induction ceremony
On Saturday, The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2022 induction ceremony took place at L.A.’s Microsoft Theater. You can see the FULL list of inductees below. We also had a chance to speak to the President and CEO of the Hall, Greg Harris. We spoke about the...
Steve Perry Set to Sing Journey Hit “Open Arms” on Dolly Parton’s Upcoming Rock Album
Just days after Dolly Parton‘s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5, former Journey singer Steve Perry has confirmed that he will appear on the country music legend’s upcoming rock album. “If Dolly says it’s true, then it must be true,” wrote Perry...
Dave Ramsey to Speak at RAB Workshop
The Radio Advertising Bureau says broadcaster and financial expert Dave Ramsey will deliver remarks at its next webinar. The event, “Radio Works for Financial Services,” is a one-hour presentation that will focus on the expanding financial services category and its key segments, including retail banking, investment banking and credit cards, with a focus on the challenges and opportunities ahead in the new year.
John Lewis Christmas ad: Blink 182’s All the Small Things covered by Michael Geier
The John Lewis Christmas Advert 2022 song will be a cover of the classic Blink 182 song “All The Small Things”.The cover is by an artist called Michael Geier under the pseudonym: Puddles Pity Party.The song was originally covered by Geier back in 2017, making the track the first in several years to have not been commissioned by John Lewis.Geier is an actor, musician and entertainer from Georgia in the US. He is best known under the Puddles Pity Party alter ego, where he performs cover songs as a sad clown.Puddles first gained attention when a video of him...
Serj Tankian composed the music for Netflix’s Down To Earth With Zac Efron
When he’s not playing massive nu-metal fests, System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian is also busy composing – and he’s just revealed his latest project: working with Netflix on Down To Earth With Zac Efron. The new season of the documentary travel series sees Zac head...
David Crosby Shares “Guinnevere” from Solo Live Album
David Crosby continues to share tracks from his first solo live album, David Crosby & The Lighthouse Band Live at the Capitol Theatre, with one of his signature hits, “Guinnevere.”. The track transports the listener into Crosby’s live show at the Capitol Theatre in December 2018. During the set,...
