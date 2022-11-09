ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas rep rips Biden’s ‘cruel economy,’ vows to uncover 'greatest theft of American tax dollars in US history'

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Thursday, Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, slammed President Biden for vowing to do "nothing" differently for the remainder of his term, arguing that now that the GOP have reclaimed the House of Representatives, they will finally hold the administration accountable for their mistrusted government spending.
TEXAS STATE
DeSantis overtakes Trump in 2024 betting markets as midterm election results pour in

The 2022 midterm election results are rolling in, and like it or not, betting markets are already turning an eye toward the 2024 race for the White House. Votes were still being counted Tuesday night when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' landslide election win sent shock waves through election speculators, catapulting the governor past former President Donald Trump to the top of the betting odds.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Democrat Kathy Hochul becomes 1st woman elected NY governor

NEW YORK (AP) — Democrat Kathy Hochul has become the first woman elected New York governor, winning the office outright that she took over in 2021 when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned. She defeated Republican congressman Lee Zeldin, an ally of Donald Trump who ran a campaign focused on fear of violent crime. “Tonight you made your voices heard loud and clear. And, and you made me the first woman ever elected to be the governor of the state of New York. But I’m not here to make history, I’m here to make a difference,” Hochul told supporters Tuesday night. “I have felt a weight on my shoulders to make sure that every little girl and all the women of the state who’ve had to bang up against glass ceilings everywhere they turn, to know that a woman could be elected in her own right and successfully govern a state as rough and tumble as New York.”
NEW YORK STATE
CNBC

What Cramer is watching Tuesday — possible GOP gains, Nvidia bounces, Kohl's CEO out

Midterm voting: We should have some signs early evening from the exit polls. No windfall profits tax on Big Oil if House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy were to replace Nancy Pelosi as speaker should Republicans take the House. McCarthy is from Kern County, where there is large oil reserves. Polling favors GOP to pick up seats and take Senate.
POLITICO

Democrats promised the infrastructure bill would advance equity. Has it?

LONG ROAD AHEAD: In hours remaining before Election Day, expect to see Democrats continue brandishing the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that kickstarted the process of rebuilding the nation’s roads and bridges and expanding broadband service, among other things. Yet whether the bill is accomplishing its lofty goals of advancing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
