Read full article on original website
Related
President Biden says America isn't experiencing 'record inflation anymore' amid 8.2% spike in prices
President Biden said that America is no longer experiencing "record inflation anymore" during an interview on NewsNation on Thursday night.
Democrats' 'newest megadonor' plummets on Election Day, forced to sell crypto company to biggest rival
Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO of crypto exchange FTX considered the Democrats’ "newest megadonor" ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, reportedly saw around $6 billion of withdrawals within 72 hours before Tuesday morning, forcing him to sell the company to its biggest rival on Election Day. Reuters reported that Changpeng...
Biden says the price of gas was 'over five dollars' when he took office, data shows it was $2.39
President Biden said that the price of gasoline was “over five dollars” when he first took office in January 2021, but the actual price was less than half of what he claimed.
Stocks could rally 20% before the end of the year on a Republican victory in Congress and a cooler October inflation report, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says
Stocks could see a major rally by year-end on a Republican victory in Congress and cooler inflation, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. He pointed to expectations of lower inflationary spending if Republicans took the majority in Congress. If midterm results are met with a cooler October inflation report, that could spark...
Top economist David Rosenberg predicts US inflation will plummet below 3% next year - and warns the Fed's rate hikes are courting disaster
The Fed is fighting inflation too hard as price pressures are fading, David Rosenberg said. The central bank's rapid interest-rate hikes are paving the way for an economic disaster, he said. The Rosenberg Research chief expects inflation to drop from over 8% to below 3% in the next year. The...
Texas rep rips Biden’s ‘cruel economy,’ vows to uncover 'greatest theft of American tax dollars in US history'
During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Thursday, Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, slammed President Biden for vowing to do "nothing" differently for the remainder of his term, arguing that now that the GOP have reclaimed the House of Representatives, they will finally hold the administration accountable for their mistrusted government spending.
DeSantis overtakes Trump in 2024 betting markets as midterm election results pour in
The 2022 midterm election results are rolling in, and like it or not, betting markets are already turning an eye toward the 2024 race for the White House. Votes were still being counted Tuesday night when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' landslide election win sent shock waves through election speculators, catapulting the governor past former President Donald Trump to the top of the betting odds.
Biden scrambles to paint misleading picture of economy one week from the midterms
The White House has scrambled to reframe several economic indicators ahead of the midterm election next week, arguing the economy will make a "soft land."
Wall Street is bracing for a potential game changer, but it’s not the election
New York CNN Business — Wall Street is waiting for the results of Tuesday’s midterm election like the rest of the world, but traders say this week’s inflation report may prove to be far more consequential to markets. “Obviously this midterm election — because democracy is on...
Biden hails 'good day for democracy' as Republicans fall short
US President Joe Biden on Wednesday hailed a "good day for democracy" after a surprisingly strong performance in midterm elections, with Republicans inching toward a slim majority in only one chamber of Congress. "It was a good day I think for democracy.
Black voters worry about being blamed for potential Democratic losses
Black voters are worried about bearing the brunt of the blame if Democrats lose key races on Tuesday. They are pleading for Democrats to not fall into what they see as a longstanding pattern: Black voters get blamed after Democratic disappointments, they say, and ignored after Democratic wins. And amid...
Democrat Kathy Hochul becomes 1st woman elected NY governor
NEW YORK (AP) — Democrat Kathy Hochul has become the first woman elected New York governor, winning the office outright that she took over in 2021 when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned. She defeated Republican congressman Lee Zeldin, an ally of Donald Trump who ran a campaign focused on fear of violent crime. “Tonight you made your voices heard loud and clear. And, and you made me the first woman ever elected to be the governor of the state of New York. But I’m not here to make history, I’m here to make a difference,” Hochul told supporters Tuesday night. “I have felt a weight on my shoulders to make sure that every little girl and all the women of the state who’ve had to bang up against glass ceilings everywhere they turn, to know that a woman could be elected in her own right and successfully govern a state as rough and tumble as New York.”
Winning Powerball ticket for $2.04 billion jackpot sold in California
A winning Powerball ticket for the $2.09 billion grand prize was sold in California, lottery officials said Tuesday afternoon following an hours-long delay in the drawing.
Democrats say they have won control of Pennsylvania's state House for first time in more than a decade
Joanna McClinton, a Democratic state representative from Philadelphia, is on track to be the first woman and first Black speaker of the House.
CNBC
What Cramer is watching Tuesday — possible GOP gains, Nvidia bounces, Kohl's CEO out
Midterm voting: We should have some signs early evening from the exit polls. No windfall profits tax on Big Oil if House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy were to replace Nancy Pelosi as speaker should Republicans take the House. McCarthy is from Kern County, where there is large oil reserves. Polling favors GOP to pick up seats and take Senate.
Midterm election results? Markets are more worried about the Federal Reserve
Wall Street investors are paying more attention to the Federal Reserve than to midterm elections as they try to gauge what will happen next for the markets.
msn.com
U.S. stocks clinch 3rd day of gains as investors await midterm election results, inflation report
U.S. stocks finished higher on Tuesday, with all three benchmarks notching a third day of gains, as investors awaited the results of U.S. midterm elections, as well as October inflation data due out later in the week. How stocks did. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 333.83 points, or 1%,...
German 2-year yield hits fresh 14-year high as central banks zero in on inflation
LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Germany’s short-dated yields hit fresh multi-year highs on Tuesday, with investor focus on central banks' fight against inflation ahead of U.S. consumer price data that will drive expectations for the outlook for Federal Reserve policy.
POLITICO
Democrats promised the infrastructure bill would advance equity. Has it?
LONG ROAD AHEAD: In hours remaining before Election Day, expect to see Democrats continue brandishing the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that kickstarted the process of rebuilding the nation’s roads and bridges and expanding broadband service, among other things. Yet whether the bill is accomplishing its lofty goals of advancing...
Biden asked whether Elon Musk is 'threat' to national security, says relationships 'worth being looked at'
President Biden on Wednesday said that Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter and his technical relationships with other countries should be looked at, though he would not say the social media platform’s CEO was doing anything wrong. During a press conference at the White House, a reporter asked Biden...
Fox Business
New York, NY
19K+
Followers
988
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Invested in Youhttps://www.foxbusiness.com/
Comments / 1