This special muscle car has a lot of people scratching their heads. The numbers can become tricky sometimes when you’re talking about classic cars, especially because most vintage automobiles don’t sport the original hardware. Understanding what the vin code means could be the difference between finding an everyday grocery getting vintage and an ultra valuable limited edition model. In this particular case, it was extra important to identify exactly what kind of performance this vehicle had using its identification number. So this leaves the question up in the air, what exactly is under the hood?

29 DAYS AGO