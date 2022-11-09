ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The race for Texas Governor between Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke is tight. A recent Marist Institute for Public Opinion report showed that only four points separate the two candidates. 49% of Texans surveyed said they intended to vote for Gov. Abbott, while 45% said they would vote for Beto.
Texas Democrat accused of using doctored photo of rival to make her eyebrows look scary

A Texas Democrat has been accused of editing a photo of his Republican rival to make her eyebrows look scarier. Vicente Gonzalez and Mayra Flores are both incumbents but following redistricting, they are now fighting it out for Texas’s 34th District congressional seat. An ad released by the Gonzalez campaign on Monday focusing on school safety and gun control features an image of Ms Flores which appears to have been edited. The ad blasted the Republican, who won a special election to claim her seat earlier this year, for voting against the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act after the school...
Cuellar holds off GOP threat, wins 10th term in office

HARLINGEN, Texas (Border Report) — Longtime Democratic Texas incumbent U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar is heading back to Congress for a 10th term after voters on the South Texas border on Tuesday soundly endorsed him for re-election despite a push by the GOP to turn the district red. Cuellar beat...
Congressman Henry Cuellar wins reelection in South Texas despite shadow of FBI raid

LAREDO — U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a moderate Laredo Democrat, won reelection in South Texas’ 28th District after knocking off Republican challenger Cassy Garcia, according to Decision Desk HQ. Cuellar secured his 10th term in office amid the most politically challenging year of his career, which saw his home and office raided by the FBI in the weeks before his primary election. He has not been charged and has denied wrongdoing.
Beto O'Rouke Surges, Closing Gap With Greg Abbott in Texas: Poll

Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke is within 2 percentage points of Republican Governor Greg Abbott in the latest poll released by Beacon Research on Sunday, showing a possible shift in momentum just two weeks away from the midterm election. The poll shows Abbott with 48 percent of the vote...
Texas’ 28th Congressional District remains Democratic

Rep. Henry Cuellar won a 10th term on Tuesday, defeating Cassandra “Cassy” Garcia for Texas' 28th Congressional District, the Associated Press called. Why it matters: The predominantly border region, which encompasses a swath of South Texas up to the southeastern edge of San Antonio, was a GOP target and was at risk of losing its position as a Democratic stronghold.
GOP closing in on House win; Senate control up for grabs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans were closing in Wednesday on a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinged on a series of tight races in a midterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership. Either party...
In Congress, Fort Worth area incumbents win handily; Dallas sends Crockett to Congress

Incumbents in Fort Worth area congressional House races won handily Tuesday night, according to unofficial election results. Of the seven congressional House districts in greater Fort Worth, two races — District 6 and District 25 — featured candidates running unopposed. Only one — District 30, representing south Dallas, southern Dallas County and a sliver of eastern Tarrant County — did not feature an incumbent.
Trump Arrives for Texas Rally Under Pressure

Former President Donald Trump will arrive in Texas for a rally on Saturday night as he faces growing legal pressure—just one day after the House select committee investigating last year's Capitol riot subpoenaed the embattled ex-president. Trump will speak in Robstown to support his endorsed candidates in the Lone...
Ted Cruz beer can thrower charged in Texas

HOUSTON, Texas - Senator Ted Cruz of Texas got a less than warm welcome Monday at the Astros World Series victory parade in Houston. While the Republican senator was on a moving float, a paradegoer hurled a beer can at him. On Tuesday, Houston police announced that 33-year-old Joseph Arcidiacono...
Amid intense scrutiny, Americans vote with no major hitches

The final day of voting in the 2022 midterms unfolded Tuesday without major disruptions or widespread problems, a relatively trouble-free end to the first nationwide election since a campaign of conspiracy theories and false claims began attacking public confidence in the way ballots are cast and counted. Scattered problems arose...
