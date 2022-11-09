Read full article on original website
What's Next for Beto O'Rourke After Devastating Third Straight Loss?
"I just don't see a path for Beto. At some point the donor base says we reached in our pockets deeply three times for you and it's time to move on."
How Much is Beto O’Rourke Worth As He Runs For Governor of Texas?
Polling data shows O'Rourke somewhere near the middle of the pack as he campaigns in the 2020 race. See what the presidential hopeful from Texas is worth.
Latina 1st woman, 1st Republican to win South Texas border congressional seat
Republican immigration hard-liner Monica De La Cruz proved that voters on the South Texas border want change and tougher immigration laws as she beat Democratic challenger Michelle Vallejo on Tuesday to claim the Texas’ 15th Congressional District border seat in a nationally-watched race.
Biden could cost Beto a chance at becoming Texas Governor
The race for Texas Governor between Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke is tight. A recent Marist Institute for Public Opinion report showed that only four points separate the two candidates. 49% of Texans surveyed said they intended to vote for Gov. Abbott, while 45% said they would vote for Beto.
Texas Democrat accused of using doctored photo of rival to make her eyebrows look scary
A Texas Democrat has been accused of editing a photo of his Republican rival to make her eyebrows look scarier. Vicente Gonzalez and Mayra Flores are both incumbents but following redistricting, they are now fighting it out for Texas’s 34th District congressional seat. An ad released by the Gonzalez campaign on Monday focusing on school safety and gun control features an image of Ms Flores which appears to have been edited. The ad blasted the Republican, who won a special election to claim her seat earlier this year, for voting against the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act after the school...
Gonzalez switches district, wins re-election in race between 2 sitting members of Congress
HARLINGEN, Texas (Border Report) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez was able to successfully switch South Texas border districts and maintain a seat in Congress on Tuesday after defeating a sitting Republican congresswoman. Gonzalez will return to Washington, D.C., for a fourth term after unseating U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores,...
Cuellar holds off GOP threat, wins 10th term in office
HARLINGEN, Texas (Border Report) — Longtime Democratic Texas incumbent U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar is heading back to Congress for a 10th term after voters on the South Texas border on Tuesday soundly endorsed him for re-election despite a push by the GOP to turn the district red. Cuellar beat...
Texas police chief says he shouldn't resign over the Uvalde shooting because state police 'did not fail' the community
McCraw told CNN last month he would resign if his agency was found to have "any culpability" in the bungled police response to the Uvalde shooting.
Congressman Henry Cuellar wins reelection in South Texas despite shadow of FBI raid
LAREDO — U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a moderate Laredo Democrat, won reelection in South Texas’ 28th District after knocking off Republican challenger Cassy Garcia, according to Decision Desk HQ. Cuellar secured his 10th term in office amid the most politically challenging year of his career, which saw his home and office raided by the FBI in the weeks before his primary election. He has not been charged and has denied wrongdoing.
Beto O'Rouke Surges, Closing Gap With Greg Abbott in Texas: Poll
Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke is within 2 percentage points of Republican Governor Greg Abbott in the latest poll released by Beacon Research on Sunday, showing a possible shift in momentum just two weeks away from the midterm election. The poll shows Abbott with 48 percent of the vote...
Abbott to ‘ratchet back’ Operation Lone Star if GOP takes Congress
n a one-on-one interview with KXAN's Monica Madden on Monday, the Republican incumbent said Texas will "no longer have to be doing what we're doing," if the GOP wins back Congress.
Texas’ 28th Congressional District remains Democratic
Rep. Henry Cuellar won a 10th term on Tuesday, defeating Cassandra “Cassy” Garcia for Texas' 28th Congressional District, the Associated Press called. Why it matters: The predominantly border region, which encompasses a swath of South Texas up to the southeastern edge of San Antonio, was a GOP target and was at risk of losing its position as a Democratic stronghold.
GOP closing in on House win; Senate control up for grabs
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans were closing in Wednesday on a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinged on a series of tight races in a midterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership. Either party...
In Congress, Fort Worth area incumbents win handily; Dallas sends Crockett to Congress
Incumbents in Fort Worth area congressional House races won handily Tuesday night, according to unofficial election results. Of the seven congressional House districts in greater Fort Worth, two races — District 6 and District 25 — featured candidates running unopposed. Only one — District 30, representing south Dallas, southern Dallas County and a sliver of eastern Tarrant County — did not feature an incumbent.
Trump Arrives for Texas Rally Under Pressure
Former President Donald Trump will arrive in Texas for a rally on Saturday night as he faces growing legal pressure—just one day after the House select committee investigating last year's Capitol riot subpoenaed the embattled ex-president. Trump will speak in Robstown to support his endorsed candidates in the Lone...
Black GOP congressional candidate predicts ‘big red wave’ among minority voters
Texas congressional candidate Wesley Hunt (R) believes the economy and inflation will lead to a “big red wave, particularly when it comes to Black and Brown people” this midterm season. Speaking to NBC’s Zinhle Essamuah on Sunday, Hunt said Black excellence is needed everywhere and that Black Republicans...
Ted Cruz beer can thrower charged in Texas
HOUSTON, Texas - Senator Ted Cruz of Texas got a less than warm welcome Monday at the Astros World Series victory parade in Houston. While the Republican senator was on a moving float, a paradegoer hurled a beer can at him. On Tuesday, Houston police announced that 33-year-old Joseph Arcidiacono...
Gov. Abbott Re-Elected in Texas, Beating O’Rourke in Race Centering on Guns, Uvalde
Greg Abbott notched a decisive victory Tuesday night to earn a third term as Texas governor. The win secures the GOP trifecta in Austin that, over the last several years, has fought COVID-19 restrictions, enacted classroom censorship policies and blocked gun safety measures after the elementary school mass shooting in Uvalde. The Associated Press called […]
Texas senator proposes $300 million fund for Uvalde victims, families
The legislation calls for giving $7.7 million to every household that lost someone in the Robb Elementary School shooting on May 24. Gutierrez said he proposed that amount because it took law enforcement 77 minutes to finally breach the classroom and kill the gunman.
Amid intense scrutiny, Americans vote with no major hitches
The final day of voting in the 2022 midterms unfolded Tuesday without major disruptions or widespread problems, a relatively trouble-free end to the first nationwide election since a campaign of conspiracy theories and false claims began attacking public confidence in the way ballots are cast and counted. Scattered problems arose...
