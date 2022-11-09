ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tight California races may determine US House control

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A string of too-early-to-call California U.S. House races remains in play and might end up determining whether Republicans seize control or Democrats hang on to power. With millions of votes still uncounted Wednesday across the nation’s most populous state, uncertainty remained for about a dozen...
GOP redistricting ‘weakened’ Hispanic vote in South Texas, groups say

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Redistricting by the Republican-led Texas Legislature diluted and “weakened” the Hispanic vote, especially in South Texas where two Latinas faced off to become the first woman ever to represent a border district, a pair of nonpartisan civil rights organizations say. Tuesday night’s...
Why can’t Texas Democrats win? State stays ‘solidly’ red

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — While Democrats have been outperforming expectations nationally in a midterm election, Texas’ statewide candidates took another hit as Texas Republicans are maintaining what is now a near-three-decade grasp on statewide offices. Top-of-the-ticket incumbents were sent back for additional terms after Texas voters chose Republicans over...
Texas election results: McCaul wins District 10 congressional seat

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Voters agreed Tuesday night to send Rep. Michael McCaul back to Congress for what will be his 10th term in office. He said he especially wanted to thank voters in Travis County for their support because he won that portion of his sprawling, newly-redrawn district. “I’m...
Texas election: Sid Miller re-elected to oversee Texas’ multimillion-dollar agriculture budget

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Agriculture Commissioner incumbent Sid Miller was re-elected to his seat after being challenged by Democratic challenger Susan Hays. Miller thanked grassroots efforts and volunteers for helping to push his campaign forward. He said he looks forward to getting back into the office on Wednesday morning and working for the state of Texas.
Texas election: Glenn Hegar projected winner of Comptroller race

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Republican Glenn Hegar was projected as the winner of Texas’ next top accountant after being challenged by Democrat Janet Dudding. Texas comptroller, also known as the state’s chief financial officer, is tasked with appropriating, managing and reporting Texas’ multi-billion dollar budget. The agency monitors the economy and communicates with the state legislature in planning the budget.
Texas election: Lloyd Doggett wins newly-created U.S. House District 37

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN projects Rep. Lloyd Doggett has won the District 37 seat — a newly-created Austin-based district. It’s one of the seven new U.S. House districts created after the 2020 census in order to bolster the state’s population growth. See latest election results below...
Texas election: Dan Patrick projected to win lieutenant governor race

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Associated Press projected that incumbent Dan Patrick won the lieutenant governor race over Mike Collier. Patrick has served as lieutenant governor for eight years. In the 2018 election, Patrick beat Collier by five points with 51% of the vote to Collier’s 46% of the vote.
Texas election: State House District 52 brings new candidates after incumbent chooses new district

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A vacant seat in the Texas House District 52 has created a favorable race for Texas Republicans. The district, which covers parts of Leander, South Georgetown, Taylor, Hutto and surrounding areas in Williamson County, has been represented by James Talerico, D-Texas, since 2018. But Talerico’s decision to run for reelection in newly drawn District 50 has opened the door for two candidates hoping to win the midterm election.
Nicole ‘very near’ hurricane strength, NHC says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Nicole was near hurricane strength as it moved toward the Bahamas Tuesday night, the National Hurricane Center said. At around 10 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nicole was located about 150 miles northeast of the northwestern Bahamas and 325 east of West Palm Beach. The...
