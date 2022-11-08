ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

They Waged the Largest Private-Sector Nurses’ Strike in U.S. History. They’re Still Waiting for Justice.

By Sarah Lazare
In These Times
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Justice Department to monitor three Minnesota voting jurisdictions

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Justice Department says it will be monitoring the polls today in three jurisdictions in Minnesota. The agency says the effort is to ensure locations are in compliance with federal voting laws. Minnesota jurisdictions being monitored include the city of Minneapolis, Hennepin County, and Ramsey County. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
The 74

What Will End of COVID Public Health Emergency Mean for School-Based Telehealth?

The expiration of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, likely to occur in January, will create significant complexity for schools that provide telehealth services to students. Since 2020, the COVID-19 emergency — a federal declaration issued by the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services — has driven a surge in telehealth utilization among […]
KARE 11

Justice Department to monitor polls in MN and WI

MINNEAPOLIS — The Justice Department announced that officials will be monitoring polls in more than 60 jurisdictions across the country on Election Day, including in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The agency's plan is to ensure that the locations are in compliance with federal voting laws on Nov. 8, according to...
MINNESOTA STATE
AdWeek

Green Rush Advances With 2 More States Legalizing Cannabis

Some prominent leaders in the cannabis industry said they would have considered it a victory if even one state had legalized recreational weed sales during Tuesday’s midterm election. As it turns out, two did, with cannabis continuing its steady expansion across America, making further inroads on the East Coast...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy