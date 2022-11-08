They Waged the Largest Private-Sector Nurses’ Strike in U.S. History. They’re Still Waiting for Justice.

Read full article on original website
Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Justice Department to monitor three Minnesota voting jurisdictions
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Justice Department says it will be monitoring the polls today in three jurisdictions in Minnesota. The agency says the effort is to ensure locations are in compliance with federal voting laws. Minnesota jurisdictions being monitored include the city of Minneapolis, Hennepin County, and Ramsey County. The...
Court Ruling May Spur Competitive Health Plans to Bring Back Copays for Preventive Services
Tom and Mary Jo York are a health-conscious couple, going in for annual physicals and periodic colorectal cancer screening tests. Mary Jo, whose mother and aunts had breast cancer, also gets regular mammography tests. The Yorks, who live in New Berlin, Wisconsin, are enrolled in Chorus Community Health Plans, which,...
What Will End of COVID Public Health Emergency Mean for School-Based Telehealth?
The expiration of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, likely to occur in January, will create significant complexity for schools that provide telehealth services to students. Since 2020, the COVID-19 emergency — a federal declaration issued by the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services — has driven a surge in telehealth utilization among […]
Justice Department to monitor voting rights in Missouri, 23 other states
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department will send monitors to 24 states in an effort to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws in Tuesday's elections. The action, which occurs regularly on Election Day, comes as civil rights groups and the federal government have raised alarm over potential voter intimidation at some polling places and ballot boxes.
A SCOTUS nursing home case could limit the rights of millions of patients
An Indiana man's family sued a state-owned nursing home for alleged mistreatment. A U.S. Supreme Court decision in the case could determine the right of many Americans to sue government agencies.
Justice Department to monitor polls in MN and WI
MINNEAPOLIS — The Justice Department announced that officials will be monitoring polls in more than 60 jurisdictions across the country on Election Day, including in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The agency's plan is to ensure that the locations are in compliance with federal voting laws on Nov. 8, according to...
AdWeek
Green Rush Advances With 2 More States Legalizing Cannabis
Some prominent leaders in the cannabis industry said they would have considered it a victory if even one state had legalized recreational weed sales during Tuesday’s midterm election. As it turns out, two did, with cannabis continuing its steady expansion across America, making further inroads on the East Coast...
Comments / 0