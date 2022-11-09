Read full article on original website
Police Chief Alan Laird retires from Town of Irondequoit
Police Chief Alan Laird has worked for the Town of Irondequoit for over 22 years.
'Wonders of Water' set to open at RMSC
Rochester, N.Y. — A new exhibit at the Rochester Museum & Science Center will allow visitors to get their hands wet without getting in trouble!. Students from the Genesee Community Charter School got to explore the new Wonders of Water exhibit Wednesday, to help RMSC put the finishing touches on it.
Foodlink increases distribution of holiday food boxes
Rochester, N.Y. — With inflation impacting countless consumers and families this year, the holiday season will be a difficult one for many. The need for emergency food increases during the holidays and that’s why Foodlink is increasing its distribution of holiday food boxes. Each one contains fresh, healthy...
Foodlink hosts Rochester’s Chef of the Year Cookoff on Saturday
Tickets are $50 per person and are limited — the deadline to purchase tickets is Saturday.
Victor cat shelter gets $200,000 in funding, Rochester Animal Services reduces adoption fees
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A local animal shelter is getting $200,000 for renovations and improvements. Pet Pride of New York in Victor was chosen by the empire state as a recipient of the Companion Animal Capital Fund. It’s a no-kill cat shelter. The money will be used to add a...
Kucko’s Camera: Lunar eclipse
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John Kucko headed to the rooftop of the First Federal Building in Rochester early Tuesday for a look at the lunar eclipse.
Construction begins at Oak Hill for PGA next spring
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester will welcome one of the biggest events in gold next spring, and the PGA is already taking shape at Oak Hill. Construction began Thursday afternoon. It's a massive project that will take a lot of planning and dedication to make sure the east course is ready for the championship in May.
Arc of Monroe building compassion while shaping futures
Rochester, N.Y. — The Arc of Monroe teamed up with University of Rochester medical students Wednesday to educate them on the dynamics of caring for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The students observed the Arc's Community Arts Connection program, which offers opportunities to participate in music, dance and...
RPD: Man found dead on Industrial Street
Officers said they found an unidentified, deceased male approximately 30 years of age in a shelter.
Popular Rochester NY First Time Home Buyer Grants
There are many costs and fees associated with buying a home, which can be a challenge for first-time buyers who may not have a lot of money saved up. However, there are national, state, and local programs and grants available to help with the cost of purchasing a home.
Man in 20s hospitalized after daytime shooting on Bay Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a man in his 20s is in the hospital after he was shot during the daytime on Thursday. Rochester police responded to Rochester General Hospital just before 11 a.m. after getting a report of a walk-in gunshot victim. Officers determined that the man was shot on Bay Street near Harvest Street. He is expected to survive.
Free Wegman’s Gift Cards At McDonald’s In New York State?
The generosity of people across New York really shines during the holidays and this years seems to be more of the same. At a McDonald's in Syracuse, for a limited time, Wegman's gift cards will be given to those who need help getting a turkey this year. The temperatures are...
Kucko’s Camera: The Alton Sylor Memorial Bridge
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John Kucko takes his camera to Angelica Creek for an up-close look at the longest clear span timber arch in the United States of America. Location
6 Things to Do in Rochester, NY Over Thanksgiving Weekend
Are you visiting Rochester, NY for the Thanksgiving holiday? After you have enjoyed all the turkey and stuffing with family and friends, plan on getting out and exploring some of the many things to do in Rochester this holiday weekend. Here are a few suggestions. For even more ideas on...
Experience a Pub Crawl Like No Other with WNY Horse Drawn Pub Crawls
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Everyone loves a pub crawl. The only tricky part is figuring out transportation. Luckily, you won’t have to worry about choosing designated drivers when you book your pub crawl with this local company.
Long dry spell gets soaked on Friday
Hurricane Nicole slammed Florida early Thursday with heavy rain, tornadoes and heavy beach erosion along the East coast of the state. Now Nicole is racing North up the Appalachian mountains set to reach Western New York Friday morning. For us the system will bring sorely needed rain on Veteran's day.
Rochester reduces pet adoption fees through end of the year
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester is reducing pet adoption fees at the Animal Services Center on Verona Street, effective immediately. Through the end of the year, cat adoptions are $30 and dog adoptions are $50. Cats are usually $100 at the shelter, and dogs usually go for between $147 and $177. The […]
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announces proposed budget for 2023
The press conference will take place at the Rochester Educational Opportunity Center at 11:30 a.m.
Hornell get ready for “Hush”
Speakeasy style lounge is almost ready for a grand opening. News of a new venue is being whispered around Hornell, but not because it is a secret!!! “Hush” will be opening soon and offering a unique atmosphere: Think about hanging out in the 1920’s in a stealthy sidestreet pub. This woman-powered new business is sure to add to the downtown Hornell scene. The owners posted this online yesterday:
Central New York family competes on ‘Family Feud’: ‘We just had a lot of fun’
A Central New York family is headed to one of television’s most iconic game shows. The O’Gorman family from Oswego will appear on “Family Feud” on Wednesday, Nov. 16, for a chance to win cash and prizes from host Steve Harvey. Retired firefighter Sean O’Gorman, his wife Jill O’Gorman, and their children Kyra O’Gorman, Hannah Clark, and Huck Fitzgerald will compete together, attempting to guess popular answers to survey questions while “feuding” with another family.
