u.today

$320 Million in Solana Will Hit Market in 24 Hours, Get Ready

coinchapter.com

Buy The Dip! Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Crashed Today

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu have all seen their prices dip today. While the reasons for these dips are not entirely clear, they come at a time when the overall crypto market is seeing a bit of a pullback. Bitcoin is currently trading for around $19,752, which is down...
Android Authority

Microsoft admits Xbox vs PlayStation war is over and it lost

The European Commission has opened up an in-depth investigation into Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The Commission is reportedly concerned that the acquisition could put Microsoft in a position where it could dominate beyond reason. The EU’s European Commission has announced in a press release that it has...
Gizmodo

China’s New Megarocket Design Shows NASA’s SLS Is Already Obsolete

Reusable rockets, whether large or small, are the future, and as a newly unveiled model of a Long March 9 launch vehicle suggests, Chinese rocket scientists are coming around to the idea. A team in China presented its updated model at the ongoing Zhuhai Airshow, as reported in SpaceNews. The...
astaga.com

Bitcoin Bloodbath Takes Crypto To New Bear Market Lows

On this episode of NewsBTC’s every day technical evaluation movies, we look at the bloodbath across crypto today and the brand new document low for this Bitcoin bear market. VIDEO: Bitcoin Value Evaluation (BTCUSD): November 8, 2022. It was a extremely unstable day in crypto markets, led by a...
TheStreet

New Development On Tesla Cybertruck Will Excite EV Buyers, Car Lovers

A vehicle has never aroused as much enthusiasm in the last decade as the Cybertruck. Will it look like the prototype unveiled by Elon Musk in November 2019? How innovative will it be? These are the questions that come up among car fans and buyers of electric vehicles who are eager to drive the Cybertruck, which seems to come out of a science fiction movie. The history of the automobile has shown that prototypes are often very different from the vehicle that will be produced in the end.
TEXAS STATE

