Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk's net worth cut nearly in half as Tesla stock prices dive
Elon Musk has seen his net worth nearly cut in half from last year's peak. Here's some numbers that illustrate what's going on with the fortune of the (still) richest person on Earth. $177 billion. Musk's net worth has fallen to $177 billion after reaching a peak of $340 billion...
u.today
$320 Million in Solana Will Hit Market in 24 Hours, Get Ready
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
coinchapter.com
Buy The Dip! Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Crashed Today
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu have all seen their prices dip today. While the reasons for these dips are not entirely clear, they come at a time when the overall crypto market is seeing a bit of a pullback. Bitcoin is currently trading for around $19,752, which is down...
Autoblog
Tesla market value drops $600 billion, worth less than Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
Elon Musk's Tesla has tumbled below Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in market value, as investors continue to swap out riskier stocks for safer options, and worry Musk's Twitter takeover could be a costly distraction. Tesla's market capitalization fell to just over $600 billion as of Tuesday's close, well short of...
Android Authority
Microsoft admits Xbox vs PlayStation war is over and it lost
The European Commission has opened up an in-depth investigation into Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The Commission is reportedly concerned that the acquisition could put Microsoft in a position where it could dominate beyond reason. The EU’s European Commission has announced in a press release that it has...
Elon Musk's net worth falls back under $200 billion after Tesla shares slide to a 1-year low
Elon Musk's wealth is now less than $200 billion, according to Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires list. The world's richest man has lost just under $4 billion as Tesla's share price plunged this year. The Tesla CEO's net worth has fallen $74 billion since he announced his bid for Twitter in mid-April.
Tesla Stock Lower As Elon Musk Reveals $3.95 Billion Share Sale After Twitter Deal Closing
Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report shares slipped lower Wednesday after Securities & Exchange Commission filings showed CEO Elon Musk has sold another $3.95 billion in company stock as he continues to find cash for his recent acquisition of Twitter. Musk, who is also financing part of the $44 billion...
Gizmodo
China’s New Megarocket Design Shows NASA’s SLS Is Already Obsolete
Reusable rockets, whether large or small, are the future, and as a newly unveiled model of a Long March 9 launch vehicle suggests, Chinese rocket scientists are coming around to the idea. A team in China presented its updated model at the ongoing Zhuhai Airshow, as reported in SpaceNews. The...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Bloodbath Takes Crypto To New Bear Market Lows
On this episode of NewsBTC’s every day technical evaluation movies, we look at the bloodbath across crypto today and the brand new document low for this Bitcoin bear market. VIDEO: Bitcoin Value Evaluation (BTCUSD): November 8, 2022. It was a extremely unstable day in crypto markets, led by a...
New Development On Tesla Cybertruck Will Excite EV Buyers, Car Lovers
A vehicle has never aroused as much enthusiasm in the last decade as the Cybertruck. Will it look like the prototype unveiled by Elon Musk in November 2019? How innovative will it be? These are the questions that come up among car fans and buyers of electric vehicles who are eager to drive the Cybertruck, which seems to come out of a science fiction movie. The history of the automobile has shown that prototypes are often very different from the vehicle that will be produced in the end.
Comments / 0