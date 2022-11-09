Read full article on original website
Vasquez wins race for Congress; Democrats sweep county, state races
Visit https://electionresults.sos.state.nm.us/default.aspx. Incumbent Democrat Hector Balderas was term limited. Incumbent Democrat Tim Eichenberg was term limited. Incumbent Democrat Brian Colon did not seek re-election, running instead for attorney general. Land Commissioner. Democrat Stephanie Garcia Richard (I): 372,565. Republican Jefferson Byrd: 307,424. State constitutional amendment No. 1: State land grant allocations...
How do the results of New Mexico’s governor’s race compare to 2020 presidential numbers?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — With election night over, you probably know the headline result: Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham won reelection. But which counties provided the most support for the incumbent governor, and where did Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti get a sizable share of the votes? KRQE News 13 is breaking down the numbers, looking closer at […]
John Allen wins Bernalillo County sheriff position
John Allen wins Bernalillo County sheriff position.
Michelle Lujan Grisham reelected as governor
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Democratic incumbent Michelle Lujan Grisham has won New Mexico’s governor race. Recent polling had the New Mexico governor’s race tight in the last few weeks. Lujan Grisham’s victory party has been filled with hundreds of supporters. Earlier today, the governor said she wasn’t...
New Mexico reelects Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has won reelection to a second term by defeating Republican Mark Ronchetti on pledges to safeguard access to abortion and sustain public spending on social safety-net programs. Lujan Grisham hitched her campaign to support for abortion access as a cornerstone of women’s rights, along with legislative accomplishments that range from tax cuts to gun control and teacher pay raises. “Tonight New Mexico said ‘no’ to a political crusade that wants to turn women into second-class citizens,” the governor said in a victory speech to supporters in Albuquerque. Her reelection in a heavily Hispanic state with entrenched swaths of extreme poverty is likely to prolong state support for tuition-free college for in-state students, expanded preschool and no-pay daycare, and shore up health care subsidies for low-income residents.
Old fraternity house catches fire on UNM campus Monday evening
Photos of the scene showed a large fire at an abandoned commercial property on the north end of the campus.
KRQE Newsfeed: Lujan Grisham wins, Close CD2 race, Incoming storm, Torrez win A.G., Netflix live sports
KRQE Newsfeed: Lujan Grisham wins, Close CD2 race, Incoming storm, Torrez win A.G., Netflix live sports.
Election Day: What are some big races in New Mexico?
Through voting, New Mexicans are getting a chance to weigh in on a number of key races on the ballot. A few of those include U.S. Seats and the state's next governor.
Nevada Senate race on knife’s edge as majority hangs in the balance
Republicans and Democrats are on tenterhooks as results from the Nevada Senate race trickle in, with both parties expressing optimism that they’ll prevail in a race that will help determine who holds a narrow majority in the upper chamber. Democrats feared that a favorable political environment for Republicans, coupled...
Election results for New Mexico House seats
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – All 70 New Mexico House seats were on the ballot Tuesday. While Democrats have a commanding majority in the House, holding 45 seats to the GOP’s 24, Republicans have been battling to pick up some seats they lost during the blue wave of 2018.
A Republican voter weighs in on election night in New Mexico
At a Republican watch party in Las Cruces, KRWG Public Media's Jonny Coker talked with a GOP voter who shared his thoughts on the election and the Republican effort to connect with voters in southern New Mexico. Jonny Coker is a Multimedia Journalist for KRWG Public Media. He has lived...
Mark Ronchetti, Former KRQE Chief Meteorologist, Has Lost N.M. Governor Race
Mark Ronchetti, who resigned as chief meteorologist at KRQE Albuquerque last year to run for New Mexico governor, has lost the race. Michelle Lujan Grisham, the Democratic incumbent, has retained her post. The NY Times, citing the Associated Press, has the race at 51.8% to Grisham and 45.7% to Ronchetti,...
New Mexico woman sentenced after fatal 2016 crash
Yvette Herrell, Gabe Vasquez in dead heat for CD2 seat. Mark Ronchetti concedes to Michelle Lujan Grisham in governor's race.
2022 MIDTERM ELECTION RESULTS FOR NEW MEXICO
Preliminary results are in as voters have cast their ballots in several key races, including governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House districts and more. Democratic incumbent Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will serve another term in office after she became the projected winner in the 2022 midterm election. Two Congresswomen have retained...
Mark Ronchetti and Michelle Lujan Grisham make final push to Election Day
Election Day is around the corner, and the race for New Mexico's governor is coming to an end. It may be the most contentious race on the ballot this election season. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Republican candidate Mark Ronchetti are making their final push for Nov. 8. Months of...
Yvette Herrell concedes race for CD2 seat to Gabe Vasquez
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2nd Congressional District race between Republican Incumbent Yvette Herrell and Democrat Gabe Vasquez ended Wednesday evening as Democrat Gabe Vasquez claimed victory in the contentious race for the seat. Around 5:00 p.m., Herrell conceded to Vasquez with a post to her Facebook page saying she was disappointed but “incredibly proud” of […]
KRQE Livestream Recap: 2022 New Mexico Midterm Election Results
(Editor’s Note: Wednesday, 11:40 a.m. – This post has been updated to reflect Wednesday morning’s election data) NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The results are in for New Mexico’s 2022 midterm election, and voters have made their choice in the race for several statewide offices, legislative races and congressional seats. KRQE News 13 is Your Local Election Headquarters […]
Winners subdued as count runs late
The scene at the Mick’s 33 election watch party downtown was subdued, as Democratic candidates Sheriff-elect Raul Villanueva, former state Rep. Rudy Martinez and Grant County Commission Chair Chris Ponce awaited results alongside their supporters. Results from the county were somewhat delayed due to write-in ballots for Manuel Maldonado, running against fellow Democrat Villanueva for sheriff.
Man charged in Halloween shooting death in Albuquerque
Sebastian Ocana, 20, is accused of shooting and killing Mateo Lopez on October 31, 2022, near 14th Street and Marquette Avenue NW.
Teresa Leger Fernandez beats Alexis Martinez Johnson for CD3 seat
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In a rematch of the 2020 election in District 3, another incumbent, Democrat Teresa Leger Fernandez, has defeated Republican challenger Alexis Martinez Johnson. District 3 covers northern New Mexico but now stretches farther into the southeast after redistricting. Leger Fernandez won with 54% of the vote. KRQE News 13 will continue to provide […]
