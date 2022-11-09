Read full article on original website
SoCal will be mild, sunny on Sunday
Southern California will stay cool but sunny and mostly clear over the weekend.
Noticeably colder than average temperatures expected for some time
TONIGHT: Turning out mostly clear and cold; still a little breezy early on. Low: 29. November so far really has felt more like September or early October with multiple days featuring high temperatures well into the 60s and even some 70-degree days. That all changed Sunday however as chilly air and below normal temperatures returned to the region in the wake of a cold front. A gusty northwesterly wind added an extra chill to the air and helped lead to high temperatures only in the upper 40s Sunday afternoon. To go along with that, sunshine was limited by some fairly cloudy periods. There were even some brief sprinkles in parts of the Poconos with perhaps even a few conversational flakes mixed in. The chilly air will stick around for the new week, with high temperatures mainly in the 40s, and overnight lows mostly in the 20s and low 30s, both noticeably colder than average for this time of year. As far as precipitation goes, a coastal storm will slide up the coast Tuesday night into Wednesday bringing our next round of rain, although it might actually be cold enough initially to see a little snow in the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey. Once that system passes through, we'll dry out Thursday and Friday when high pressure returns.
Close races to determine whether Democrats win majority in Pa. House
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Which party will control the Pennsylvania State House?. According to the Associated Press, Democrats have currently won 101 seats in the 203-member chamber. One more seat would mean a majority. The final results hinge on two districts. And the remaining races that could determine the future are...
Democrats say they will rule state House, Republicans urge caution
Democrats think they won a majority of state House seats, but Republicans say not so fast. In politically divided Pennsylvania, complications are certainly possible, even as history hangs in the balance. As of Friday, Democratic candidates led in 102 House races, Republicans in 101. The House has 203 seats. If...
Man killed in Salem Twp. equipment rollover
One man was killed Friday evening when a piece of heavy equipment rolled over into an embankment in Salem Twp. Thomas Rinehimer, 42, died of multiple traumatic injuries following the accident reported in the 1600 block of U.S. Route 11 around 7:30 p.m. Firefighters responded to a call for a...
More closings and openings coming soon at Lehigh Valley Mall
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa - The Lehigh Valley Mall's retail and restaurant roster continues to change in Whitehall Township. In recent months, the two-story shopping center at MacArthur Road and Route 22 has seen two restaurants close and two retailers open as another pair of tenants prepare to join the lineup.
South Whitehall Police looking for driver of SUV that hit bicyclist
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County are looking for the driver of an SUV that hit a bicyclist on Wednesday afternoon. The black SUV fled after hitting the bicyclist while traveling north in the area of Blue Barn Road and Saddlebred Road shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to a social media post from township police.
Opening night at Shankweiler's Drive-in makes splash as folks watch movies under the stars, raindrops
N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - America's oldest drive-in is back in business. After being on the market for six years, Shankweiler's Drive-In Theatre has new owners. And not even Friday night's wet weather could stop the grand return: a double feature of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Thor: Love and Thunder.
Arizona UCLA Football
De Laura leads Arizona to road upset over No. 9 UCLA 34-28 Jayden de Laura accounted for three touchdowns and had his fifth 300-yard passing game of the season as Arizona upset ninth-ranked UCLA 34-28 Saturday night, snapping an eight-game road losing streak against ranked teams. Michael Wiley ran for 97 yards and scored two touchdowns while Jacob Cowing caught nine passes for 118 yards. Zach Charbonnet rushed for 181 yards and three touchdowns for the Bruins, whose chances of making the Pac-12 title game took a big hit.
