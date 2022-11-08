Read full article on original website
KLTV
Chapel Hill advances in 45-36 win
LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - The Chapel Hill/Livingston playoff game proved to be a high-scoring affair, with the teams combining for 81 points. One of the biggest highlights was Demetrius Brisbon Jr. hooking up with Deuce McGregor for an 80-yard touchdown. Chapel Hill won the game 45-36, to advance to the...
KLTV
Chapel Hill coach proud of team for district win, looks forward to Livingston challenge
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Chapel Hill head coach Jeff Riordan said he is proud of the work his team has put in that paid off in winning their district last week. “You know Thursday night was just a testament to the hard work these kids have put in over the last three years, a good week of practice and you know just the focus of being 1-0 with that mindset each and every week, the contention for a district championship against a great Kilgore team, just going 1-0 every day and 1-0 every week and these kids did that and just proud of the efforts they put in, proud of the work they put in and just excited about what we got going forward,” he said.
Man sentenced to over 17 years in federal prison in connection to Nacogdoches drug trafficking bust
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An Arkansas man was sentenced to 17 years and six months in federal prison on Thursday for distribution and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in the Nacogdoches area. Charles Hawkins, Jr., 31 of Arkansas, pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Thursday. On Dec. 4, 2020, […]
East Texas News
Evans acquitted of all charges
WOODVILLE – A longtime Tyler County physician was acquitted on several charges last week. Dr. Kerry L. Evans, who was charged on two multiple-count indictments in June of 2019 of continuous sexual abuse of a child as well as indecency with a child charges, was handed the not guilty verdict by a Tyler County jury on Friday, Nov. 4, following a week-long trial.
kjas.com
Beaumont man accused of running illegal game room in Polk County
The Polk County Sheriff’s Department says a Beaumont man has been arrested and is accused of running an illegal game room in Polk County. PolkCountyToday.com is reporting that officers have arrested 29-year-old Sujit Baba Chalamalasetty and he’s been charged with;. ~ Possession of a Gambling Device, Equipment, or...
Cleveland man arrested on capital murder and tampering with evidence charges after body was found
The body was located late last month, according to deputies.
bluebonnetnews.com
Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons
The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Oct. 28, 2022. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
