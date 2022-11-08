ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angelina County, TX

KLTV

Chapel Hill advances in 45-36 win

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - The Chapel Hill/Livingston playoff game proved to be a high-scoring affair, with the teams combining for 81 points. One of the biggest highlights was Demetrius Brisbon Jr. hooking up with Deuce McGregor for an 80-yard touchdown. Chapel Hill won the game 45-36, to advance to the...
KLTV

Chapel Hill coach proud of team for district win, looks forward to Livingston challenge

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Chapel Hill head coach Jeff Riordan said he is proud of the work his team has put in that paid off in winning their district last week. “You know Thursday night was just a testament to the hard work these kids have put in over the last three years, a good week of practice and you know just the focus of being 1-0 with that mindset each and every week, the contention for a district championship against a great Kilgore team, just going 1-0 every day and 1-0 every week and these kids did that and just proud of the efforts they put in, proud of the work they put in and just excited about what we got going forward,” he said.
East Texas News

Evans acquitted of all charges

WOODVILLE – A longtime Tyler County physician was acquitted on several charges last week. Dr. Kerry L. Evans, who was charged on two multiple-count indictments in June of 2019 of continuous sexual abuse of a child as well as indecency with a child charges, was handed the not guilty verdict by a Tyler County jury on Friday, Nov. 4, following a week-long trial.
TYLER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Beaumont man accused of running illegal game room in Polk County

The Polk County Sheriff’s Department says a Beaumont man has been arrested and is accused of running an illegal game room in Polk County. PolkCountyToday.com is reporting that officers have arrested 29-year-old Sujit Baba Chalamalasetty and he’s been charged with;. ~ Possession of a Gambling Device, Equipment, or...
POLK COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons

The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Oct. 28, 2022. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, TX

