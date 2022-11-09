Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Compton voters overwhelmingly support new bond measure2UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Forgotten drama by pioneering African American TV writer Robert L. Goodwin to be screened at UCLA theater on November 19D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’The HD PostBarstow, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in Californiajustpene50Altadena, CA
Yardbarker
The demon Lincoln Riley brought from Oklahoma to USC
When Lincoln Riley was announced as USC head coach about a year ago, fans knew a dynamic offense was coming. They probably just figured it would only be from the Trojans. The numbers speak for themselves: 562, 543 and 515 yards of offense in the past three games. The only problem is those aren’t USC’s numbers. That’s what the USC defense – under defensive coordinator Alex Grinch – has given up against Utah, Arizona and Cal.
USC Football: Weather report vs. Colorado
USC Football plays on Friday this week as opposed to Saturday, and is going to be playing on a brisk evening. It's a 7:30 p.m. PT game, so it's not too surprising that the fans and players will be a little chilly this week. Heck, the high is to happen...
247Sports
USC's Lincoln Riley, Tuli Tuipulotu address struggling Trojan defense
USC comes into Friday’s game against Colorado desperately looking to right the ship on defense. The Trojans have surrendered 115 points and over 1,500 yards the last three games against Utah, Arizona, and California. They step into this week allowing 2.58 points per drive. That number ranks the Trojans No. 100 in the FBS. Clearly things need to change but head coach Lincoln Riley reiterated his faith in defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.
Deep rosters collide as No. 8 UCLA faces Long Beach St.
Eighth-ranked UCLA looks to build off a strong start to the 2022-23 season when the Bruins play host to nearby
247Sports
RECRUITING: USC offers 2023 cornerback, Utah commit CJ Blocker
The Trojans added a new 2023 prospect to the recruiting board with an offer to three-star New Caney (TX) cornerback and Utah commit CJ Blocker on Tuesday. Blocker committed to the Utes back in June. The 6-foot, 165-pound Blocker is rated the No. 551 overall prospect and the No. 54...
USC and UCLA as No. 8 and No. 12 in CFP Rankings "makes no sense"
Emily Proud is joined by Chris Hummer and Brandon Marcello to discuss the Week 2 CFP rankings release.
WATCH: Jaylin Davies Talks Transferring to UCLA, Thoughts on Arizona
The former Oregon cornerback came to Westwood and recorded an interception in the end zone that sealed the Bruins' win over Arizona State.
sports360az.com
Roch Cholowsky Signs NLI to UCLA
Chandler shortstop Roch Cholowsky made his commitment to play baseball at UCLA official on Nov. 9. The senior star baseball player signed his National Letter of Intent alongside seven of his teammates, all of whom are moving on to play Division I baseball. The 2023 class of signees is the largest to go on to play DI baseball in Hamilton High School history.
Yardbarker
The 20 greatest players in UCLA football history
Kenny Washington, Running Back (1937-39) Also a standout on the UCLA baseball team, Washington rushed for 1,915 yards, a school record for more than 30 years, and still ranks within the school's career top 20. Washington spent time at quarterback and was a starting defensive back. He is considered one of the Bruins' first Black star football players. He was honored as a second-team All-American in 1939, and his No. 13 was retired by the university.
dailybruin.com
UCLA women’s basketball freshman guards lead the way in new season
After a 36-point victory to open the season, the Bruins and their top-ranked recruiting class in the country will take the court again Thursday. UCLA women’s basketball (1-0) is set to face UC Riverside (0-1) at home in its second game of the season. The matchup marks the teams’ 14th matchup win history, with Riverside garnering wins most recently in 1972 and 1973.
MaxPreps
Greatest teams of all-time in every high school sport
Over the past two weeks, we identified the greatest athletes of all-time in every sport and all of the greatest athletes right now. Now it's time to look at the greatest teams of all-time, starting with a Mater Dei football team that dominated some of the best teams in Southern California last year.
NBA insider says Lakers seem determined not to trade their first-round picks
NBA insider Shams Charania says the Los Angeles Lakers aren’t likely to make a big move with first-round draft picks to save their season. The Los Angeles Lakers are far from where they planned to be in 2022. They sit at 2-9 after 11 games. Russell Westbrook is apparently untradable. LeBron James is injured. Hope for the season is extremely low.
kpcc.org
The Latest On Election Results Across Southern California
The Latest On Election Results Across Southern California. A handful of races still hang in the balance heading into Wednesday morning after Election Day, including a tightly contested contest for Los Angeles’ next mayor and two races for LAUSD school board seats that could go either way. Today on...
highlandernews.org
Critical race theory should be taught in K-12 schools
This past April, the Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District banned the teaching of critical race theory. In response, Cal State Fullerton announced that they would be temporarily halting the placement of their student teachers in the district, claiming that the new policies of the district did not align with the university’s beliefs. Critical race theory is an academic framework that centers on the idea that racism is systemic and not just the product of individual people or prejudices. The events to ban it are a part of the broader portrait of anti-critical race theory panic gripping the nation. It is necessary for schools to not keep their students in complete ignorance of complex issues like race, and how they affect them and the society they live in.
New airline coming to Orange County airport
A new airline will soon be offering service out of John Wayne Airport in Orange County. Breeze Airways, a budget airline that provides nonstop flights to and from major metro areas across the country, will now be offering two flights out of Orange County. Flyers can soon fly nonstop from Orange County to Orlando, Florida […]
iebusinessdaily.com
Rancho Cucamonga-to-Las Vegas rail line will do more than carry passengers
The planned multi-billion project will run out of a station to be built next to the city’s Metrolink station. Local officials believe the area nearby is ripe for commercial development and a potential economic boon for the Inland region. Rancho Cucamonga has taken a major step toward landing the...
kcrw.com
Bass v. Caruso for LA mayor: No past race is like this one
It could take days or weeks to get the official results of several midterm races in Southern California. LA County tallies up more votes than any local jurisdiction in the U.S., says Fernando Guerra, professor of political science at Loyola Marymount. Currently, in the race for LA’s next mayor, real...
WATCH LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD for Los Angeles and across Southern California
Track the rain with live doppler radar from ABC7.
How the Pandemic Saved L.A.’s Best Alt-Rock Radio Station
Against all odds, Covid-19 and hardcore listeners (including Eagles’ Joe Walsh) gave KCSN record-high ratings and revenue The post How the Pandemic Saved L.A.’s Best Alt-Rock Radio Station appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
spectrumnews1.com
Average SoCal gas prices record largest increases since early October
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose by its largest amount since Oct. 4 Wednesday, increasing seven-tenths of a cent to $5.528 after dropping 33 of the past 34 days. The average price dropped 97.3 cents over...
