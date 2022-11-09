Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fort Worth City Rejects Proposed Police Advisory BoardLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
Severe Storms with Hail Possible on FridayLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
UT football fans will experience winter chill at Saturday’s TCU game
The strongest cold front of the season arrives Friday, setting the stage for a very chilly night at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium as the Horns take on TCU. -- David Yeomans
TCU vs. Texas preview, prediction: Who wins, and why?
The two top teams in the Big 12 standings square off on the Forty Acres as Texas welcomes TCU in a battle of ranked Lone Star State rivals in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday. CFP No. 18 Texas has won four of its last five boasting a 6-3 overall record combined with a 4-2 mark in ...
How to watch Texas football vs. TCU: TV, stream, game time
The final month of the regular season schedule began on a high note for head coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas football with the first road win for this team in more than a full calendar year. Texas got itself back in Big 12 title contention and set up a massive game in Austin in Week 11 thanks to a big win over the No. 13 ranked Kansas State Wildcats and head coach Chris Klieman in Manhattan last weekend.
College Football Twitter reacts as TCU makes Playoff in latest rankings
On Tuesday night, the College Football Playoff committee unveiled the latest playoff rankings. TCU was the big winner, jumping up into the fourth spot ahead of Tennessee. The Horned Frogs are coming off another comeback victory, beating Texas Tech, 34-24. They are now 9-0, as are the top three schools, Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan.
Gary Patterson built TCU football, now he's trying to end its dream season
Gary Patterson built TCU football. Now, as a “special assistant coach” at Texas, which hosts the Horned Frogs Saturday, he’s tasked with, well, not necessarily destroying the program he led brilliantly for nearly 22 seasons only to be essentially fired just a year ago, but at least ending its dream season.
3 key injured TCU players ahead of Texas football matchup
For the third straight game, Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian will face a top-25 ranked opponent when it faces the undefeated TCU Horned Frogs on Nov. 12. Texas will host TCU at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in a night game on Nov. 12, with the kickoff time set for 6:30 p.m.
Top 25 roundup: No. 14 TCU escapes with opening win
Emanuel Miller scored 19 points and Mike Miles Jr. had 15, including a key 3-pointer in the final seconds, as
Wildcat Football’s Bi-District Opponent Firmed Up
Wildcat football this Friday travels to Forney to play in the opening round of playoffs. Friday, November 11 has Sulphur Springs playing Dallas Carter in Bi-District. Tickets for Friday’s postseason game can be purchased here. It is the first time in four seasons Wildcat football has qualified for the...
WFAA
Here are WFAA's biggest games in DFW high school football this week
DALLAS — It's playoff time, folks!. The 2022 UIL state football playoffs runs from Nov. 10 through Dec. 18. State championship games are played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Throughout the season, WFAA has streamed broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie served once again as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison served as color commentator.
DeSoto, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
DeSoto, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Weiss High School football team will have a game with DeSoto High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00.
Midlothian, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Midlothian, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Justin F Kimball School football team will have a game with Midlothian Heritage High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00.
tcu360.com
TCU’s notorious car burglar arrested
TCU has experienced a rise in car burglaries this year as a result of one notorious burglar. From the beginning of August to November this year, there were 11 car burglaries on campus. Last year, there was only one during the same time period. “The burglaries did have a huge...
Case dismissed against man charged in murder of ex-NBA player Andre Emmett
DALLAS — One of three men arrested in the shooting death of Andre Emmett, a former NBA player from Dallas, got his charge dismissed from the case, prosecutors said in a court filing this month. Michael Lucky faced a capital murder charge in the case, but prosecutors said "new...
Dallas-Fort Worth local $1 million richer after Texas Lottery scratch ticket win
But a DFW resident is celebrating a serious win for their bank account.
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Makes Big Donations to Local GOP Candidates
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has become very political this election cycle.Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash. With Election Day on Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made some last-minute donations to Republicans at the top of the ballot including Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and Attorney General Ken Paxton. Dallas News reports that Jones gave $200,000 donations to Patrick and Paxton. Jones had already made a $500,000 donation to Gov. Abbott's campaign. Jones also hosted a campaign fundraiser for Abbott at the Frisco Star.
Gatesville Messenger
LEGACY COMES TO LIFE
EDITOR’S NOTE: The story of Cathryn Howard Coffman is told by her great-great-grandson Gerry Gieger. Gerry is a member of The Sons of the Republic of Texas and serves as President of the E.M. Daggett Chapter in Fort Worth. I am Cathryn (Howard) Coffman, daughter of Baldwin and Elizabeth...
CW33 NewsFix
Dallas accounting firm ranked one of the best companies to work for in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Whenever you think of Dallas you think of it as a sports town, food central, and so many things to do, but it also serves as a hub for some of the top businesses in the state and country. One local Uptown Dallas business is celebrating...
Free gas offered to veterans & active-duty military in North Texas this week, here’s when & where
Helpful Honda members will be visiting multiple gas stations in the North Texas area to pump free gas for veterans, active and retired military members, and Honda drivers.
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
havingfuninthetexassun.com
10 Amazing Holiday Events in North Texas
We started playing Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and Jingle Bells, so you know the holidays can’t be more than 3-4 months away! There are so many things to do and see in the few short weeks of December, and it’s never too early to start planning for the events you just can’t miss!
