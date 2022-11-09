ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

FanSided

How to watch Texas football vs. TCU: TV, stream, game time

The final month of the regular season schedule began on a high note for head coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas football with the first road win for this team in more than a full calendar year. Texas got itself back in Big 12 title contention and set up a massive game in Austin in Week 11 thanks to a big win over the No. 13 ranked Kansas State Wildcats and head coach Chris Klieman in Manhattan last weekend.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

3 key injured TCU players ahead of Texas football matchup

For the third straight game, Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian will face a top-25 ranked opponent when it faces the undefeated TCU Horned Frogs on Nov. 12. Texas will host TCU at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in a night game on Nov. 12, with the kickoff time set for 6:30 p.m.
AUSTIN, TX
KSST Radio

Wildcat Football’s Bi-District Opponent Firmed Up

Wildcat football this Friday travels to Forney to play in the opening round of playoffs. Friday, November 11 has Sulphur Springs playing Dallas Carter in Bi-District. Tickets for Friday’s postseason game can be purchased here. It is the first time in four seasons Wildcat football has qualified for the...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
WFAA

Here are WFAA's biggest games in DFW high school football this week

DALLAS — It's playoff time, folks!. The 2022 UIL state football playoffs runs from Nov. 10 through Dec. 18. State championship games are played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Throughout the season, WFAA has streamed broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie served once again as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison served as color commentator.
DALLAS, TX
High School Football PRO

DeSoto, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Weiss High School football team will have a game with DeSoto High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00.
DESOTO, TX
High School Football PRO

Midlothian, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Justin F Kimball School football team will have a game with Midlothian Heritage High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00.
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
tcu360.com

TCU’s notorious car burglar arrested

TCU has experienced a rise in car burglaries this year as a result of one notorious burglar. From the beginning of August to November this year, there were 11 car burglaries on campus. Last year, there was only one during the same time period. “The burglaries did have a huge...
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Lease

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Makes Big Donations to Local GOP Candidates

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has become very political this election cycle.Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash. With Election Day on Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made some last-minute donations to Republicans at the top of the ballot including Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and Attorney General Ken Paxton. Dallas News reports that Jones gave $200,000 donations to Patrick and Paxton. Jones had already made a $500,000 donation to Gov. Abbott's campaign. Jones also hosted a campaign fundraiser for Abbott at the Frisco Star.
DALLAS, TX
Gatesville Messenger

LEGACY COMES TO LIFE

EDITOR’S NOTE: The story of Cathryn Howard Coffman is told by her great-great-grandson Gerry Gieger. Gerry is a member of The Sons of the Republic of Texas and serves as President of the E.M. Daggett Chapter in Fort Worth. I am Cathryn (Howard) Coffman, daughter of Baldwin and Elizabeth...
FORT WORTH, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
TEXAS STATE
havingfuninthetexassun.com

10 Amazing Holiday Events in North Texas

We started playing Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and Jingle Bells, so you know the holidays can’t be more than 3-4 months away! There are so many things to do and see in the few short weeks of December, and it’s never too early to start planning for the events you just can’t miss!
TEXAS STATE

