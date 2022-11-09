The final month of the regular season schedule began on a high note for head coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas football with the first road win for this team in more than a full calendar year. Texas got itself back in Big 12 title contention and set up a massive game in Austin in Week 11 thanks to a big win over the No. 13 ranked Kansas State Wildcats and head coach Chris Klieman in Manhattan last weekend.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO