Golf Digest

How far did Ben Hogan and Sam Snead drive the ball? Unearthed study reveals.

No matter the sport, the same debate always ensues. Who was the best of all time, across every era?. Golf faces a peculiar challenge in this regard. It's not just that the fields have gotten stronger generally, but the equipment has changed, too. And the courses along with it. Ben Hogan and Sam Snead are undoubtedly two of the best golfers of all time whose names often—and rightfully—arrive in this conversation. But how can we truly estimate how good those players would fare against, say, Tiger Woods, when without a firm grasp of how far they drove the ball with the tools they did have?
thecomeback.com

Golf world reacts to Tiger Woods news

Tiger Woods played all of nine rounds of golf in three majors in 2022 and hasn’t played in a PGA event since 2020. Still, that was more than plenty to ensure that he wins the Player Impact Program (PIP) for the second-straight year, according to Rory McIlroy. McIlroy, who...
The Spun

Video Shows How Much Charlie Woods Out-Drove His Opponents

Earlier this week, a video surfaced showing Tiger Woods watching his son Charlie on the driving range. The younger Woods was hitting bombs, just like his dad. Fast-forward a few days later and Charlie was back at it - except this time it was in competition. Playing in a tournament...
Golf Digest

Michelle Wie excited for next stage after professional golf

Michelle Wie West doesn't hesitate to give an honest answer regarging what life is like for her after the LPGA, saying, “I’m still going through an identity crisis.”. It’s been three years of adjustments for the 33-year-old. She got married, gave birth to her first child and stepped away from professional golf. For someone who’s been a pro golfer since age 15, an identity crisis is understandable.
Golf Digest

Tiger Woods wins Player Impact Program again, according to Rory McIlroy

Eight weeks remain in 2022, which theoretically means the race for the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program is still open. But according to forecasters—specifically, Rory McIlroy—the race has already been called. Speaking to Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press, McIlroy relayed that Woods has repeated as PIP...
GolfWRX

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins just bought a golf course

It’s not entirely rare for professional athletes of major sports to get interested in the game of golf. Current and former NBA superstars Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan have fallen in love with the game, as well as football stars such as Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen who’ve all appeared on “The Match”.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Golf.com

The next 6 months will teach us how popular pro golf really is

Let’s imagine it’s April 2023. You’re on the comedown from yet another thrilling Masters tournament. You streamed it all day Thursday and Friday and and why wouldn’t you? It’s the pinnacle of the sport. Golf’s Super Bowl, many will tell you, and everyone who matters was involved. That was a nice change of pace, because it hasn’t been the case in eight months.
FLORIDA STATE
Golf.com

Rules Guy: What do you do when you hit a provisional, but forget which ball is which?

The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. During a recent round, my fellow competitor hooked his tee shot toward OB left. He announced that he’d hit a provisional, pulled a ball from his pocket, and did it on the same line. As we walked off the tee together, I asked him if he knew which ball was which. He shrugged and said he didn’t. Sure enough, one ball was OB and the other, which must have bounced off a tree, was in the fairway. He offered to declare that his first ball was OB and play his second. I countered that both balls are considered lost, since he couldn’t tell which was which. Who is right?
Golf Digest

Bad at reading greens? Try this legendary putter's 5-step fix

It's quite fascinating that the most important part of good putting might not even be physical. Sure, it's important that you start your ball on your intended line, which rests on certain technical elements. But the real separator between good and bad putters comes in their judgement: their ability to read greens and to estimate the speed needed to hit the putt.
Golf.com

Why courses with wider fairways lost status in GOLF’s Top 100 U.S.

In recent years, the more playable courses rose in our Top 100 Courses in the U.S. ranking. Wider fairways give golfers more forgiveness off the tee and require interesting second shots. We discuss why this year’s reverse of that trend surprised us.
Golf.com

How aligning your eyes properly is the hidden secret to making more putts

It might sound surprising, but most amateur golfers don’t even look at the hole correctly when they address their putt. But the Putting Mirror from Short Game Gains is out to fix that problem. SGG founder Fredrik Lindblom demonstrates how to use it. All of our market picks are...

